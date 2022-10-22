If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I think all the flavours that entice children to take it up should be banned. Have 2 flavours - tobacco and menthol. Less kids would start/want to to take them.
In my experience, most people that vape are c*nts and think the smoking rules don't apply to them. Most people I see vaping do it because they think it's fashionable to breath in strawberry daquiri or unicorn flavour. No, it makes you smell like a c*nt. I think all the flavours that entice children to take it up should be banned. Have 2 flavours - tobacco and menthol. Less kids would start/want to to take them.
That's the thing isn't it, they're actively targeting kids to take it up, the absolute fuckers. They're like drug dealers starting kids off.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
100% they are. Some c*nt was on 5live a few months ago claiming they don't target children, but had no sensible answer when the presenter asked him which demographic pink unicorn lemonade flavoured (may not have been exactly that, but wasn't far off) vapes was aimed at. Seemingly the retailers have no issues selling to kids either. There's far more kids running around with vapes than there has ever been with cigarettes.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]