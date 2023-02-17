« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid away, now including selling details  (Read 10302 times)

Online Thepooloflife

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #120 on: February 17, 2023, 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 17, 2023, 12:05:51 pm
I think so, the good old days!
Too right mate !
Offline PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #121 on: February 17, 2023, 12:38:18 pm »
Won't be another 5 credit sale for this will there? Not that it will be possible to get a ticket even if there is...

Can understand peoples frustration today, but tbf there was about 200 tickets for over 1,500 of us or so, so not much of a surprise

I picked up a spare for our end on the metro there back in 2014 when I had 0 credits, those were the days... :)

Offline ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #122 on: February 17, 2023, 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on February 17, 2023, 12:38:18 pm
Won't be another 5 credit sale for this will there? Not that it will be possible to get a ticket even if there is...

Can understand peoples frustration today, but tbf there was about 200 tickets for over 1,500 of us or so, so not much of a surprise

I picked up a spare for our end on the metro there back in 2014 when I had 0 credits, those were the days... :)
I doubt it very much and as you have mentioned, even if there was, the same thing will happen again because the club won't address the problem because they simply don't give a fuck.

I hope I'm wrong.
Offline Red Pat

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #123 on: February 17, 2023, 01:35:11 pm »
It was always going to be tough, but its more hindered with this website blocking obstacle, this seems to be designed for bots but instead its booting out genuine ticket seeking fans.  This isnt right.  Anyone know of any workarounds to stop it?

So frustrating!
Offline ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #124 on: February 17, 2023, 02:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Pat on February 17, 2023, 01:35:11 pm
It was always going to be tough, but its more hindered with this website blocking obstacle, this seems to be designed for bots but instead its booting out genuine ticket seeking fans.  This isnt right.  Anyone know of any workarounds to stop it?

So frustrating!
Use a bot, the club seemingly encourage people to use them at the expense of genuine supporters.
Offline bedo

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #125 on: February 17, 2023, 03:22:42 pm »
bring back window sales. 50% window 50% online
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #126 on: February 17, 2023, 05:34:26 pm »
There was a woman called Gaynor (Kelly?) iirc, who was very helpful years ago.
Offline ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #127 on: February 18, 2023, 12:59:03 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 17, 2023, 05:34:26 pm
There was a woman called Gaynor (Kelly?) iirc, who was very helpful years ago.
Joan was the one that I remember in particular, but from memory, they were all helpful and genuinely seemed like they actually wanted to help you, and more often than not, they would solve whatever the issue was without fuss.

Its the complete opposite nowadays.
Offline willss

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #128 on: February 18, 2023, 07:58:10 am »
Quote from: ABJ on February 18, 2023, 12:59:03 am
Joan was the one that I remember in particular, but from memory, they were all helpful and genuinely seemed like they actually wanted to help you, and more often than not, they would solve whatever the issue was without fuss.

Its the complete opposite nowadays.
I remember Joan too. Think she used to do most of the phone messages. Spoke to her loads on the phone and it was surreal the first time I met her at the windows
Offline kalle-anka

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #129 on: February 22, 2023, 04:56:22 am »
Would have been interested to know how many uncollected tickets theres gonna be in Madrid after the result in the 1st leg.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #130 on: February 22, 2023, 06:49:59 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on February 22, 2023, 04:56:22 am
Would have been interested to know how many uncollected tickets theres gonna be in Madrid after the result in the 1st leg.

Those who dont collect tickets should lose the credit, if thats not what happens anyway

Theres always a small chance. Those who didnt turn up for that Barca game should be ashamed of themselves. This is more understandable but even so, you buy you go

Even an option to return so us members who want to go have a chance
Offline jizzspunk

« Reply #131 on: February 22, 2023, 07:01:41 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February 22, 2023, 06:49:59 am
Those who dont collect tickets should lose the credit, if thats not what happens anyway

Theres always a small chance. Those who didnt turn up for that Barca game should be ashamed of themselves. This is more understandable but even so, you buy you go

Even an option to return so us members who want to go have a chance

Looking forward to going, why would people not go?

