Fine to a point…but which other two would you play alongside them?!



I don’t have an answer to that as we don’t have the options. The best option is to play Henderson until his legs go and then bring on Keita. Neither Thiago and Fabinho can cope with younger players running past them. Both are forced to stretch for tackles and if that doesn’t come off then they cannot run with the opposition players. Yes I am exaggerating a bit but things will get worse.Keita is the best option we have and then I am scratching my head. Gakpo v a good midfield player? I would have gone for the midfield player. Arthur was a panic transfer but he has been injured.Until we sort out midfield then things won’t get better. By the time we do then we will have other problems with aging players. We should have addressed our midfield issue last summer but it looks like we won’t do it until next summer and even the I have my doubts.