« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January  (Read 8586 times)

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:52:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:41:26 pm
Only being used at Premier League grounds.

Something Everton may not have to worry about next season.
so OT isn't a PL ground now??  :) :)
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #521 on: Today at 07:53:05 pm »
Yes subs after 95 mins

Take your time boys, applaud every fan
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:46:36 pm
There was a terrific game last season Stockport V Bolton as well. These are the games that still keep the FA Cup magic.

Should have been on ITV instead of our game at stupid oclock
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:54:10 pm »
What a terrible kick off time ours is
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,293
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Never a free kick.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:55:06 pm »
Why is it not ft
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
Yesssssss

Fuck off ref, added 9 mins
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,003
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #527 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
FT

SW 2-1 Saudi FC
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,978
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:56:18 pm »
Why didnt Newcastle start their best side ?

Or they still in Coca Cola Cup?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm »
Thank fuck for that.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,452
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #530 on: Today at 07:56:29 pm »
Magical, eh? Fuck off Saudi FC :wave

*edit - bollocks - eesti commentary on ours.......*
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #531 on: Today at 07:57:04 pm »
Bye cheats
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,479
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #532 on: Today at 07:57:06 pm »
Chris Wood has a pretty apt surname
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #533 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:56:18 pm
Why didnt Newcastle start their best side ?
don't want to risk their league position I imagine.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #534 on: Today at 07:57:10 pm »
Cody Gakpo scored his last club goal in October, #fraud
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,277
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #535 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:56:29 pm
Magical, eh? Fuck off Saudi FC :wave
Now hope Sheff Wed get twatted in the next round.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,452
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #536 on: Today at 07:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:57:17 pm
Now hope Sheff Wed get twatted in the next round.
Very this.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,293
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #537 on: Today at 07:57:37 pm »
So thats Newcastle, Brentford, Forest and Palace out from the potentially awkward away draws you could get.

And Everton are also gone. Any other Premier League sides out?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:56:18 pm
Why didnt Newcastle start their best side ?

They started 4 who started on Tuesday , and started Isak, thought theyd win easily I suppose.
By the second half they brought on Almiron Guimaraes and the rest.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,293
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:56:18 pm
Why didnt Newcastle start their best side ?

Or they still in Coca Cola Cup?

God they are. Them or one of the Mancs the likely winners. Grim.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:37 pm
So thats Newcastle, Brentford, Forest and Palace out from the potentially awkward away draws you could get.

And Everton are also gone. Any other Premier League sides out?

Bournemouth

Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:59:06 pm »
Smug shearer a bit quiet tonight
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:02:31 pm »
6 pl teams out, and at least two more to go for sure.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,946
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #543 on: Today at 08:07:57 pm »

Liverpool v Wolves streams (just in case anyone needs them outside the UK): http://xxxxx.to/3g_1 & https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10909926
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,452
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #544 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
Usual rules apply, by the way, during our game. Go support our own comms team, send them PMs, they publish the interesting ones (usually :wave )

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353519.0
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 