What can Klopp do about them simply not running about as much ?



He even mentioned it in his interview



If you can’t or won’t put the shift in in midfield your time should be done really



Thing is our problems are a lot more then if people run around a lot, United have a 30+ year old alongside a guy who nearly died and look more solid….Arsenals and City’s midfielders aren’t exactly supermen who madly cover every part of the pitch and don’t get exposed the way we do…Unfortunately the fact we can’t defend is down to much more, as somebody said earlier the fact Robinson and Trent are up the other end of the pitch leaving centre-half’s totally exposed is just wrong ..We changed tactics slightly against City and against all odds and I’m sure most reds we kept a clean sheet against the country’s best attack, it’s surely time to go back to that day and just make ourselves more solid and hard to beatI mean this just isn’t right for a side that only last season was one of the top three sides in Europe