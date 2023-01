It's a shame our midfield made Alisson give the ball away for the first goal.



It's a shame our midfield made Konate clear the ball onto Hwang and past a wrong footed Alisson.



If you think our midfield performance was good enough last night then you need help. Mistakes most often get made when pressure is building on a side. Alisson fucked up after thiago lost it. We were wide open for the second. We can all - including klopp - pretend it's other things but every game that passes makes me think we need more midfielders as even the competent ones we have are now looking tired from carrying the others. Thiago was poor yesterday, for example. We've lost the midfield for multiple games in a row now. That's a shame.Also as an aside surely "transition" is when you're going from one style to another and accommodating new players? Not when your old players are just dying in front of you.