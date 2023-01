Just checked ITV and the Masked Singer and And and Dec are on ITV1. I'm ashamed that the club has been bumped for that level of Saturday night entertainment.



It's pathetic from ITV. Couldn't we at least suffer the indignity of not being picked for TV so we could play at 3pm? Added to the fact that with the trains off people will struggle to get home at that time.We're only picked by them in the first place so they could chase ratings, so rather than bump us for whatever shite passes for Saturday night entertaininment on ITV they could have just put a non-league or lower team on who would be happy for the TV money.