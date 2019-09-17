« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid away, now including selling details  (Read 5350 times)

Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #40 on: January 28, 2023, 06:58:08 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 28, 2023, 12:51:10 am
Bit over the top I'd say, you would believe relationships between clubs are generally respectful on ticketing, Real are dining out on a stadium refurb and taking the piss, but it doesn't stretch much further than that does it



It does when we take the piss back.

Look at whats happened in the old firm. A reduced allocation in exchange for a reduced allocation has become normalised and now it seems permanent.
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #41 on: January 28, 2023, 07:46:16 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on January 27, 2023, 08:38:32 pm
there were tickets available on their official website on the day of both the Chelsea and City quarter and semi finals last season. They will go on general sale the week before the game, pretty sure anyone who wants one in the home end will get one.

Cheers. Fingers crossed 🤞

Seems you need to register an ID card number and, I presume, the next page will ask for an address.

Edit: a mate with contacts in Spain has said that there is next to no chance of this game going on general sale to the public.
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #42 on: February 1, 2023, 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on January 28, 2023, 07:46:16 am
Cheers. Fingers crossed 🤞

Seems you need to register an ID card number and, I presume, the next page will ask for an address.

Edit: a mate with contacts in Spain has said that there is next to no chance of this game going on general sale to the public.


Yeah i also asked someone i know who goes to real matches regularly and he said theres no chance of us getting them through their website and the only chance will be from ticket websites like stubhub which will be mental money 😤
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #43 on: February 6, 2023, 09:24:39 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on January 28, 2023, 12:51:10 am
Bit over the top I'd say, you would believe relationships between clubs are generally respectful on ticketing, Real are dining out on a stadium refurb and taking the piss, but it doesn't stretch much further than that does it


I agree with you. Real are taking the piss and Liverpool are right to stand up to them. It's clear we've tried to resolve it by getting an increase before resorting to this action but it's not happened so our response is appropriate.
As for setting a dangerous precedent it's up to UEFA to ensure that doesn't happen. You could argue us and Man Utd charging Barca fans 119 in response to their prices in 2019 was setting a dangerous precedent but it did ultimately lead to a price cap. Hopefully this case will have created enough noise for UEFA to get on top of it aswell.
Re: Real Madrid away selling details
« Reply #44 on: February 13, 2023, 12:06:30 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Champions League fixture versus Real Madrid on Wednesday March 15 (8pm GMT kick-off).

Due to ongoing construction work at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the club has received a reduced allocation of 1808 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES: £62.24
TICKET SALE, TICKET COLLECTION and STADIUM ACCESS
Real Madrid has instructed LFC to write the full name on each ticket for every supporter attending the game.

Real Madrid will be carrying out rigorous checks at multiple checkpoints around the stadium and at the turnstiles to make sure that the name on the ticket matches the photo ID of the supporter attending the game. Supporters must always be in possession of matching photographic ID.

Liverpool FC will therefore be carrying out a full ticket collection process at a location in Madrid to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.
SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.
UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).
First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Madrid: plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Madrid
Accommodation details
Return travel date
As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Madrid, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:
When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY, WILL BE COLLECTING.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS
Before completing your booking:
Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.
LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

The following information has also been provided by Real Madrid:

Supporter photo ID will be checked against the name on the ticket at the turnstiles and around the stadium.
Any supporter in possession of a ticket which does not match their photo ID will be refused entry.
TICKET SALE DETAILS
Seat numbering for the Bernabeu is not consecutive. Odd-numbered seats are grouped together and even numbered seats are grouped together. For example, if you purchase seats numbered 2, 4 and 6, you will be seated together, likewise for seats 1, 3 and 5.

Tickets will be available ONLINE and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:

AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
Rangers (12.10.22)
Napoli (07.09.22)
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
KRC Genk (23.10.19)
Napoli (17.09.19)
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded SIX or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 2pm GMT on Wednesday February 15 until 7.30am on Friday February 17.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FIVE of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Friday February 17 until 7.30am on Monday February 20.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here on the afternoon of Monday February 20 for a potential further sale on Tuesday February 21.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS
Ambulant Disabled Supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

LFC has received four wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £62.24 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should email us marking the subject field as Real Madrid Away no later than 12pm on Wednesday February 15 to register their interest.

Tickets will initially be available to supporters who recorded all SEVEN of the above Champions League away fixtures.

If tickets remain, a ballot will then take place for supporters who have recorded SIX games, followed by FIVE games and so on.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS
Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS
Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

LFC can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

It will be in a central location in Madrid.
It will open on the evening of Tuesday March 14 and throughout the day on matchday. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.
ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Fan Update: All supporters who were contacted to complete our Fan Update process and did not do so by the deadline date of Friday January 13 will not be eligible to apply for tickets.

Match Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and for future seasons.

A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.

LFC would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Madrid will be provided here in the lead-up to the game. The club urges supporters not to travel without a ticket.

