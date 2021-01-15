« previous next »
The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January

TSC

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:12:40 pm
Our next home game is against Chelsea but still wouldnt be 100% wed pick up the points, as bad as Chelsea are.
Armchair expert

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:12:44 pm
Chelsea looking like the side that rolled over to City 6-0 in 2019.And  heading into new manger territory just in time to play us
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:04:05 pm
He will be sacked before that.

There doesn't seem to a plan. He is clearly a good Coach but his record at Brighton was streaky.

Played good football but his sides struggled to score goals/get results. Started this season well and then a month later he's Chelsea manager.

His Brighton side scored 39, 40 and 42 goals over 3 full PL seasons. Barely a goal a game.

First time City have clicked for a while but Chelsea made it very easy. Put a lot into the game the other night whereas City changed most of their side. No Haaland probably helps their gameplay.
Nick110581

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:12:50 pm
Two or three weeks until the quadruple chat starts.
CS111

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:13:07 pm
Getting so predictable. Surely has to be tactics that city look like they have an extra man for 80% of nearly every game
Geezer08

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm
Chelsea are horrendous! Its going to be exciting in two weeks time - battle of the shites
Nick110581

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:13:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Played good football but his sides struggled to score goals/get results. Started this season well and then a month later he's Chelsea manager.

His Brighton side scored 39, 40 and 42 goals over 3 full PL seasons. Barely a goal a game.

They struggled to stay up one season too.

It was a mad appointment in all honesty.
Wabaloolah

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:13:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:01:13 pm
Ref and lineo both
can see why the linesman didn't give it as he would have been behind Rodri and Havertz hand was in front of his head so would have been covered by that but the ref should have seen it though
CS111

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:12:40 pm
Our next home game is against Chelsea but still wouldnt be 100% wed pick up the points, as bad as Chelsea are.

They will probably have a fully fit squad by then saying as they are playing us.
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #689 on: Today at 05:14:45 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 05:13:07 pm
Getting so predictable. Surely has to be tactics that city look like they have an extra man for 80% of nearly every game

They don't when Haaland plays.
RedBec1993

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #690 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm
Apart from the dross at the bottom of the league (Everton) chelsea are the only team that look more dysfunctional than us.
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #691 on: Today at 05:15:45 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 05:14:18 pm
They will probably have a fully fit squad by then saying as they are playing us.

And about 5 new big money signings.

City couldn't have got them at a better time this week.
RedBec1993

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #692 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:14:45 pm
They don't when Haaland plays.

Weirdly they look much better when he doesnt play, more functional and fluid. Even though he scores its all very predictable when he plays.
spen71

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm
Time to turn this Off.   Back to happy valley
Clint Eastwood

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #694 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm
Haaland will smash the goalscoring record with his boring tap-ins, but City look much better going forward with Alvarez up top. He just seems the perfect striker for their system.
Terry de Niro

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #695 on: Today at 05:20:58 pm
Just looked at Abu Dhabi's bench.   :o

Substitutes

4 Phillips
5 Stones
6 Aké
7 Cancelo
8 Gündogan
9 Haaland
17 De Bruyne
31 Ederson
82 Lewis
dirkster

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #696 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm
Can't see Potter lasting much longer there. Second half could get messy for Chelsea
macmanamanaman

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #697 on: Today at 05:21:42 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:57:34 pm
Chelsea look toothless.

Don't need teeth to bite us.
Just legs.
jillc

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #698 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:20:58 pm
Just looked at Abu Dhabi's bench.   :o

Substitutes

4 Phillips
5 Stones
6 Aké
7 Cancelo
8 Gündogan
9 Haaland
17 De Bruyne
31 Ederson
82 Lewis

Hardly surprising this is what happens when you allow countries to own football clubs, pretty soon they will dominate everything.
Father Ted

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #699 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm
Manchester City Club spokesman Micah Richards lauding Manchester City.

Just another afternoon of English punditry.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #700 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:22:26 pm
Manchester City Club spokesman Micah Richards lauding Manchester City.

Just another afternoon of English punditry.
His arrogance is getting more irritating.
macmanamanaman

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #701 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm
Micah Richards lavishing praise on his employers. 
Nice to see someone finding meaning in their job.
ShrewKop

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #702 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 05:21:07 pm
Can't see Potter lasting much longer there. Second half could get messy for Chelsea

He should have stayed at Brighton, and then replaced Southgate as the England manager. Signing big money players this month adds to the pressure and accountability on him at Chelsea
DivisiveNewSigning

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #703 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:22:26 pm
Manchester City Club spokesman Micah Richards lauding Manchester City.

Just another afternoon of English punditry.

Sounds like hes had a few drinks.
Nick110581

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #704 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:22:26 pm
Manchester City Club spokesman Micah Richards lauding Manchester City.

Just another afternoon of English punditry.

Punditry in football is very poor. Jermaine Jenas got Haaland's goal total wrong for the season - that is a basic.
Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #705 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:20:58 pm
Just looked at Abu Dhabi's bench.   :o

Substitutes

4 Phillips
5 Stones
6 Aké
7 Cancelo
8 Gündogan
9 Haaland
17 De Bruyne
31 Ederson
82 Lewis

They rarely get any injuries. It's only Diaz who's out and they've obviously rested half the team from the other night.
SamLad

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #706 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm
chelsea zero shots -- MC 7 shots, 6 on target

chelsea zero corners, MC 4

possession 61-38
The North Bank

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #707 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm
If potter wasnt english theyd be calling for his head by now
Crosby Nick

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Reply #708 on: Today at 05:28:58 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:17:46 pm
Time to turn this Off.   Back to happy valley

Something more cheery!
