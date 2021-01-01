« previous next »
FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66

Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #600 on: Today at 11:07:20 am
Can someone explain how Salah was onside? When the cross is made Salah is off side so what difference does it make the defender touching the ball?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #601 on: Today at 11:09:30 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:20 am
Can someone explain how Salah was onside? When the cross is made Salah is off side so what difference does it make the defender touching the ball?
The Wolves player touching the ball signals the start of a new phase of play, so he can't be offside. If he left it then Salah would've been off.

Fucking stupid rule but one we've benefitted from on this occasion.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #602 on: Today at 11:10:54 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:05:25 am
Nooooooo!  ??? Come on folks. I get the negativity, were a mess, but whilst were still in a competition we give it a go. It cant EVER reach that stage no matter how things get. Plus we get enough decisions go against us. Delighted when we get one.

Considering what Wolves horrible fans were singing yesterday who cares if they got done.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #603 on: Today at 11:13:36 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:09:30 am
The Wolves player touching the ball signals the start of a new phase of play, so he can't be offside. If he left it then Salah would've been off.

Fucking stupid rule but one we've benefitted from on this occasion.

It's an awful rule, but its a rule that's been around for ages and we've been victim of it in the past. I still haven't forgotten that 2-2 draw against Tottenham years ago when Kane was offside but Lovren was adjudged to have "attempted to play the ball".
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #604 on: Today at 11:15:30 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:10:54 am
Considering what Wolves horrible fans were singing yesterday who cares if they got done.
Well, yeah that too. But really just focused purely on us and I couldnt care less how we get to the next round if we do indeed get there. We might not but Im bamboozled by shouts wishing wed gone out. Shanks would spin like a top.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #605 on: Today at 11:20:23 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:15:30 am
Well, yeah that too. But really just focused purely on us and I couldnt care less how we get to the next round if we do indeed get there. We might not but Im bamboozled by shouts wishing wed gone out. Shanks would spin like a top.

I agree, the luck flows to and fro anyway.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #606 on: Today at 11:50:49 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:09:30 am
The Wolves player touching the ball signals the start of a new phase of play, so he can't be offside. If he left it then Salah would've been off.

Fucking stupid rule but one we've benefitted from on this occasion.
Is the rule that stupid though?  Had the defender been trying to head it back to the keeper, got it wrong and Salah nipped in to score nobody would be confused.  It's the same thing.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #607 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:04:35 am
Or how our second was on-side.

To say we've got away with one is an understatement.

(I know in the rules Salah is on-side but that's an awful rule)

I think their goal was chalked off as Nunes was ahead of the ball when the first Wolves header went back out wide.

We cant prove that though but that is the only thing the lino could have flagged him for.

Worth remembering at Arsenal they didnt have a camara for a half way line offside which went against us its not fool proof and nothing ever will be.

As for Salah well its a daft rule as the defender has to play it he doesnt know 100% that Salah is off, same when Lovren did it and it went to Kane.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #608 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm
It was like watching a washed up boxer last night. That was our strongest 11, and there was no intensity in our play. No going up into next gear. Fuck knows what's going on at the moment. If it was a one off, you'd be okay but its too many times this season. Conceding first, and making the game twice as hard.

It's like a broken record, but that midfield needs sorting out. Fabinho and Henderson, its like watching masters football at times. Kieta for all his faults, he came on and we looked better on the ball, trying to get into the game. We badly need something fresh in the center of the park, or we are gonna struggle to get Europa League football at this rate.

That wasn't a good Wolves side, but they went toe to toe with us, and they could have easily knocked us out. It should be a wake up call, but there has been far too many this season.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #609 on: Today at 12:12:27 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:02:16 pm
As for Salah well its a daft rule as the defender has to play it he doesnt know 100% that Salah is off, same when Lovren did it and it went to Kane.
The fume over this is totally misplaced and wrong.  The whole ethos of the offside rule is that you're offside when the ball is played to you by one of your own team when you're in an offside position.  If the ball is deliberately played by a member of the opposing team then you can't be offside.

