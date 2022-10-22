Poll

Cigarettes and vape smoking causes loads of preventable illnesses. Should they be outlawed?

Author Topic: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK

Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
I suppose they would still be available online, but just not in shops, supermarkets and the like.

I have family members and friends that have died 20, 30, 40 years too young directly because of these fucking things. Hate them.

Seeing one of your mates die at 27 because they smoked is pretty shite and seeing family members die is shite as well.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Cigarettes are vastly more dangerous than vapes so its a silly poll

Theres no comparison between them
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
I think theyre pretty pointless things, never got the enjoyment at all, but if youre banning cigarettes because they cause illness then where do you stop? Alcohol? Fatty foods? Skateboarding?
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
No, we legalise all drugs and regulate.

(I dont smoke or do drugs)
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:41 am
No, we legalise all drugs and regulate.

(I dont smoke or do drugs)

Morning Warren G.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
No. Definitely not.

But smoking should be outlawed in all indoor public spaces, and any indoor private spaces where a child under 18 is present (houses, cars etc).

And yes, serious drug reform is needed.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:05:58 am
I think theyre pretty pointless things, never got the enjoyment at all, but if youre banning cigarettes because they cause illness then where do you stop? Alcohol? Fatty foods? Skateboarding?

The main issue with smoking is that it can directly affect the health of others who dont smoke.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:20:39 am
I suppose they would still be available online, but just not in shops, supermarkets and the like.

I have family members and friends that have died 20, 30, 40 years too young directly because of these fucking things. Hate them.

Seeing one of your mates die at 27 because they smoked is pretty shite and seeing family members die is shite as well.

Introduced my new fiancee to my Mum new years Day 2007, she was made up I was finally getting married and having kids, she turned 61 Feb 23rd and died April 1st, fucking cancer from those coffin nails - I hate the things.

Vapes are evil - as usual, something brought in to help, in this case wean smokers off ciggies, is now pushed as a way of getting more victims. My 17 yr old neice and all her mates vape.

But, if people are going to be that stupid that, with everything we know about how ciggies fuck you up, they still want to pay £12 for 20 coffin nails and suck on a burning piece of paper while killing themselves, then leave them to it. Just keep their smoke away from those of us who don't want to smoke.

Drugs we are never going to get rid of, those who take them don't care that they are funding murder, people trafficking, prostitution (I didn't when I smoked pot), so the only solution is to legalise them and work with the cartels to try and stop the violence. If that doesn't work, send in an Army to kill them all and take over their production.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:01:51 am
Cigarettes are vastly more dangerous than vapes so its a silly poll

Theres no comparison between them

Er. Not sure that's the case, seen several reports saying that in some effects, they are worse than ciggies.

For instance; https://www.uhhospitals.org/blog/articles/2019/12/vaping-may-be-more-dangerous-than-cigarette-smoking-studies-show
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:02:07 pm
Er. Not sure that's the case, seen several reports saying that in some effects, they are worse than ciggies.

For instance; https://www.uhhospitals.org/blog/articles/2019/12/vaping-may-be-more-dangerous-than-cigarette-smoking-studies-show
Im not saying that they are without risk. But other risks are massively reduced probably a reduction in risk of 95% or so.


Personally Im more for allowing any drugs than banning them, but cigarettes have such awful health effects Id think about banning them
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Im not saying that they are without risk. But other risks are massively reduced probably a reduction in risk of 95% or so.


Personally Im more for allowing any drugs than banning them, but cigarettes have such awful health effects Id think about banning them

Pisses me off that the c*nts that vape openly do it on buses, trains and in the pictures.

I don't want to breath in your fucking rancid recylcled air you fucking wongas.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:13:38 pm »
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:09:17 pm
Pisses me off that the c*nts that vape openly do it on buses, trains and in the pictures.

I don't want to breath in your fucking rancid recylcled air you fucking wongas.
Agreed
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:09:17 pm
Pisses me off that the c*nts that vape openly do it on buses, trains and in the pictures.

I don't want to breath in your fucking rancid recylcled air you fucking wongas.

Weird how many are sat in the ground puffing away and the stewards dont say a thing and its never subtle.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:13:38 pm
From the NHS

https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/quit-smoking/using-e-cigarettes-to-stop-smoking/

They're great for getting people off ciggies, but there is this weird attraction to smelling like a strawberry that gets kids and teens taking the things up.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
I don't understand, apart from the weird flavours they use, what the difference is between being in a room full of people breathing and people vaping?

We all breathe out co2 regardless of what flavour it smells of, or are there loads of toxic chemicals in the vape?

In which case, like ciggies, their use should be banned in public.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:01:17 pm
I don't understand, apart from the weird flavours they use, what the difference is between being in a room full of people breathing and people vaping?

We all breathe out co2 regardless of what flavour it smells of, or are there loads of toxic chemicals in the vape?

In which case, like ciggies, their use should be banned in public.

