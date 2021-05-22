I didnt see much of the game as we were round friends. Doesnt sound great from what Im reading.

Saw from just after they equalised (2-2) and thought for that 10-15min period up until the second round of subs (Gomez, Doak, Ox) we had largely all the possession and seemed to be playing with more cohesion than recently and Keita was everywhere. After that we were a bit more hit and miss and again looked vulnerable to the counter almost every time they were breaking.



A week now though to work on things before a tough game at Brighton. Just feels like no matter how much time these players spend together at the moment they arent showing it on the pitch, its like weve stalled and just cant getting going again, there are few obvious signs of improvement from game to game, so its hard to be optimistic at the moment, as it doesnt seem to matter who the opponents are every game is a real grind a real fight.



I believe we will turn it around at some point, hopefully while theres still something to play for