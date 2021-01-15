He will be sacked before that.
There doesn't seem to a plan. He is clearly a good Coach but his record at Brighton was streaky.
Played good football but his sides struggled to score goals/get results. Started this season well and then a month later he's Chelsea manager.
His Brighton side scored 39, 40 and 42 goals over 3 full PL seasons. Barely a goal a game.
First time City have clicked for a while but Chelsea made it very easy. Put a lot into the game the other night whereas City changed most of their side. No Haaland probably helps their gameplay.