You have a good night on your sofa 🙄
Offline ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #132 on: February 22, 2023, 09:36:43 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on February 22, 2023, 07:01:41 am
Looking forward to going, why would people not go?

You have a good night on your sofa 🙄
Absolutely, roll on 3 weeks time, you really can't beat the euro aways  8)
Online Craig S

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #133 on: February 22, 2023, 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: kalle-anka on February 22, 2023, 04:56:22 am
Would have been interested to know how many uncollected tickets theres gonna be in Madrid after the result in the 1st leg.
I would say virtually nil. Just might have to have a bit more sangria inside you before heading to the ground.
Pessimistically, it could also be our last away CL tie for a bit.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #134 on: February 22, 2023, 09:55:14 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on February 22, 2023, 07:01:41 am
Looking forward to going, why would people not go?

You have a good night on your sofa 🙄

Haha thanks  ;D
Offline Max100

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #135 on: February 22, 2023, 12:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on February 22, 2023, 09:42:14 am
I would say virtually nil. Just might have to have a bit more sangria inside you before heading to the ground.
Pessimistically, it could also be our last away CL tie for a bit.

That's not being pessimistic, that's being very realistic.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #136 on: February 22, 2023, 12:03:41 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February 22, 2023, 06:49:59 am
Those who dont collect tickets should lose the credit, if thats not what happens anyway

Theres always a small chance. Those who didnt turn up for that Barca game should be ashamed of themselves. This is more understandable but even so, you buy you go

Even an option to return so us members who want to go have a chance

If the ticket remains uncollected the credit is removed

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS
Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead-up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

LFC can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

It will be in a central location in Madrid.
It will open on the evening of Tuesday March 14 and throughout the day on matchday. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.
ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given
Offline PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #137 on: February 22, 2023, 12:05:20 pm »
Wish the 5 credit sale was today and not last week

I'm naively thinking that it might make it easier to get tickets in the home end at least
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #138 on: February 22, 2023, 12:11:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on February 22, 2023, 12:05:20 pm
Wish the 5 credit sale was today and not last week

I'm naively thinking that it might make it easier to get tickets in the home end at least

Us mere mortals arent allowed to return but wouldnt rule out a limited player/sponsor/hospitality returns sale.
Offline di

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #139 on: February 22, 2023, 02:55:18 pm »
Would be a nice gesture if club give the 1800 fans a refund for the tickets for madrid away (ones who has collected of course)
Offline Rhi

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #140 on: February 23, 2023, 08:51:43 am »
Quote from: di on February 22, 2023, 02:55:18 pm
Would be a nice gesture if club give the 1800 fans a refund for the tickets for madrid away (ones who has collected of course)

Why?
Offline PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #141 on: February 23, 2023, 10:02:32 am »
Quote from: di on February 22, 2023, 02:55:18 pm
Would be a nice gesture if club give the 1800 fans a refund for the tickets for madrid away (ones who has collected of course)

Why on earth would they do that 😂
Offline gravy red

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #142 on: February 23, 2023, 11:09:29 am »
Quote from: di on February 22, 2023, 02:55:18 pm
Would be a nice gesture if club give the 1800 fans a refund for the tickets for madrid away (ones who has collected of course)

I'm guessing you also left early the other night too....

Also, I suppose you wouldn't be going to the away leg (if you are going?) if we didn't have to collect our ticket in person (the credit means more to some fans).

Take the rough with the smooth and support the team through thick and thin!
Offline ABJ

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #143 on: February 23, 2023, 03:02:11 pm »
Quote from: di on February 22, 2023, 02:55:18 pm
Would be a nice gesture if club give the 1800 fans a refund for the tickets for madrid away (ones who has collected of course)
As a few have already asked, why on earth would they do that?
Offline di

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #144 on: February 27, 2023, 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on February 23, 2023, 11:09:29 am
I'm guessing you also left early the other night too....

Also, I suppose you wouldn't be going to the away leg (if you are going?) if we didn't have to collect our ticket in person (the credit means more to some fans).

Take the rough with the smooth and support the team through thick and thin!