The ONLY possible controversy around this is whether the ball was played deliberately by the opponent.  Yesterday it was clearly deliberate.  In the Kane/Lovren example some have cited, not so clear it was deliberate.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #610 on: Today at 12:17:34 pm
Our second was offside for me, Id want that if its against us

Images all over the internet of the wrong still for Their disallowed goal and saying look at what theyre giving offside for is the internet all over. Fake news driven by an agenda of hate
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #611 on: Today at 12:20:27 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:50:49 am
Is the rule that stupid though?  Had the defender been trying to head it back to the keeper, got it wrong and Salah nipped in to score nobody would be confused.  It's the same thing.
The rule does need to change, it's pretty obvious he wasn't attempting to head back to his GK, he was trying to cut the ball out from making it to Salah who was in an offside position. If it was an intentional header back or passback that is cut out then fair game.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #612 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 12:20:27 pm
The rule does need to change, it's pretty obvious he wasn't attempting to head back to his GK, he was trying to cut the ball out from making it to Salah who was in an offside position. If it was an intentional header back or passback that is cut out then fair game.
As I said in my second post on this, it's an attempt to clear that he gets wrong.  It's not offside as he made a deliberate attempt to play the ball.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #613 on: Today at 12:30:37 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 12:12:27 pm
The fume over this is totally misplaced and wrong.  The whole ethos of the offside rule is that you're offside when the ball is played to you by one of your own team when you're in an offside position.  If the ball is deliberately played by a member of the opposing team then you can't be offside.

The ONLY possible controversy around this is whether the ball was played deliberately by the opponent.  Yesterday it was clearly deliberate.  In the Kane/Lovren example some have cited, not so clear it was deliberate.

Well I dont agree he did not head it back on purpose he had to stretch to win it and that caused it to go backwards.

I know with the rules the goal is correct I just think it is wrong as stated if he left it then it would be off but he cant leave it though can he ?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #614 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:09:38 pm
It was like watching a washed up boxer last night. That was our strongest 11, and there was no intensity in our play. No going up into next gear. Fuck knows what's going on at the moment. If it was a one off, you'd be okay but its too many times this season. Conceding first, and making the game twice as hard.

It's like a broken record, but that midfield needs sorting out. Fabinho and Henderson, its like watching masters football at times. Kieta for all his faults, he came on and we looked better on the ball, trying to get into the game. We badly need something fresh in the center of the park, or we are gonna struggle to get Europa League football at this rate.

That wasn't a good Wolves side, but they went toe to toe with us, and they could have easily knocked us out. It should be a wake up call, but there has been far too many this season.

This is why I think our problems will simply continue to escalate and we'll finish 6/7th or worse unless there is a sea-change in our strategy and/or players who can play the system. Everyone was looking to the break as a reset for us. Nothing has changed however and our results are now simply down to how clinical/lucky we or the opposition are as our performances do not indicate a team who can get out of this.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #615 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm
Feel sorry for Wolves, were not doing anything this season.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #616 on: Today at 12:39:31 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:30:37 pm
Well I dont agree he did not head it back on purpose he had to stretch to win it and that caused it to go backwards.

I know with the rules the goal is correct I just think it is wrong as stated if he left it then it would be off but he cant leave it though can he ?
If you're defending that and don't make proper contact then there is always the risk that the ball goes to an opposing player, regardless of whether they are on or offside.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #617 on: Today at 12:49:45 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:20 am
Can someone explain how Salah was onside? When the cross is made Salah is off side so what difference does it make the defender touching the ball?

Don't feel bad for Wolves. We got done over in the same way against Spurs a few years ago. "All evens itself out", as we keep getting told.

That said, I think everyone agrees, it's a silly rule. Why over complicate things.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #618 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:20 am
Can someone explain how Salah was onside? When the cross is made Salah is off side so what difference does it make the defender touching the ball?

It came off the Wolves player, Toti, who made an attempt to play the ball.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
Reply #619 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm
Their offside was from the ball back to the corner taker. Not the cross in. No good image to see, so they stuck with the linesman's call. Not that controversial really. He was probably a yard off, but there's just no good camera angle so everyone can scream bloody murder. Course if this was any other team, no one would give a crap.
