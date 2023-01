probably safe to talk about this now due to the margin in votes with adz winning, but that team from red1977 is quite something. Maybe people will question Dasayev, google says he's the second best soviet goalie ever behind the great Yashin, but that midfield...my god..Souness, Keane, Gerrard is monstrous, will break any team up against them and can play too. They have one more potential threat out wide as well in C.Ronaldo.