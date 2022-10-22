Poll

Cigarettes and vape smoking causes loads of preventable illnesses. Should they be outlawed?

Yes
Not sure
No
I like dancing with a doobie in the slow soft light of a full moon
Knobbles!
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK  (Read 102 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,603
  • Asterisks baby!
Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« on: Today at 10:20:39 am »
I suppose they would still be available online, but just not in shops, supermarkets and the like.

I have family members and friends that have died 20, 30, 40 years too young directly because of these fucking things. Hate them.

Seeing one of your mates die at 27 because they smoked is pretty shite and seeing family members die is shite as well.
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,930
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:51 am »
Cigarettes are vastly more dangerous than vapes so its a silly poll

Theres no comparison between them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,889
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
I think theyre pretty pointless things, never got the enjoyment at all, but if youre banning cigarettes because they cause illness then where do you stop? Alcohol? Fatty foods? Skateboarding?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,194
  • Bam!
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
No, we legalise all drugs and regulate.

(I dont smoke or do drugs)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,305
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:19:41 am
No, we legalise all drugs and regulate.

(I dont smoke or do drugs)

Morning Warren G.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
No. Definitely not.

But smoking should be outlawed in all indoor public spaces, and any indoor private spaces where a child under 18 is present (houses, cars etc).

And yes, serious drug reform is needed.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,908
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:05:58 am
I think theyre pretty pointless things, never got the enjoyment at all, but if youre banning cigarettes because they cause illness then where do you stop? Alcohol? Fatty foods? Skateboarding?

The main issue with smoking is that it can directly affect the health of others who dont smoke.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,670
Re: Should buying ciggies/vapes be illegal in the UK
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:20:39 am
I suppose they would still be available online, but just not in shops, supermarkets and the like.

I have family members and friends that have died 20, 30, 40 years too young directly because of these fucking things. Hate them.

Seeing one of your mates die at 27 because they smoked is pretty shite and seeing family members die is shite as well.

Introduced my new fiancee to my Mum new years Day 2007, she was made up I was finally getting married and having kids, she turned 61 Feb 23rd and died April 1st, fucking cancer from those coffin nails - I hate the things.

Vapes are evil - as usual, something brought in to help, in this case wean smokers off ciggies, is now pushed as a way of getting more victims. My 17 yr old neice and all her mates vape.

But, if people are going to be that stupid that, with everything we know about how ciggies fuck you up, they still want to pay £12 for 20 coffin nails and suck on a burning piece of paper while killing themselves, then leave them to it. Just keep their smoke away from those of us who don't want to smoke.

Drugs we are never going to get rid of, those who take them don't care that they are funding murder, people trafficking, prostitution (I didn't when I smoked pot), so the only solution is to legalise them and work with the cartels to try and stop the violence. If that doesn't work, send in an Army to kill them all and take over their production.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 