The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and the club strongly advises that you follow all the information and instructions given. Further away support information is available here.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL
Follow the Reds wherever they may go with Expedia® Live, a dedicated page of great deals to book your travel to the game. Fans can save up to 25 per cent when they add a hotel to their flight as an Expedia member. Nothing beats being there.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO SPAIN
LFC advises that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Madrid or Spain.
Re: Real Madrid away selling details
« Reply #45 on: February 13, 2023, 12:07:44 pm »
In the 2nd sale which i'm happy about as I thought i'd have no chance with that allocation

Hopefully the basketeers don't cock it up for everyone
Re: Real Madrid away selling details
« Reply #46 on: February 13, 2023, 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on February 13, 2023, 12:07:44 pm
In the 2nd sale which i'm happy about as I thought i'd have no chance with that allocation

Hopefully the basketeers don't cock it up for everyone
Oh its a guarantee that the selfish c*nts will try everything possible to do exactly that
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #47 on: February 13, 2023, 12:27:02 pm »
Oh look they included Napoli 19/20, what a 'surprise'  ::)
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #48 on: February 13, 2023, 12:28:13 pm »
Previous allocations:

AFC Ajax (26.10.22) 2610
Rangers (12.10.22) 2636
Napoli (07.09.22) 2558
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328
FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1520
KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037
Napoli (17.09.19) 2736
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #49 on: February 13, 2023, 12:41:22 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on February 13, 2023, 12:27:02 pm
Oh look they included Napoli 19/20, what a 'surprise'  ::)
Well in mate  :) although they really didn't need to.

Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #50 on: February 13, 2023, 12:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Milly B on February 13, 2023, 12:28:13 pm
Previous allocations:

AFC Ajax (26.10.22) 2610
Rangers (12.10.22) 2636
Napoli (07.09.22) 2558
Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328
FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1520
KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037
Napoli (17.09.19) 2736
Yep, so roughly 1000 people after roughly 300 tickets in the 2nd sale
Re: Real Madrid away selling details
« Reply #51 on: February 13, 2023, 01:39:54 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 13, 2023, 12:13:02 pm
Oh its a guarantee that the selfish c*nts will try everything possible to do exactly that

Won't drop below 5.
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #52 on: February 13, 2023, 05:52:01 pm »
Nice to see that on the day news of our exoneration over Paris comes out, we get ticket news pre warning us that well be treated with significant suspicion and subject to multiple checks. Sure theyll treat us well.
Re: Real Madrid away selling details
« Reply #53 on: February 14, 2023, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: Max100 on February 13, 2023, 01:39:54 pm
Won't drop below 5.
No chance although it won't stop them from at least trying to force an additional sale
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #54 on: February 14, 2023, 06:30:32 pm »
Which sections are we getting for this? (Just trying to google where Celtic fans were &... can't find anything)
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Pata on February 14, 2023, 06:30:32 pm
Which sections are we getting for this? (Just trying to google where Celtic fans were &... can't find anything)

529,531,533,627,629,631 & 633
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:11:12 pm »
That was nice and easy
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 02:11:12 pm
That was nice and easy

It was but first few rows not available bang on 1pm.
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm
It was but first few rows not available bang on 1pm.

They were showing for me at 1pm - just went faster than could get in basket.
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:52:55 pm »
Could someone please share the availability link, just so I know what i'm dealing with on Friday morning

Thank you
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm
It was but first few rows not available bang on 1pm.

Is that a typo? I got on at 2pm
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:53:41 pm »
Did all our lot in 629  8)
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:54:05 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Is that a typo? I got on at 2pm
Yeah it was 2pm
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm
It was but first few rows not available bang on 1pm.
In the 500 blocks? those must have gone dead quick as they are all showing sold out now
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm »
For view from seat. Careful with 633 - wall to your left potentially obstructing some of the view.
https://3ddigitalvenue.com/3dmap/clients/estadio-santiago-bernabeu/
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 04:09:47 pm »
Ive never noticed this before in the confirmation email. Im trying to click the link but nothing happening
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 04:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Yesterday at 04:02:35 pm
For view from seat. Careful with 633 - wall to your left potentially obstructing some of the view.
https://3ddigitalvenue.com/3dmap/clients/estadio-santiago-bernabeu/

You can stand where you want on Euro aways mate

Unwritten rule
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 04:29:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:22:24 pm
You can stand where you want on Euro aways mate

Unwritten rule
100% this.
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 05:36:30 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 03:44:45 pm
Is that a typo? I got on at 2pm

Yeah, typo.
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:15:07 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:36:30 pm
Yeah, typo.

Sound mate. Thought I was cracking up then :)
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 04:09:47 pm
Ive never noticed this before in the confirmation email. Im trying to click the link but nothing happening

Yep saw that it's weird, you've filled in all the details on the form so why does anybody need that link?
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 04:22:24 pm
You can stand where you want on Euro aways mate
Unwritten rule

Yes, I am aware of this rule & to be honest I am not a huge fan as in hugely selfish scenes I prefer to be where I picked. All that happens is that I feel the need to get out there earlier to make sure I get my spot. Let's face it, the away end @ the Bernabeu is not exactly a terrace behind the goal and any vantage point gains would be very marginal at best; however, no one would want to be in those partially obstructed views in 633 -> uneven distribution elsewhere in the Liverpool section. This won't be a new thing. Just not a fan of it.

#oldmangripes
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on February 13, 2023, 12:07:44 pm
In the 2nd sale which i'm happy about as I thought i'd have no chance with that allocation

Hopefully the basketeers don't cock it up for everyone

Quote from: ABJ on February 13, 2023, 12:13:02 pm
Oh its a guarantee that the selfish c*nts will try everything possible to do exactly that

Thought they'd sorted a way to stop basketeers
Re: Real Madrid away, now including selling details
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:21:11 pm
Thought they'd sorted a way to stop basketeers
No. What they have done for the limited sales though is find a way for the bots to continue to hoover them up whilst the genuine supporters get blocked if they dare to refresh every few seconds in the hope of getting a ticket.
