It was like watching a washed up boxer last night. That was our strongest 11, and there was no intensity in our play. No going up into next gear. Fuck knows what's going on at the moment. If it was a one off, you'd be okay but its too many times this season. Conceding first, and making the game twice as hard.



It's like a broken record, but that midfield needs sorting out. Fabinho and Henderson, its like watching masters football at times. Kieta for all his faults, he came on and we looked better on the ball, trying to get into the game. We badly need something fresh in the center of the park, or we are gonna struggle to get Europa League football at this rate.



That wasn't a good Wolves side, but they went toe to toe with us, and they could have easily knocked us out. It should be a wake up call, but there has been far too many this season.