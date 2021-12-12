« previous next »
The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
FRIDAY 6TH JANUARY

20:00
Manchester United V Everton itv SPORT

SATURDAY 7TH JANUARY

12:30
Crystal Palace V Southampton
Forest Green Rovers V Birmingham City
Gillingham V Leicester City BBC One
Preston North End V Huddersfield Town
Reading V Watford
Tottenham Hotspur V Portsmouth BBC iPlayer

15:00
Blackpool V Nottingham Forest
Boreham Wood V Accrington Stanley
AFC Bournemouth V Burnley
Chesterfield V West Bromwich Albion
Fleetwood Town V Queens Park Rangers
Hull City V Fulham
Ipswich Town V Rotherham United
Middlesbrough V Brighton & Hove Albion
Millwall V Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

17:30
Brentford V West Ham United
Coventry City V Wrexham S4C
Grimsby Town V Burton Albion
Luton Town V Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday V Newcastle United BBC One

20:00
Liverpool V Wolverhampton Wanderers itv SPORT

SUNDAY 8TH JANUARY

12:30
Bristol City V Swansea City
Derby County V Barnsley

14:00
Cardiff City V Leeds United itv SPORT
Hartlepool United V Stoke City
Norwich City V Blackburn Rovers
Stockport County V Walsall

16:30
Aston Villa V Stevenage BBC iPlayer
Manchester City V Chelsea BBC One

MONDAY 9TH JANUARY

20:00
Oxford United V Arsenal itv SPORT
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Although I've fell out of love with most of footy, I still have a strong liking for Thd FA Cup. My first ever experience of watching the Reds was the 65 Cup Final, I was hooked ever since.

These days, securing a top 4 spot and success in the CL seem to be the be all and end all in the eyes of lots of fans.

Not me, I love the domestic Cup comps as well and The FA Cup in particular. I am probably in the minority (maybe even the only one!) but I'd take a FA Cup win this season over a top 4 spot.

It's a major trophy, and the excitement of winning a Cup at Wembley, for me have never waned.

Due to the season we are having, we can't be too picky about what silverware we go for, so I hope we take this comp as serious as we take our challenge for a top 4 place and CL progression.

It's great to think 2 clubs from Utd, Everton, Chelsea and City are going out at the first hurdle too, so let's make sure we get to the next round by putting a strong team out against Wolves and hope for a decent draw in the next round.



Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Anyone know where I could find stats for how many goals usually scored in Fa cup rd 3?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Hope we win it again. It's our best chance of silverware this season and it'd be lovely to keep hold for another year and win it back to back for the first time. A handful of Prem teams will be going out given the all Prem ties and whoever else could fall. Hopefully not us.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Love it, and very proud no one has won it more than us. Wish we had the squad to go far in it, but the first game at Oxford "Should" be a comfortable win.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Still cant believe chelsea got city, its like Roman goes, and all the hot balls in the draw go with him.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
How come they have games on at random times that aren't televised?

Feel like they should do an FA cup goal show if that's the approach they are taking.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html

FA Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup



60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://elixx.xyz : www.soccerstreams100.io : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://hesgoals.top : https://www1.hesgoal.fun : www.goatd.me : https://atdhe.club

& www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.hesgoaltv.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.ovostreams.com/player2.php



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/fa-cup

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.thefa.com/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_FA_Cup

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round - Friday 6th - Monday 9th January
Top colouring and formatting, Barney. 9/10 ;D
