Although I've fell out of love with most of footy, I still have a strong liking for Thd FA Cup. My first ever experience of watching the Reds was the 65 Cup Final, I was hooked ever since.



These days, securing a top 4 spot and success in the CL seem to be the be all and end all in the eyes of lots of fans.



Not me, I love the domestic Cup comps as well and The FA Cup in particular. I am probably in the minority (maybe even the only one!) but I'd take a FA Cup win this season over a top 4 spot.



It's a major trophy, and the excitement of winning a Cup at Wembley, for me have never waned.



Due to the season we are having, we can't be too picky about what silverware we go for, so I hope we take this comp as serious as we take our challenge for a top 4 place and CL progression.



It's great to think 2 clubs from Utd, Everton, Chelsea and City are going out at the first hurdle too, so let's make sure we get to the next round by putting a strong team out against Wolves and hope for a decent draw in the next round.







