FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:19:00 pm
Is there anyone you think isn't a Tory wanker?

People that don't sing Tory shite.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm
People that don't sing Tory shite.

Anyone can be a prick. All tories are pricks, but not all pricks are tories. Singing songs mocking poverty is certainly from the tory playbook, but is not exclusive to tories.
BCCC

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:05:52 pm
clearly you still don't understand the offside rule

I understand the offside rule and also how it's applied with VAR
Illmatic

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 06:10:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
After thinking about it I have an even lower opinion about yesterday. Only Napoli away was worse this season. Our 2 goals were solely down to Wolves mistakes made under no pressure. We didnt actually create anything offensively and then we gave away 2 and should have conceded a 3rd. At home, with our strongest team vs just a garbage Wolves team. That is really terrible and watching Klopps press conference again I think he thought so as well.

Ive been pretty consistent that the die has been cast on this season as soon as the decision was made to go again with this group and that no signing would change that we are a borderline top 4 team. But now Im not so sure that we cant get worse and at minimum some benchings need to happen.  Our performances after the WC break are getting worse. How is this going to change? This isnt 19/20 where just playing the CMs in midfield regardless of the CB quality fixes it, we arent currently playing anyone out of position. Really grim stuff.

Don't agree with what you say about our offensive play. Our first goal was of the highest quality to say it's solely down to a mistake by Wolves is ridiculous and does Trent and Nunez a great disservice. As for our second, while it was fortunate in the way that the ball arrived to Salah he still had a lot to do. If Mo and Darwin show as much composure on more regular basis in up and coming games I think well be okay because we create a lot of chances.

Both of Wolves goals were extremely fortunate. The camera angels for the offside goal are inconclusive, the assistant ref who hand the best view gave it as offside I'd go that.   
Solomon Grundy

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm
It should've been, we got away with it.

No, we didn't.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 05:59:59 pm
I understand the offside rule and also how it's applied with VAR

Clearly, you don't if you believe Salah's goal should have been ruled out for offside.
BCCC

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:43:17 pm
Clearly, you don't if you believe Salah's goal should have been ruled out for offside.

Didn't say that, I said VAR should've ruled it out based on the way they use it. I said it was a goal because the linesman didn't flag
Solomon Grundy

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Didn't say that, I said VAR should've ruled it out based on the way they use it. I said it was a goal because the linesman didn't flag

That has absolutely nothing to do with why the goal was given. It was given because the Wolves' defender made an attempt to play the ball. That's why Mo was no longer classed as being offside.
BCCC

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm
That has absolutely nothing to do with why the goal was given. It was given because the Wolves' defender made an attempt to play the ball. That's why Mo was no longer classed as being offside.

Again not my point, I don't need an explanation
Solomon Grundy

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm
Again not my point, I don't need an explanation

What is your point then? There was nothing wrong with the goal being given. He was onside according to the rules of the game.
BCCC

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
What is your point then? There was nothing wrong with the goal being given. He was onside according to the rules of the game.

I tell you what isn't a point, arguing with you on here about fuck all. I've got better things to do
Solomon Grundy

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm
I tell you what isn't a point, arguing with you on here about fuck all. I've got better things to do


Hahahaha.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm
Anyone can be a prick. All tories are pricks, but not all pricks are tories. Singing songs mocking poverty is certainly from the tory playbook, but is not exclusive to tories.

I reserve the right to say that people are Tories if they stand shoulder to shoulder with thousands of their fellow fans mocking poverty.
MonsLibpool

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:34:27 pm
After thinking about it I have an even lower opinion about yesterday. Only Napoli away was worse this season. Our 2 goals were solely down to Wolves mistakes made under no pressure. We didnt actually create anything offensively and then we gave away 2 and should have conceded a 3rd. At home, with our strongest team vs just a garbage Wolves team. That is really terrible and watching Klopps press conference again I think he thought so as well.

Ive been pretty consistent that the die has been cast on this season as soon as the decision was made to go again with this group and that no signing would change that we are a borderline top 4 team. But now Im not so sure that we cant get worse and at minimum some benchings need to happen.  Our performances after the WC break are getting worse. How is this going to change? This isnt 19/20 where just playing the CMs in midfield regardless of the CB quality fixes it, we arent currently playing anyone out of position. Really grim stuff.
Trent still had to play a world class pass and Darwin applied a world class finish. For the second, Salah's touch was very good. If you're a second slower there, the chance has gone.
SamLad

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Didn't say that, I said VAR should've ruled it out based on the way they use it. I said it was a goal because the linesman didn't flag
LOL both those points are meaningless.

stop digging lad.
BCCC

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
LOL both those points are meaningless.

stop digging lad.

Someone else with fuck all to do
SamLad

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 pm
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm
Someone else with fuck all to do
you're the one posting nonsense.  :)

and no, I have nowt else to do right now.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #777 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm
I reserve the right to say that people are Tories if they stand shoulder to shoulder with thousands of their fellow fans mocking poverty.

That right is inalienable - you need not reserve it.
Red_Potato

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #778 on: Today at 12:37:03 pm
Jaysus, just home from my pilgrimage to Anfield. Off the plane and straight into work. Knackered.
It's been far too long since I've been over and it was great to introduce my young fella to you mental Scousers. Fuck the result and the performance - neither were great - but to watch him proudly strut up to the ground with 50k other Reds was a lovely moment. He sung YNWA as loud as he could at kick-off and went mental for the 2 goals, bless his cotton socks. He enjoyed the offside too...

I forget how great the city is, full of history and character. And warmth. I don't give a shite about the Beatles, but the place has so much more. And shout out to the lads on the Ferry yesterday - thanks for getting us on the last one. We froze our bollocks off, but it's a great view of the city and insight to what it must have been like pulling in on a ship when Liverpool was at the height of it's powers back in the day.
We did the open-top bus on Saturday too. The tour guide told us he was a Red within the first 10 seconds  ;D and he made it a fun jolly around the sights.

By the way, who the fuck do those fucking Wolves "fans" think they are? The dogs abuse outside the ground when we were leaving. Maybe it's like that everywhere every weekend, but to the bunch of wall-eyed, foaming-at-the-mouth plonkers who thought shouting "scouse bastards" and me and my 12 year old lad was hard as, fuck off.

Anyway, back to watching us on the sofa. Hopefully I'll get over more regularly now that I have the young lad to help us get the weekend pass off the missus.
Cormack Snr

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #779 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:43:19 am
Given you have been on the site for 15 years you should know that you shouldn't be posting on player threads, especially to give off, mid game. All you do is whine about the players anyway so not sure anyone is missing anything insughtful from you.

Barney, first can I apologize for saying at half time that in my opinion Henderson isn't now good enough to play for Liverpool and that we are stagnating with a player that 99.9% on here think that his legs have gone. You also say I have been on here for fifteen years and I notice I have made 1,137 posts, I am never happy and that's why hours after winning the league two years ago I was posting about improving our squad and warning what would happen if we didn't.
I know we had a brilliant season last year but those 1pt losses would of been turned around with a couple of mid-fielders who can actually score now and again un-like all of our current crop who couldn't hit an elephants arse with a super sized tennis racket.
