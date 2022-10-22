Poll

Cigarettes and vape smoking causes loads of preventable illnesses. Should they be outlawed?

Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK

Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:39:19 am »
We went for a meal for the missus cousins 21st the other day, nice restaurant. And her cousins boyfriends mum, who must be in her mid-40s, kept having a sneeky vape in the middle of the restaurant. Just amazing.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:34:25 am

I think all the flavours that entice children to take it up should be banned. Have 2 flavours - tobacco and menthol. Less kids would start/want to to take them.

That's the thing isn't it, they're actively targeting kids to take it up, the absolute fuckers. They're like drug dealers starting kids off.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:04:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:34:25 am
In my experience, most people that vape are c*nts and think the smoking rules don't apply to them.
Most people I see vaping do it because they think it's fashionable to breath in strawberry daquiri or unicorn flavour. No, it makes you smell like a c*nt.

I think all the flavours that entice children to take it up should be banned. Have 2 flavours - tobacco and menthol. Less kids would start/want to to take them.

This 'ban the flavours' argument is clearly coming from people who aren't vaping or using it to stay clear of tobacco. I do agree that some falvours are clearly aiming at youth and serve as a conduit to get them into vaping. But on the other hand experimenting with flavours is in good part what keeps vaping interesting for those who have successfully replaced tobacco with vaping. That's how it is for me, and I'm a 43 year old fucker. If it was limited to few arbitrary flavours, many in similar situation to me would lose interest - only they would not quit altogether but likely relapse into tobacco. So yeah, you could make it less appealing to youth thinking about starting, but also to those already using it as a tobacco alternative. In the end, I'd say you wouldn't move the needle much on total number of smokers - it would probably even itself out. I do strongly agree on the etiquette. For me vaping is equally as invasive on other people's space - so maintaining distance and not doing it without asking is a must.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:30 am
That's the thing isn't it, they're actively targeting kids to take it up, the absolute fuckers. They're like drug dealers starting kids off.

100% they are. Some c*nt was on 5live a few months ago claiming they don't target children, but had no sensible answer when the presenter asked him which demographic pink unicorn lemonade flavoured (may not have been exactly that, but wasn't far off) vapes was aimed at.

Seemingly the retailers have no issues selling to kids either. There's far more kids running around with vapes than there has ever been with cigarettes.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:43:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:39:15 am
100% they are. Some c*nt was on 5live a few months ago claiming they don't target children, but had no sensible answer when the presenter asked him which demographic pink unicorn lemonade flavoured (may not have been exactly that, but wasn't far off) vapes was aimed at.

Seemingly the retailers have no issues selling to kids either. There's far more kids running around with vapes than there has ever been with cigarettes.


Ciggies are now hidden away in shops, Vape shops are right in the middle of town centres now. I fully get and 100% support their use to get existing smokers off cigarettes (wish they'd existed long before cancer from smoking killed my Ma at 61), but its the active efforts to sexy it up to get kids vaping I have issues with.

Mates of my lad got caught in school vaping when they were in yr 8, I see loads of kids vaping, niece and her mates all do it and have been since they were 15, all sitting there surrounded by clouds of vapour.

The fuckers even actively create huge clouds of the shite https://www.ecigarettedirect.co.uk/ashtray-blog/2015/04/e-cig-maximise-vapour-clouds.html
