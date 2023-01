While the midfield is an issue, I think we're badly missing Firmino/Jota as the first line of the press. I think not having that leaves the rest of the midfield exposed and in turn the defence.



I would not be unhappy to see us try a 4-3-1-2 formation with someone like Ox as the 1



Think this is an important point, and Klopp has alluded recently to now it's not necessarily the midfield that's to blame for us being so open - it's the whole structure as a team. Jota is an amazing workhorse for pressing and I think his two separate injuries (effectively the whole season up to now) have played a huge part in leaving the rest exposed. It's no coincidence that our best performance of the season by far (City at home) is one of the very few games Jota has played. Nunez and Salah aren't lazy, but there not pressing monsters in the way that Jota is and the way Mane was for us.Diaz is obviously no slouch either when it comes to pressing and winning the ball back.