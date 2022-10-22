It was 4-1, but it didn't seem like a hammering. I'm on about a 6 or 7 nil game, going by our past results, we beat Oldham 5-1 and Brighton 6-1 in 2012.
Going further back, we beat Birmingham 7-0 away in 2006 and before that Rochdale 7-0 at home in 1996.
This has always been something i've found with us and the FA Cup. All our games against lower division teams going back a while:
Last season: Shrewsbury - went 1-0 down and was 2-1 until late on. Cardiff 0-0 at half time and we were struggling until the 2nd goal at least. Forest - tough game we nicked 1-0
19/20 - beat Shrewsbury 1-0
16/17 - Plymouth - needed a replay and won 1-0
15/16 - Exeter - needed a replay and won 3-0. 1-0 until late on
14/15 - AFC Wimbledon - won 2-1, Bolton - won 2-1 and needed a replay. Blackburn - won 1-0 and needed a replay
13/14 - 2-0 Oldham and 2-0 Bournemouth
12/13 - Mansfield 2-1 and lost to Oldham
11/12 - Oldham 5-1 (2 injury time goals flattering the score and we were 1-0 down). Brighton 6-1.
Stoke 2-1.
So it's 2012. I remember us thrashing Luton under Rafa at Anfield but needed a replay first.