FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #720 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:37:41 pm
If the keeper has the ball under control and you close him down then you are behind the ball when it is played by the keeper and are therefore onside.

When he clears it though, you end up ahead of the ball. If one of your players then heads the ball forward, you are in an offside position. That is why you have to decide whether a player is active or not. 
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #721 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 02:38:34 pm
From this angle I can't see where the offside is so we got even luckier than I intially thought yesterday.

https://twitter.com/Lucasleslie11/status/1611872642251776003

Regardless of the decisions though we were shite again yesterday and as others have mentioned it was probably worse (or at least more worrying) than Brentford. Looking at the fixtures, I can see us having a relegation side's level run of form from now til early March unless Jurgen can figure something out tactically.





Looks offside to me
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #722 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:45:32 pm



Looks offside to me
I mean, this is the offside they showed on the telly.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #723 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:36:47 pm
Players couldn't close down goalkeepers and intercept back passes prior to the rule being changed?

You said this though.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:34:22 pm
I think it should be offside.  Same as the Lovren/Kane one.  But then I also think that the rule should be straightforward - if anyone in your team is in an offside position when the ball is played, it's offside, whether they're interfering or not.

You close the keeper down he knocks it long, you win the header you want an offside because someone in your team is offside even though he makes no attempt to get involved.

From the free kick they play it back to the keeper. He just stands on the ball. So you either have to leave him with the ball or not win the header from the clearance because you will instantly give away another free kick for offside.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
