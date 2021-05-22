« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66  (Read 11976 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,356
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:37:35 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:21:16 am
We need a huge overhaul and the old guard needs clearing out. We need to get fresh hungry players in and remove the older players to build new, hungry and energetic side. We have fucked ourselves big time giving the 30 year old plus players new long contracts, it will set us back years.

The problem is if you want to bring in those fresh hungry players then you need a transfer kitty. We gave the 30 plus players contracts because we weren't prepared to pay the money to refresh the midfield.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,094
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:37:47 am »
Quote from: jamiehill on Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm
Good result. Premiership opposition and a cracking goal from Darwin - I'm fucking happy!

How's retirement Roy?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:40:04 am »
Quote from: jamiehill on Yesterday at 11:41:06 pm
Good result. Premiership opposition and a cracking goal from Darwin - I'm fucking happy!
groan ........

they are 2nd to bottom, barely a PL team right now.

they started the game with a bunch of 2nd-stringers.

they came within a couple of inches of beating us, on an offside call that still baffles me.

glad to hear you're pleased with things.
Logged

Offline jamiehill

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • MacIntyre, Treadmore and Davitt
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:44:12 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:37:47 am
How's retirement Roy?

Wolves aren't no fucking mugs. Every player on that Wolves team was auditioning to play for Liverpool. I don't know about them, but we've had an unsettled team for a long time now and we were mostly all over them - a Premiership team, who only got a draw because of goal keeping errors.

I think that Ali is the best in the league, but he was a fault for both goal s tonight and the only result is an extra game to play!
Logged
The English club proved that miracles really do exist. I've now made Liverpool my English team. They showed that football is the most beautiful sport of all. They showed their unconditional support at half-time when they were losing 3-0 and still they didn't stop singing." Diego Maradona

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:27:34 am
Personally, while I can agree that our midfield looks a bag of shite at the moment, I do feel that it's not just as simple as legs falling off. This same first choice midfield hauled in a massive City lead and got us to three cup finals less than a year ago. Henderson didn't look lead-footed in the World Cup either. Legs are certainly a big factor, but I'm convinced it's at least as much to do with an attempt to transition into something else as a team. Our absolute worst performances of the season have come after the two "preseasons". I think our coaching staff are pushing a transformation in how we play (that's been drilled both in the summer and WC break), and the team simply can't execute it effectively. Where we've actually looked our best is when we've gone somewhat back to basics in the games (obvs Leeds and Forest aside) immediately prior to the World Cup.

I worry that Klopp and his staff have tried too hard to make a change to our philosophy/style of play, in order to be more possession-based and more adept against low block teams. More like City in other words. The problem is, it seems to be pushing our ageing/inexperienced MF higher and more stretched, and it's not working for us at all. It may help us to still score the same number of goals that we have in the past, but we're conceding far more.

Our midfield aren't suddenly going to de-age and get their full physical capacity back, but I don't half think it would help us to ditch whatever it is we think we should transition into this season, and instead go with what's worked previously, as what's being served up now is quite clearly not working for anyone.

Agree with a lot of this. Our set up and recruitment dictates more posession and tiki taka build up and posession play but we lose the ball countless time and are so open on the counter. It's not worked all season.

Henderson, Fab and Thiago are all not bad players but it's clear as mud the three of them as a pair can't work in this system. They all need at least one runner to help them out and we currently have zero.
Logged

Offline jamiehill

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
  • MacIntyre, Treadmore and Davitt
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:47:04 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:40:04 am
groan ........

they are 2nd to bottom, barely a PL team right now.

they started the game with a bunch of 2nd-stringers.

they came within a couple of inches of beating us, on an offside call that still baffles me.

glad to hear you're pleased with things.

Obviously not pleased with things. Nobody is at the moment, but there was a world class goal from Darwin tonight and we are still in a cup competition that we could easily win.
Logged
The English club proved that miracles really do exist. I've now made Liverpool my English team. They showed that football is the most beautiful sport of all. They showed their unconditional support at half-time when they were losing 3-0 and still they didn't stop singing." Diego Maradona

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:48:38 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
While the midfield is an issue, I think we're badly missing Firmino/Jota as the first line of the press. I think not having that leaves the rest of the midfield exposed and in turn the defence.

I would not be unhappy to see us try a 4-3-1-2 formation with someone like Ox as the 1

Think this is an important point, and Klopp has alluded recently to how it's not necessarily the midfield that's to blame for us being so open - it's the whole structure as a team. Jota is an amazing workhorse for pressing and I think his two separate injuries (effectively the whole season up to now) have played a huge part in leaving the rest exposed.  It's no coincidence that our best performance of the season by far (City at home) is one of the very few games Jota has played. Nunez and Salah aren't lazy by any stretch, but they're not pressing monsters in the way that Jota is and the way Mane was for us.

Diaz is obviously no slouch either when it comes to pressing and winning the ball back, and his loss is obviously also huge.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:23 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,010
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:59:41 am »
It's a shame our midfield made Alisson give the ball away for the first goal.

It's a shame our midfield made Konate clear the ball onto Hwang and past a wrong footed Alisson.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #528 on: Today at 01:01:47 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:35:28 pm
Some people are being a disgrace.

