« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Real Madrid away  (Read 1177 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
  • Internet terrorist
Real Madrid away
« on: January 6, 2023, 03:58:41 pm »
https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1611388004714807296?s=46&t=IR3Y3S-f3EyD0ehw5ruYFg

''Weve learnt allocation for the Madrid game in March is to stay at 1800 with only 4 wheelchair bays. This breaches UEFA regulations that state it must be a minimum 5% (in this case 3000-3500). We @LiverpoolDSA + @FansEurope have asked LFC to go back to UEFA + demand an increase''

Unfortunately its as expected. UEFA will simply not give a fuck and nothing will happen.
« Last Edit: January 6, 2023, 04:21:33 pm by ABJ »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #1 on: January 6, 2023, 04:47:59 pm »
So 7 guaranteed. 6 in a bin fight depending on what they cream off
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #2 on: January 6, 2023, 08:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on January  6, 2023, 04:47:59 pm
So 7 guaranteed. 6 in a bin fight depending on what they cream off
Wouldnt 6 be guaranteed? Thought Salzburg was 1500 roughly 
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #3 on: January 6, 2023, 11:30:21 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on January  6, 2023, 08:29:37 pm
Wouldnt 6 be guaranteed? Thought Salzburg was 1500 roughly 

Salzburg was 1520. But guarantee that the club will cream of loads for the players and VIP allocation. Only need to take 300 and the Salzburg credit won't guarantee you

This is the key line in all sales notices, this was Ajax

The club has received an allocation of 2,610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top-category seats have been allocated TO BE USED AS PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #4 on: January 7, 2023, 09:59:11 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on January  6, 2023, 11:30:21 pm
Salzburg was 1520. But guarantee that the club will cream of loads for the players and VIP allocation. Only need to take 300 and the Salzburg credit won't guarantee you

This is the key line in all sales notices, this was Ajax

The club has received an allocation of 2,610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top-category seats have been allocated TO BE USED AS PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.


The players/VIP allocation will be in addition to the 1800 not taken out of it. Salzburg will guarantee 100%.
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #5 on: January 7, 2023, 10:58:38 am »
There would be something seriously wrong if Salzburg doesnt guarantee madrid
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #6 on: January 7, 2023, 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on January  7, 2023, 09:59:11 am
The players/VIP allocation will be in addition to the 1800 not taken out of it. Salzburg will guarantee 100%.

Yes but the 243 is part of the allocation, they cam take more
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • Long live the King
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #7 on: January 7, 2023, 12:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on January  7, 2023, 12:08:55 pm
Yes but the 243 is part of the allocation, they cam take more

Was the same for Salzburg though. E.g. if they cream 200 per game only 1300 normal fans have Salzburg. No reason theyd cream more for this IMO.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #8 on: January 7, 2023, 12:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on January  7, 2023, 12:08:55 pm
Yes but the 243 is part of the allocation, they cam take more
The 243 will be separate to the 1800, so Salzburg will guarantee.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #9 on: January 7, 2023, 06:04:13 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on January  7, 2023, 12:23:19 pm
The 243 will be separate to the 1800, so Salzburg will guarantee.

Well there's quite a few in here that will tell you thar the full, 2610 weren't available in the Ajax sale

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352953.msg18547466#msg18547466

Should the same happen again, and why wouldn't it as it's Real Madrid there will be 1420 left so no Salzburg guaranteed
« Last Edit: January 7, 2023, 06:26:07 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • Proper Rawkite behaviour that la
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #10 on: January 13, 2023, 10:05:58 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on January  7, 2023, 09:59:11 am
The players/VIP allocation will be in addition to the 1800 not taken out of it. Salzburg will guarantee 100%.
The VIP allocation is separate to the 1800, like the area in the upper kenny that we give out. But the club can then skim off the 1800 for ST Hospitality and box owners etc etc as they do for nearly every away.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #11 on: January 13, 2023, 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on January 13, 2023, 10:05:58 am
The VIP allocation is separate to the 1800, like the area in the upper kenny that we give out. But the club can then skim off the 1800 for ST Hospitality and box owners etc etc as they do for nearly every away.


At last someone who gets it
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #12 on: January 13, 2023, 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on January  7, 2023, 12:19:20 pm
Was the same for Salzburg though. E.g. if they cream 200 per game only 1300 normal fans have Salzburg. No reason theyd cream more for this IMO.

If they creamed off 200 for Salzburg - It'll be a darn sight more for Madrid
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #13 on: January 13, 2023, 02:17:24 pm »
Sports Options cancelled their trip offering
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #14 on: January 13, 2023, 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on January 13, 2023, 02:17:24 pm
Sports Options cancelled their trip offering

Not surprising given the total lack of confirmation of allocation and people reticent to book till they know their chances
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,828
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
There's obviously nothing going to get done despite numerous complaints. Madrid a law unto themselves. As the statement says, if they're allowed to get away with it, it sets a dangerous precedent. Will anything change I seriously doubt it

https://twitter.com/FansEurope/status/1616457383256985602?t=QnSBI1xDcdkerP0otvwu7Q&s=08
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • Long live the King
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 04:43:44 pm
There's obviously nothing going to get done despite numerous complaints. Madrid a law unto themselves. As the statement says, if they're allowed to get away with it, it sets a dangerous precedent. Will anything change I seriously doubt it

https://twitter.com/FansEurope/status/1616457383256985602?t=QnSBI1xDcdkerP0otvwu7Q&s=08

At least theres noise. Seems like previous visitors just swallowed it. Wont get change without making a fuss so Im glad a fuss is being made.

If Madrid are forced to backtrack, it should have a knock on positive effect. Every away allocation will get scrutinised to see if it meets the 5% requirement and well start to see increased allocations all over. We rarely get the full 5% and its just let slide because its there or there abouts.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:56:30 pm
At least theres noise. Seems like previous visitors just swallowed it. Wont get change without making a fuss so Im glad a fuss is being made.

If Madrid are forced to backtrack, it should have a knock on positive effect. Every away allocation will get scrutinised to see if it meets the 5% requirement and well start to see increased allocations all over. We rarely get the full 5% and its just let slide because its there or there abouts.
I dount it very much as Celtic played them less than 3 months ago and with their equally big away following, I cannot imagine for 1 second that they didn't try everything to get the normal 3K+ allocation...but they got 1700 as well afaik so if they didn't get it, no way in a million years will we.

UEFA are corrupt to the core themselves so no not a hope in hell that they'll do anything about it, especially as its LFC asking.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • Long live the King
Re: Real Madrid away
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:36:20 pm
I dount it very much as Celtic played them less than 3 months ago and with their equally big away following, I cannot imagine for 1 second that they didn't try everything to get the normal 3K+ allocation...but they got 1700 as well afaik so if they didn't get it, no way in a million years will we.

UEFA are corrupt to the core themselves so no not a hope in hell that they'll do anything about it, especially as its LFC asking.

There wasnt the same public noise even though the likes of Celtic have played there is exactly the point Im making.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 