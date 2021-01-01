« previous next »
Real Madrid away

Real Madrid away
https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1611388004714807296?s=46&t=IR3Y3S-f3EyD0ehw5ruYFg

''Weve learnt allocation for the Madrid game in March is to stay at 1800 with only 4 wheelchair bays. This breaches UEFA regulations that state it must be a minimum 5% (in this case 3000-3500). We @LiverpoolDSA + @FansEurope have asked LFC to go back to UEFA + demand an increase''

Unfortunately its as expected. UEFA will simply not give a fuck and nothing will happen.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
Re: Real Madrid away
So 7 guaranteed. 6 in a bin fight depending on what they cream off
Re: Real Madrid away
Quote from: Tiz Lad
So 7 guaranteed. 6 in a bin fight depending on what they cream off
Wouldnt 6 be guaranteed? Thought Salzburg was 1500 roughly 
Quote from: lukeypool
Wouldnt 6 be guaranteed? Thought Salzburg was 1500 roughly 

Salzburg was 1520. But guarantee that the club will cream of loads for the players and VIP allocation. Only need to take 300 and the Salzburg credit won't guarantee you

This is the key line in all sales notices, this was Ajax

The club has received an allocation of 2,610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top-category seats have been allocated TO BE USED AS PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Quote from: Tiz Lad
Salzburg was 1520. But guarantee that the club will cream of loads for the players and VIP allocation. Only need to take 300 and the Salzburg credit won't guarantee you

This is the key line in all sales notices, this was Ajax

The club has received an allocation of 2,610 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 243 top-category seats have been allocated TO BE USED AS PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.


The players/VIP allocation will be in addition to the 1800 not taken out of it. Salzburg will guarantee 100%.
There would be something seriously wrong if Salzburg doesnt guarantee madrid
