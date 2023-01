Love how you think we wouldn't be part of a European Super League mate. We're still in the current one technically and we're the co-founders.



Oh I think we will be in it, no question, the corruption from the PL and UEFA is making it a guarantee. I'd just love to get away from the corrupt, sportwashing enabling Premier League and I'd love to see an OPEN TO ALL, bar Sportwashers, ESL to fuck UEFA off.