Like Facebook in here on some of the post games

I understand some of it of course, but some of it is fucking shameful as you say
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #529 on: Today at 01:01:57 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:48:38 am
Think this is an important point, and Klopp has alluded recently to how it's not necessarily the midfield that's to blame for us being so open - it's the whole structure as a team. Jota is an amazing workhorse for pressing and I think his two separate injuries (effectively the whole season up to now) have played a huge part in leaving the rest exposed.  It's no coincidence that our best performance of the season by far (City at home) is one of the very few games Jota has played. Nunez and Salah aren't lazy by any stretch, but they're not pressing monsters in the way that Jota is and the way Mane was for us.

Diaz is obviously no slouch either when it comes to pressing and winning the ball back, and his loss is obviously also huge.

So Klopp and his coaches have no other way of compensating or playing 🤷‍♂️
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #530 on: Today at 01:05:43 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:48:38 am
Think this is an important point, and Klopp has alluded recently to how it's not necessarily the midfield that's to blame for us being so open - it's the whole structure as a team. Jota is an amazing workhorse for pressing and I think his two separate injuries (effectively the whole season up to now) have played a huge part in leaving the rest exposed.  It's no coincidence that our best performance of the season by far (City at home) is one of the very few games Jota has played. Nunez and Salah aren't lazy by any stretch, but they're not pressing monsters in the way that Jota is and the way Mane was for us.

Diaz is obviously no slouch either when it comes to pressing and winning the ball back, and his loss is obviously also huge.

Jota and Diaz are marvellous forwards but they didn't  and can't repair the flaws in this team no matter how hard they press.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #531 on: Today at 01:07:42 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 01:01:57 am
So Klopp and his coaches have no other way of compensating or playing 🤷‍♂️

See my other post on this page. I think we've tried to change how we play. And I think that's coincided with, first, all of our midfield depth being unavailable the first few months of the season, and then all of our forwards who press a lot being unavailable the past few/next few months. The manager can of course change things, and I hope he does, but there's definitely a "perfect storm" element to our struggles this season.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #532 on: Today at 01:10:00 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 01:05:43 am
Jota and Diaz are marvellous forwards but they didn't  and can't repair the flaws in this team no matter how hard they press.

Never said they'd repair all of it. But the whole thing about Klopp teams is that it's all a machine that becomes something greater than the sum of its parts. When vital parts of the machine break or are unavailable, everything suffers. Of course Jota and Diaz being injured is not the whole reason we're playing poorly, but surely people can see the inter-connectedness of everything with this manager?

This is why when things work under Klopp, we win practically every game, and why, when it breaks down, it goes to shit spectacularly. All the different facets depend upon each other. Our defenders push high, but they need the midfield pressing, who in turn need the forwards pressing. When even one of those elements don't hold up their end of the bargain, there's a cascade effect and everything suffers.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:38 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,356
  • JFT 97
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:10:53 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:59:41 am
It's a shame our midfield made Alisson give the ball away for the first goal.

It's a shame our midfield made Konate clear the ball onto Hwang and past a wrong footed Alisson.

The first goal came about from Thiago trying to dribble in his defensive third.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:15:08 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:13:41 pm
Jurgen post match.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-lND7mUS_w

So he can admit we can't win the ball with who we have out there but this is his first choice midfield now clearly. I'd be amazed if he actually benches Hendo or Fabinho but we'll see. At least he says it's an issue.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,116
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:20:01 am »
I was driving so couldn't watch tonight and have only seen the goals since. Wolves' goals were absolute shockers. Darwin's goal was a beautiful finish.

I can't add anything other than to say I'm glad we're still in the tie and hope we finish them off at their place.

Come on you Reds.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:23:25 am »
Unpopular opinion but we played better for atleast parts of the game. 3 out of the 4 goals were unlucky. Ali's error is his one for the season. Their 2nd goal was lucky because Ibou did pull off a great tackle but it rebounded of their striker and in. It can happen but it was unlucky. Salah's goal was another brain fart error by a defender. Overall, even though we still conceded chances, we didnt do as badly as in previous games this season, so there was some improvement. All that said, we are playing like a midtable team right now still and we have to change something here quickly if we want to salvage anything in this season.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:27:35 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:15:08 am
So he can admit we can't win the ball with who we have out there but this is his first choice midfield now clearly. I'd be amazed if he actually benches Hendo or Fabinho but we'll see. At least he says it's an issue.
Don't see how he can, we literally only have Naby as a realistic alternative. Naby wasn't trusted to start against Brentford when one of the 3 were missing so it'll be difficult for him to start again even better opponents.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,284
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #538 on: Today at 01:29:51 am »
Was Bajectic injured?
Logged

Offline duvva

  • lippa
  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #539 on: Today at 01:30:34 am »
I didnt see much of the game as we were round friends. Doesnt sound great from what Im reading.
Saw from just after they equalised (2-2) and thought for that 10-15min period up until the second round of subs (Gomez, Doak, Ox) we had largely all the possession and seemed to be playing with more cohesion than recently and Keita was everywhere. After that we were a bit more hit and miss and again looked vulnerable to the counter almost every time they were breaking.

