Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January  (Read 4996 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm »
I was kind of hoping for an Ev win, to give Super Frank De Tory a bit more time, but fuck him and them.
Offline rushyman

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm »
Won £60 in the last second there aswell

Lovely
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
Garnacho looks like a Victorian wretch.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
Only club in the 92 not to win a trophy in that time.

That cant be true! Or are you including promotion in that?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:58:19 pm
Only club in the 92 not to win a trophy in that time.

Thats just not true sadly.
Offline Lad

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm
Garnacho looks like a Victorian wretch.

Wretch...love it. Don't hear that very often
That's made my night  🤣
Offline Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm
That cant be true! Or are you including promotion in that?

Sorry, yeah. Almost most of the 92 would have won either a domestic cup, a Championship trophy or lifted a play off trophy at Wembley, a few presumably just won runners up promotion.
Offline rushyman

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Sorry, yeah. Almost most of the 92 would have won either a domestic cup, a Championship trophy or lifted a play off trophy at Wembley, a few presumably just won runners up promotion.

Still works for me

Offline rushyman

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Just realised they beat that Everton daisy with an og and pen 😂
Offline tonysleft

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
Won £60 in the last second there aswell

Lovely
Shots on target? Same!
Online King Kenny 7

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
Can see Gillingham giving Leicester a tough game.

No pressure game for Spurs so they should be ok.

Its a pity the Palace Soton game isnt on as it might be decent.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:34:32 pm »
Never seen this Leicester away kit before. Hopefully never will again, hideous.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:29:19 pm
Its a pity the Palace Soton game isnt on as it might be decent.

One of the plus sides of Amazon, they would have shown every game today
Online 4pool

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:38:16 pm »
Every game is on...if you live in the USA. All on ESPN+
Online King Kenny 7

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:34:37 pm
One of the plus sides of Amazon, they would have shown every game today
 


 Yeah, spot on.

The thing is the beeb will have camera and crews at most of the games so why not just show them on iplayer.
