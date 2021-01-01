Words fail me.
An opposition player, facing his own goal, was allowed to turn 180 degrees and attack the LFC box, with Henderson hoving into view as he ran into the box. This is why the midfield is sucha problem, the time and space afforded the opposition is incredible. Let's hope Keita can help here.
I mean what can you say...I mean it's sports car up front, and broken down heap at the back with nothing in the middle.
Really neat by NabyPity the final pass didn't find anyone
It's quite disheartening to see how easily they cut through us....
82 How long do these decisions take, at last decision reached offside.
Ha ha No fecking idea why that's offside but I'll take it.
Wasn't the 'first' pass off, goal scored in same phase of play?
