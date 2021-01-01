« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66  (Read 2313 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:25:09 pm »
OMG.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:25:59 pm »
It bounced off Hwang onto Konate, back onto Hwang and in


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:26:29 pm »
67 Keita replaces Henderson.

I say replaces but I dont think anyone was in midfield for us.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
Over to Jill
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:25:48 pm
Words fail me.

It's one of those though, bounced off Konate.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:28:04 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:27:13 pm
An opposition player, facing his own goal, was allowed to turn 180 degrees and attack the LFC box, with Henderson hoving into view as he ran into the box. This is why the midfield is sucha  problem, the time and space afforded the opposition is incredible. Let's hope Keita can help here.
Yep..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm »
68 Some great pressing there by various players forces Wolves into an error but in the end the ball goes to Sarkic.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:28:31 pm
I mean what can you say...

I mean it's sports car up front, and broken down heap at the back with nothing in the middle.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
70 Keita pops a lovely ball over to Salah but he gets outnumbered in the end and Wolves clear.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
73 We almost play our ourselves into trouble as Matip is careless with the ball but Alisson comes rushing out and manages to clear the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:32:46 pm »
74 Elliot is on for Fab.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
75 We are starting to get some real possession now and moving the ball around better from side to side.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,060
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:35:23 pm »
Really neat by Naby

Pity the final pass didn't find anyone
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:35:24 pm »
It would have been kinder to Bueno if Mo had gone off


(Work with me here folks!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:35:23 pm
Really neat by Naby

Pity the final pass didn't find anyone
Hes putting pressure on the ball!

Start him!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
76 Another breathless moment when Wolves punt the ball down and Konate gets challenged but Alisson again is very quickly out of the goal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:37:53 pm »
78 It's one of those games where neither team is entirely on top and mistakes are being made by a lot of players as a result there, with Keita. It's happening both ways though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:39:28 pm »
79 Wolves get another chance breezing past our midfield too easily end up with a corner. The corner goes in and they score, but the whistle has gone. It's gone to VAR.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,060
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:40:07 pm »
It's quite disheartening to see how easily they cut through us....
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:40:07 pm
It's quite disheartening to see how easily they cut through us....
So so so so easily
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:41:14 pm »
82 How long do these decisions take, at last decision reached offside.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,465
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:41:14 pm
82 How long do these decisions take, at last decision reached offside.
uckin obvious n all
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:42:00 pm »
Normally, we concede very soon after they disallow a goal for offside
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm »
83 Wolves go on the move once again, but this time we get a foul and a free kick is given.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,060
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:42:47 pm »
Ha ha

No fecking idea why that's offside but I'll take it.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,465
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:42:47 pm
Ha ha

No fecking idea why that's offside but I'll take it.
Wasn't the 'first' pass off, goal scored in same phase of play?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
84 Gomez and Doak are on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,805
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:44:23 pm »
85 Not a bad first cross from Gomez there, Nunez almost makes contact with the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,060
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26’ Nuñez 45’ Mo 51’ Hwang 66’
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:43:21 pm
Wasn't the 'first' pass off, goal scored in same phase of play?
Has to be.


:wellin that lino
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,911
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:43:21 pm
Wasn't the 'first' pass off, goal scored in same phase of play?

Must have been that I reckon..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,465
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FAC: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Wolves Guedes 26 Nuñez 45 Mo 51 Hwang 66
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
Andy's got a nasty gash on his knee  :o
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 