I thought the behaviour of our support in Madrid was exemplary. Which is more than can be said of the stewards & police who added unnecessary ticket checks, searches & kept us behind for the sake of it. They refused access to toilets afterwards & then got heavy handed with supporters leaving to go faster after they’d kept them behind.



Didn’t ruin our trip and wasn’t anywhere near as bad as we saw in Seville in 2017. But they seemed disappointed we only made the trip to have a good time.