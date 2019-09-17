Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Champions League fixture versus Real Madrid on Wednesday March 15 (8pm GMT kick-off).



Due to ongoing construction work at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the club has received a reduced allocation of 1808 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.



In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.



TICKET PRICES: £62.24

TICKET SALE, TICKET COLLECTION and STADIUM ACCESS

Real Madrid has instructed LFC to write the full name on each ticket for every supporter attending the game.



Real Madrid will be carrying out rigorous checks at multiple checkpoints around the stadium and at the turnstiles to make sure that the name on the ticket matches the photo ID of the supporter attending the game. Supporters must always be in possession of matching photographic ID.



Liverpool FC will therefore be carrying out a full ticket collection process at a location in Madrid to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.



SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

First name

Surname

Address

Date of birth

Country of birth

Passport or National Identity Number

Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

Outbound travel date

Method of travel into Madrid: plane/car/coach/train

Estimated time of arrival into Madrid

Accommodation details

Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Madrid, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.



To re-emphasise:

When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY, WILL BE COLLECTING.



ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

Before completing your booking:

Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.



Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.



CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.



If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.



The following information has also been provided by Real Madrid:



Supporter photo ID will be checked against the name on the ticket at the turnstiles and around the stadium.

Any supporter in possession of a ticket which does not match their photo ID will be refused entry.

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Seat numbering for the Bernabeu is not consecutive. Odd-numbered seats are grouped together and even numbered seats are grouped together. For example, if you purchase seats numbered 2, 4 and 6, you will be seated together, likewise for seats 1, 3 and 5.



Tickets will be available ONLINE and you may have to queue at times.



Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons:



AFC Ajax (26.10.22)

Rangers (12.10.22)

Napoli (07.09.22)

Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

FC Salzburg (10.12.19)

KRC Genk (23.10.19)

Napoli (17.09.19)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members who recorded SIX or more of the above Champions League away fixtures.



Time of sale: from 2pm GMT on Wednesday February 15 until 7.30am on Friday February 17.



First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and Official Members who recorded FIVE of the above Champions League away fixtures.



Time of sale: from 8.15am on Friday February 17 until 7.30am on Monday February 20.



Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.



IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here on the afternoon of Monday February 20 for a potential further sale on Tuesday February 21.



DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Ambulant Disabled Supporters



Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.



Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay



LFC has received four wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants priced at £62.24 per pair. Wheelchair supporters should email us marking the subject field as Real Madrid Away no later than 12pm on Wednesday February 15 to register their interest.



Tickets will initially be available to supporters who recorded all SEVEN of the above Champions League away fixtures.



If tickets remain, a ballot will then take place for supporters who have recorded SIX games, followed by FIVE games and so on.



HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.



LFC can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:



It will be in a central location in Madrid.

It will open on the evening of Tuesday March 14 and throughout the day on matchday. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.



IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Fan Update: All supporters who were contacted to complete our Fan Update process and did not do so by the deadline date of Friday January 13 will not be eligible to apply for tickets.



Match Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2022-23 and for future seasons.



A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.



LFC would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Madrid will be provided here in the lead-up to the game. The club urges supporters not to travel without a ticket.



The information provided is in conjunction with Spanish authorities and LFC club officials, and the club strongly advises that you follow all the information and instructions given. Further away support information is available here.



There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.



EXPEDIA TRAVEL

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO SPAIN

LFC advises that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.



Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Madrid or Spain.