Jaysus, just home from my pilgrimage to Anfield. Off the plane and straight into work. Knackered.It's been far too long since I've been over and it was great to introduce my young fella to you mental Scousers. Fuck the result and the performance - neither were great - but to watch him proudly strut up to the ground with 50k other Reds was a lovely moment. He sung YNWA as loud as he could at kick-off and went mental for the 2 goals, bless his cotton socks. He enjoyed the offside too...I forget how great the city is, full of history and character. And warmth. I don't give a shite about the Beatles, but the place has so much more. And shout out to the lads on the Ferry yesterday - thanks for getting us on the last one. We froze our bollocks off, but it's a great view of the city and insight to what it must have been like pulling in on a ship when Liverpool was at the height of it's powers back in the day.We did the open-top bus on Saturday too. The tour guide told us he was a Red within the first 10 secondsand he made it a fun jolly around the sights.By the way, who the fuck do those fucking Wolves "fans" think they are? The dogs abuse outside the ground when we were leaving. Maybe it's like that everywhere every weekend, but to the bunch of wall-eyed, foaming-at-the-mouth plonkers who thought shouting "scouse bastards" and me and my 12 year old lad was hard as, fuck off.Anyway, back to watching us on the sofa. Hopefully I'll get over more regularly now that I have the young lad to help us get the weekend pass off the missus.