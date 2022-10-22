In my experience, most people that vape are c*nts and think the smoking rules don't apply to them.

Most people I see vaping do it because they think it's fashionable to breath in strawberry daquiri or unicorn flavour. No, it makes you smell like a c*nt.



I think all the flavours that entice children to take it up should be banned. Have 2 flavours - tobacco and menthol. Less kids would start/want to to take them.



This 'ban the flavours' argument is clearly coming from people who aren't vaping or using it to stay clear of tobacco. I do agree that some falvours are clearly aiming at youth and serve as a conduit to get them into vaping. But on the other hand experimenting with flavours is in good part what keeps vaping interesting for those who have successfully replaced tobacco with vaping. That's how it is for me, and I'm a 43 year old fucker. If it was limited to few arbitrary flavours, many in similar situation to me would lose interest - only they would not quit altogether but likely relapse into tobacco. So yeah, you could make it less appealing to youth thinking about starting, but also to those already using it as a tobacco alternative. In the end, I'd say you wouldn't move the needle much on total number of smokers - it would probably even itself out. I do strongly agree on the etiquette. For me vaping is equally as invasive on other people's space - so maintaining distance and not doing it without asking is a must.