A week now though to work on things before a tough game at Brighton. Just feels like no matter how much time these players spend together at the moment they arent showing it on the pitch, its like weve stalled and just cant getting going again, there are few obvious signs of improvement from game to game, so its hard to be optimistic at the moment, as it doesnt seem to matter who the opponents are every game is a real grind a real fight.

I believe we will turn it around at some point, hopefully while theres still something to play for
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #540 on: Today at 01:30:38 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:23:25 am
Unpopular opinion but we played better for atleast parts of the game. 3 out of the 4 goals were unlucky. Ali's error is his one for the season. Their 2nd goal was lucky because Ibou did pull off a great tackle but it rebounded of their striker and in. It can happen but it was unlucky. Salah's goal was another brain fart error by a defender. Overall, even though we still conceded chances, we didnt do as badly as in previous games this season, so there was some improvement. All that said, we are playing like a midtable team right now still and we have to change something here quickly if we want to salvage anything in this season.

How are we playing like a mid table team when we are out played by the B Team of the team in relegation zone?
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #541 on: Today at 01:33:45 am »
We played well, especially in the second half. Ali gifted them the first and their second was an unlucky bounce.

We deserved to win this, not sure what everyone's moping about.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #542 on: Today at 01:34:45 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:30:34 am
I didnt see much of the game as we were round friends. Doesnt sound great from what Im reading.
Saw from just after they equalised (2-2) and thought for that 10-15min period up until the second round of subs (Gomez, Doak, Ox) we had largely all the possession and seemed to be playing with more cohesion than recently and Keita was everywhere. After that we were a bit more hit and miss and again looked vulnerable to the counter almost every time they were breaking.

A week now though to work on things before a tough game at Brighton. Just feels like no matter how much time these players spend together at the moment they arent showing it on the pitch, its like weve stalled and just cant getting going again, there are few obvious signs of improvement from game to game, so its hard to be optimistic at the moment, as it doesnt seem to matter who the opponents are every game is a real grind a real fight.

I believe we will turn it around at some point, hopefully while theres still something to play for
Yeah. We looked better than in our previous games. We pinned them back at 0-0 and from 2-1 onwards. We actually won it high up the field more times today than in our other games after the restart combined but we didn't kill the game off and we made silly defensive errors.

We were also a tad unlucky (2nd equaliser) and lucky (VAR) at the same time. I liked Gakpo's defensive contribution.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:36 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #543 on: Today at 01:34:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:59:41 am
It's a shame our midfield made Alisson give the ball away for the first goal.

It's a shame our midfield made Konate clear the ball onto Hwang and past a wrong footed Alisson.

Allison's error was on him. Konates was bad luck and emblematic of us constantly being played through. But our losing the midfield in 5 matches in a row can't be fobbed off with facetious arguments.
A relegation battling team had more chances at Anfield tonight despite us having over 60% possession. That wasn't down to our world class goalkeeper or our marvellous 22 year old centre half.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,582
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #544 on: Today at 01:44:20 am »
I didnt understand the selection tonight, thought it was oddly desperate - this is a manager whose rarely played even half a first choice team in the 3rd round and the last thing many of our players need is minutes (notably Thiago - why were playing him every game suddenly!?).
Feels like were constantly reacting at the moment and expecting it all to suddenly click back to how it was
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,010
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:53:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:10:53 am
The first goal came about from Thiago trying to dribble in his defensive third.

So what?

Alisson had the time to clear the ball. But he turned to his right, took a touch, head down, and passed it straight to their player, who scored.

Fuck all to do with Thiago. He won the ball which went back to a player clear with no one around him.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #546 on: Today at 01:57:28 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm
That was bad. Wolves deserved to win. How Salah's goal stood I'll never know. But maybe we'll sign a new midfielder by the time the replay comes around, eh?

We're absolutely fucked if we don't sign a midfielder this January. By the time Firmino, Diaz and Jota come back and play themselves into form to add a bit of impetus to our attack we'll be so far adrift in the league that it won't matter anymore. If Real Madrid match our transfer fee and wages for Bellingham, why would he want to come here? To play in the Uefa Conference League?

If you cannot understand why that goal stood, football is definitely not for you. And that is just an observation not an attack, for the precious amongst you.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,343
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #547 on: Today at 02:05:54 am »
There's a big, fat, stinking elephant in the room in the shape of an incapable midfield, but nobody seems to want to sort it out. Although, Ali had a shocker tonight, so can't entirely blame the midfield.

I don't see how we ressurect this season without signing a midfielder. If we miss out on top 4 (which we likely will if we don't sign someone), I reckon we can forget your Bellinghams and Enzo.

Disappointing all around.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,807
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #548 on: Today at 03:49:01 am »
Well, when you're going through hell, keep going I guess
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #549 on: Today at 05:06:42 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 01:33:45 am
We played well, especially in the second half. Ali gifted them the first and their second was an unlucky bounce.

We deserved to win this, not sure what everyone's moping about.  ;D

It took a VAR fuckup for us not to outright lose. You're in LaLa Land.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 