Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January  (Read 773 times)

The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
FRIDAY 6TH JANUARY

20:00
Manchester United V Everton itv 1

SATURDAY 7TH JANUARY

12:30
Crystal Palace V Southampton
Forest Green Rovers V Birmingham City
Gillingham V Leicester City BBC One
Preston North End V Huddersfield Town
Reading V Watford
Tottenham Hotspur V Portsmouth BBC iPlayer

15:00
Blackpool V Nottingham Forest
Boreham Wood V Accrington Stanley
AFC Bournemouth V Burnley
Chesterfield V West Bromwich Albion
Fleetwood Town V Queens Park Rangers
Hull City V Fulham
Ipswich Town V Rotherham United
Middlesbrough V Brighton & Hove Albion
Millwall V Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

17:30
Brentford V West Ham United
Coventry City V Wrexham S4C
Grimsby Town V Burton Albion
Luton Town V Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday V Newcastle United BBC One

20:00
Liverpool V Wolverhampton Wanderers itv 4

SUNDAY 8TH JANUARY

12:30
Bristol City V Swansea City
Derby County V Barnsley

14:00
Cardiff City V Leeds United itv 1
Hartlepool United V Stoke City
Norwich City V Blackburn Rovers
Stockport County V Walsall

16:30
Aston Villa V Stevenage BBC iPlayer
Manchester City V Chelsea BBC One

MONDAY 9TH JANUARY

20:00
Oxford United V Arsenal itv 1
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:37 am »
Although I've fell out of love with most of footy, I still have a strong liking for Thd FA Cup. My first ever experience of watching the Reds was the 65 Cup Final, I was hooked ever since.

These days, securing a top 4 spot and success in the CL seem to be the be all and end all in the eyes of lots of fans.

Not me, I love the domestic Cup comps as well and The FA Cup in particular. I am probably in the minority (maybe even the only one!) but I'd take a FA Cup win this season over a top 4 spot.

It's a major trophy, and the excitement of winning a Cup at Wembley, for me have never waned.

Due to the season we are having, we can't be too picky about what silverware we go for, so I hope we take this comp as serious as we take our challenge for a top 4 place and CL progression.

It's great to think 2 clubs from Utd, Everton, Chelsea and City are going out at the first hurdle too, so let's make sure we get to the next round by putting a strong team out against Wolves and hope for a decent draw in the next round.



Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:11 am »
Anyone know where I could find stats for how many goals usually scored in Fa cup rd 3?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
Hope we win it again. It's our best chance of silverware this season and it'd be lovely to keep hold for another year and win it back to back for the first time. A handful of Prem teams will be going out given the all Prem ties and whoever else could fall. Hopefully not us.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Love it, and very proud no one has won it more than us. Wish we had the squad to go far in it, but the first game at Oxford "Should" be a comfortable win.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:50:08 am »
Still cant believe chelsea got city, its like Roman goes, and all the hot balls in the draw go with him.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:53:29 am »
How come they have games on at random times that aren't televised?

Feel like they should do an FA cup goal show if that's the approach they are taking.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
.




FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html (on BBC, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC website & ITV, ITV X, ITV4 etc)

FA Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup



60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://elixx.xyz : www.soccerstreams100.io : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://hesgoals.top : https://www1.hesgoal.fun : www.goatd.me : https://atdhe.club

& www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.hesgoaltv.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.ovostreams.com/player2.php



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/fa-cup

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.thefa.com/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup



Edit: live on UK TV... - there is also an 'FA Cup Match of The Day' on BBC1 Saturday night at 10.40pm.


Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:46:09 pm »

Top colouring and formatting, Barney. 9/10 ;D
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:51:57 pm »
Wait wtf is ITV SPORT?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:51:57 pm
Wait wtf is ITV SPORT?

Not even a real channel. Just ITV and it's sport  ;D

There's ITV1, ITV4, and ITVX fixtures.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:13:11 pm
Not even a real channel. Just ITV and it's sport  ;D

There's ITV1, ITV4, and ITVX fixtures.

Yeah just been investigating.  Looks like you can stream ITV4 on the ITVX app, so will be able to watch in HD instead of relying on the shitty Freeview resolution.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm »
One of those odd occasions in our house where I don't mind her lot winning.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:25:39 pm
One of those odd occasions in our house where I don't mind her lot winning.
An Ev win may buy Super Frank De Tory some time from the Bullens Wall scrawl.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Everton don't play again until next Saturday at home to Southampton, so I can't imagine Lampard will rotate much.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm »
Everton win would be nice. Would knock United out of the hunt for a pot, whilst giving Everton an extra game to play with a crap squad, and buy the tory more time in charge. Eeeevvvveeeerrrrttttooonnnnnn, you've never shone so brightly ...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:31:10 pm
An Ev win may buy Super Frank De Tory some time from the Bullens Wall scrawl.

Its not a big amount I'll win, but I need Frank sacked for my managers bet, Tuchel and Gerrard already in for me. Pays for a meal out for me and the missus :thumbup

Besides that, that lot knowing on the 6th Jan that its 28 years is a great way to cheer up a usually shite month ;D

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:02:15 pm
Everton win would be nice. Would knock United out of the hunt for a pot, whilst giving Everton an extra game to play with a crap squad, and buy the tory more time in charge. Eeeevvvveeeerrrrttttooonnnnnn, you've never shone so brightly ...

Extra games for the Mancs can help us though.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:22:29 pm »
Ah the FA Cup thread has started. Sol will be here to reminisce about Chorley.  ;D
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:12:35 pm
Its not a big amount I'll win, but I need Frank sacked for my managers bet, Tuchel and Gerrard already in for me. Pays for a meal out for me and the missus :thumbup

Besides that, that lot knowing on the 6th Jan that its 28 years is a great way to cheer up a usually shite month ;D

Extra games for the Mancs can help us though.

One of them are going out, so it's going to be funny regardless. A replay would also benefit neither of them so a draw is going to be the result for me tonight.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:22:49 pm
One of them are going out, so it's going to be funny regardless. A replay would also benefit neither of them so a draw is going to be the result for me tonight.

Forgot about the replay. Injury to Rashford (he's the only goal threat they have), nothing career ending, just enouth that it keeps him out for a couple of months, extra 120 minutes football would be a nice bonus.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
One of them games where any result will be enjoyable. Everton win and keeps Frank in the job whilst the Mancs go out. United win and the blue fewm will be just as enjoyable.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:02:09 pm »

Manc Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Garnacho.

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; Maupay, Gray.
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Doucoure, Davies, Simms, McNeil, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin.


8pm kick off. Live on ITV & ITVX. Streams: http://xxxxx.to/gc_1 & https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10909923 & https://freestreams-live1.tv/itv

www.soccerstreams.football/news/chelsea-vs-manchester-city-1/ - with adjustable bit-rate options.

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:09:53 pm »
Luke Shaw at CB with 3 CB's on the bench  :o
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:45:41 pm »
Three coach loads of bitters were in my local this afternoon, which is a Utd pub - wonder if the Mancs put a buffet on for them?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Thats a fucking terrible Moustache.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:09:53 pm
Luke Shaw at CB with 3 CB's on the bench  :o

£85 million Maguire cost :lmao
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:47:56 pm »
Oh, Keano well putting the boot into the Bitters and their recruitment. "Some are not Premier League standard, never mind of a standard for Everton" :lmao
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
"Everton have got some really bad players". ;D ;D ;D
