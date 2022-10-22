I suppose they would still be available online, but just not in shops, supermarkets and the like.



I have family members and friends that have died 20, 30, 40 years too young directly because of these fucking things. Hate them.



Seeing one of your mates die at 27 because they smoked is pretty shite and seeing family members die is shite as well.



Introduced my new fiancee to my Mum new years Day 2007, she was made up I was finally getting married and having kids, she turned 61 Feb 23rd and died April 1st, fucking cancer from those coffin nails - I hate the things.Vapes are evil - as usual, something brought in to help, in this case wean smokers off ciggies, is now pushed as a way of getting more victims. My 17 yr old neice and all her mates vape.But, if people are going to be that stupid that, with everything we know about how ciggies fuck you up, they still want to pay £12 for 20 coffin nails and suck on a burning piece of paper while killing themselves, then leave them to it. Just keep their smoke away from those of us who don't want to smoke.Drugs we are never going to get rid of, those who take them don't care that they are funding murder, people trafficking, prostitution (I didn't when I smoked pot), so the only solution is to legalise them and work with the cartels to try and stop the violence. If that doesn't work, send in an Army to kill them all and take over their production.