This is what they breathe in and out

Nicotine  a highly addictive substance that negatively affects adolescent brain development
Propylene glycol  a common additive in food; also used to make things like antifreeze, paint solvent, and artificial smoke in fog machines
Carcinogens- chemicals known to cause cancer, including acetaldehyde and formaldehyde
Acrolein  a herbicide primarily used to kill weeds, can cause irreversible lung damage
Diacetyl  a chemical linked to a lung disease called bronchiolitis obliterans aka "popcorn lung"
Diethylene glycol  a toxic chemical used in antifreeze that is linked to lung disease
Heavy metals such as nickel, tin, lead
Cadmium  a toxic metal found in traditional cigarettes that causes breathing problems and disease
Benzene  a volatile organic compound (VOC) found in car exhaust
Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs

Benzene is a bad one, its in unleaded petrol. I rememeber bike mags saying fill the bike wearing gloves and keep your helmet on to reduce the exposure to the fumes and any splashes on your hands


https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/e-cigarettes-vaping/whats-in-an-e-cigarette#:~:text=E%2Dcigarettes%2C%20aka%20JUULs%20and,glycol%2C%20flavorings%20and%20other%20chemicals.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:40:32 pm
This is what they breathe in and out

Nicotine  a highly addictive substance that negatively affects adolescent brain development
Propylene glycol  a common additive in food; also used to make things like antifreeze, paint solvent, and artificial smoke in fog machines
Carcinogens- chemicals known to cause cancer, including acetaldehyde and formaldehyde
Acrolein  a herbicide primarily used to kill weeds, can cause irreversible lung damage
Diacetyl  a chemical linked to a lung disease called bronchiolitis obliterans aka "popcorn lung"
Diethylene glycol  a toxic chemical used in antifreeze that is linked to lung disease
Heavy metals such as nickel, tin, lead
Cadmium  a toxic metal found in traditional cigarettes that causes breathing problems and disease
Benzene  a volatile organic compound (VOC) found in car exhaust
Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs

Benzene is a bad one, its in unleaded petrol. I rememeber bike mags saying fill the bike wearing gloves and keep your helmet on to reduce the exposure to the fumes and any splashes on your hands


https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking/e-cigarettes-vaping/whats-in-an-e-cigarette#:~:text=E%2Dcigarettes%2C%20aka%20JUULs%20and,glycol%2C%20flavorings%20and%20other%20chemicals.

I stand corrected then mate 👍
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:11:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:24:58 pm
I stand corrected then mate 👍

It takes a look around to discover this, I, probably like most people, thought vapes were pretty harmless.

Vaping, for existing smokers, is still far far better for their health than traditional cigarettes and should be pushed as much as possible to assist in getting them to quit smoking, but for new smokers and for non smokers, they are still poisonous.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:13:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:11:43 pm
It takes a look around to discover this, I, probably like most people, thought vapes were pretty harmless.

Vaping, for existing smokers, is still far far better for their health than traditional cigarettes and should be pushed as much as possible to assist in getting them to quit smoking, but for new smokers and for non smokers, they are still poisonous.
I smoked proper ciggies for 40 years and 5 years ago I was told in no uncertain terms to pack in or I would be dead in a couple of years, as my COPD was so bad.

I started vaping, but on a lower strength of 3mg, and at first, was going through a single bottle in about 3 days.
5 years on I'm still on 3mg and a single bottle now lasts me around 2 weeks, and the difference it's made to my breathing is unreal.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Prohibition has never been a sucess and never will.

Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:41 am
No, we legalise all drugs and regulate.

(I dont smoke or do drugs)

Correct, the only sensible way of doing things.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:20:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:11:43 pm
It takes a look around to discover this, I, probably like most people, thought vapes were pretty harmless.

Vaping, for existing smokers, is still far far better for their health than traditional cigarettes and should be pushed as much as possible to assist in getting them to quit smoking, but for new smokers and for non smokers, they are still poisonous.

Paul uses vapes rather than smoking ciggies and I barely hear him coughing at all now. 

No idea how much he uses or what strength but I know he mixes his own rather than buy ready made.

We've gone from both smoking ciggies to neither of us smoking which is great.

I tried them but couldn't be arsed with all the messing about wicking and charging and whatever else you have to do. 

I just quit cold turkey about 6yrs ago I think.


Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:01:13 pm »
I wish people would stop quoting USA sites regarding E Cigs.  In the UK the E liquid contains 4 ingredients - PG, VG, Nicotine and Flavouring.  You can also get nicotine free E liquid.  That list above provided by Rob bears no resemblance to what is found in the E liquid purchased in the UK.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 09:01:13 pm
I wish people would stop quoting USA sites regarding E Cigs.  In the UK the E liquid contains 4 ingredients - PG, VG, Nicotine and Flavouring.  You can also get nicotine free E liquid.  That list above provided by Rob bears no resemblance to what is found in the E liquid purchased in the UK.

Sorry didn't realise that.

Still importatnt to know what is in each one abroad, as a UK visitor to the states would buy them thinking they were the same.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:02:25 pm »
Seeing school kids vape is the worst.
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:10:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:02:25 pm
Seeing school kids vape is the worst.

Today's young vapers are tomorrow's smokers
