Actually think Wolves will take it quite seriously. A new manager won't want to be going out straight away and will want to build momentum after a couple of decent results at Everton and Villa. That said they're still in the League Cup this month too and if they wanted to focus more on that it'd be nice. They've had two days less rest too. For me it should only be changes where necessary, so taking the likes of Thiago and Salah out but going pretty much as strong as we can elsewhere. Keep them on the bench so we can turn the game in our favour if needed.