Easy mate, just saying it would be a nice gesture from the club to consider for our continuous support. Some say or many have said, the club doesn't care about fans etc and the club can do more, then this could be one of a nice thing here as we are up against it in madrid with many of us are spending a few bit and bobs to get there while the Spanish police awaits us.

I know the way you support the club is better than mine, so i should be more like you in the future.
Offline di

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #145 on: February 27, 2023, 04:30:40 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 23, 2023, 03:02:11 pm
As a few have already asked, why on earth would they do that?

A consideration for the club as we know all of us has spent a bit of money last season and this season travelling, this is a small allocation compared to the one we should have had and yet, not impossible, we need 4 goals away from home. A suggestion but i can see this is touchy subject
Offline gravy red

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #146 on: February 27, 2023, 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: di on February 27, 2023, 04:30:40 pm
A consideration for the club as we know all of us has spent a bit of money last season and this season travelling, this is a small allocation compared to the one we should have had and yet, not impossible, we need 4 goals away from home. A suggestion but i can see this is touchy subject


Have you really got a Madrid away ticket by (in your words) spending a bit of money last season and this season travelling?

If, so youve Done well there lad!

Im not here to have a go (as Im more of a reader than poster) but sometimes peoples comments do seem somewhat odd at times.
Offline di

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #147 on: February 28, 2023, 03:29:00 pm »
Quote from: gravy red on February 27, 2023, 05:05:47 pm

Have you really got a Madrid away ticket by (in your words) spending a bit of money last season and this season travelling?

If, so youve Done well there lad!

Im not here to have a go (as Im more of a reader than poster) but sometimes peoples comments do seem somewhat odd at times.

Whether comments are odd or not, we can be nice to each other, whether we go to game or not, we can be nice too. Whether i was there 9 years ago in madrid and back there again in 2023, doesn't make me more important than anyone else. If the boys can do the impossible, then it's this club and definitely the fans can be different and better to each other unlike other clubs. (e.g. champions league final 2022) and surely the club can do a nice gesture from time to time.
Offline storkfoot

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #148 on: March 4, 2023, 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: storkfoot on February 17, 2023, 10:46:30 am
They seem to sell tickets almost one game at a time and they have three home games (Atletico, Barcelona and Espanyol) before they play us.

Tickets went on sale to Madridistas Premium holders this morning. I know several people who bought these in the hope that wed be allowed to buy tickets. I quoted my hostel address in Madrid as my address and we had a Spanish credit card lined up to buy the tickets.

It didnt work. They must have filtered out IP addresses from the UK  :(
Online swoopy

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #149 on: March 4, 2023, 01:02:49 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on March  4, 2023, 10:51:39 am
Tickets went on sale to Madridistas Premium holders this morning. I know several people who bought these in the hope that wed be allowed to buy tickets. I quoted my hostel address in Madrid as my address and we had a Spanish credit card lined up to buy the tickets.

It didnt work. They must have filtered out IP addresses from the UK  :(

Try a vpn?
Offline storkfoot

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #150 on: March 4, 2023, 02:27:21 pm »
With hindsight, not a bad idea. But, from what I can see, they arent especially cheap and wed have to set up yet another Madridista Premium.

At least, I managed to book a discounted Bernabeu tour for the day before the game  :-\
Offline NickoH

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 01:36:57 pm »
I wonder when we find out pick up location
Offline PaulKS

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 02:13:16 pm »
Anyone manage to get any in the RM General Sale?

Won't work for me, and doubt a VPN would be any use because my card is obviously a UK one which they will block
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 02:13:16 pm
Anyone manage to get any in the RM General Sale?

Won't work for me, and doubt a VPN would be any use because my card is obviously a UK one which they will block

Might find a few Season Ticket holders outside the ground willing to take you in on a spare...it's common at Camp Nou & Bernebeu
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #154 on: Today at 01:13:27 pm »
Online Levitz

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #155 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Anyone any idea of roughly how many?
Online Origi-nal

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #156 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 01:36:57 pm
I wonder when we find out pick up location
FAQs say Friday
