Those who dont collect tickets should lose the credit, if thats not what happens anyway



Theres always a small chance. Those who didnt turn up for that Barca game should be ashamed of themselves. This is more understandable but even so, you buy you go



Even an option to return so us members who want to go have a chance



If the ticket remains uncollected the credit is removedTICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead-up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.LFC can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:It will be in a central location in Madrid.It will open on the evening of Tuesday March 14 and throughout the day on matchday. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given