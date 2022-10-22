« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January  (Read 2343 times)

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • * * * * *
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Full strength for this one.

Have to try and play themselves in to some kind of form / rhythm
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:28:47 am
Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez, Doak

Please

Although not sure Doak and Nunez will pass to each other.
I doubt Henderson is cleared to play if he missed the game on monday with a concussion
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:30:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:13 am
Just play your best side.

Play ourselves into form and confidence

A good argument for best side out is to get the game won in the context of avoiding a replay which we really don't want.  If you look at the League Cup we always get games going to pens but it's always decided on the night.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:30:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:26:41 am
I doubt Henderson is cleared to play if he missed the game on monday with a concussion

He got concussed on Friday last week vs Leicester - you don't think he's cleared to play 8 days later?

Then again, it is us, so he's probably out for 2 months.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:34:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:30:55 am
He got concussed on Friday last week vs Leicester - you don't think he's cleared to play 8 days later?

Then again, it is us, so he's probably out for 2 months.

Concussion can take between a few days and a few weeks to recover from.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:37:24 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:34:55 am
Concussion can take between a few days and a few weeks to recover from.

Yeah it can, but the previous post was talking about being "cleared", as per rules.

Would be surprised if Henderson didn't play tomorrow.
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Somewhere between full-strength and a B team for me.
It's our best chance of a trophy this season and there's a week between games. However, players like Ramsay and Jones need games or how can you rely on them if injuries do happen? Got to give Kelleher the FA Cup this season too I think there's no chance of keeping the best no.2 in the league happy. Something like this for me:

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Jones

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:53:22 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 10:45:28 am
Somewhere between full-strength and a B team for me.
It's our best chance of a trophy this season and there's a week between games. However, players like Ramsay and Jones need games or how can you rely on them if injuries do happen? Got to give Kelleher the FA Cup this season too I think there's no chance of keeping the best no.2 in the league happy. Something like this for me:

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Konate
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Jones

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

Pretty good team. Hard to disagree with the selections there. I do think Ox will be rewarded with a bit of an extended run in the team. I think Gakpo is more likely to come off the bench rather than start straight away as he hasn't trained with the team for very long. Fancy Bajcetic and Doak getting an opportunity later in the game, especially if we are cruising it.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
It's Wolverhampton. Gonna be stroll in the park for us, I guess.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:58:17 am »
Actually think Wolves will take it quite seriously. A new manager won't want to be going out straight away and will want to build momentum after a couple of decent results at Everton and Villa. That said they're still in the League Cup this month too and if they wanted to focus more on that it'd be nice. They've had two days less rest too. For me it should only be changes where necessary, so taking the likes of Thiago and Salah out but going pretty much as strong as we can elsewhere. Keep them on the bench so we can turn the game in our favour if needed.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Wolves knocked us out of the cup at Anfield in Klopps first full season when we were having a January wobble. And that game away when Hoever played.

Would be nice to put those right and get a good win.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:12:55 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:58:32 am
;D

Would start Trent and Salah. Think Salah needs a goal for confidence and Trent has had enough rest. Maybe bring both off around 50-60min mark.

Wolves won't be a push over like a lower league side, I'd keep Mo and Trent on the bench until we need them (hopefully we won't).
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,840
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
I'd honestly rather play a lower PL side right now than some League 2 mid-table team with some big grock up front, it'd have Havant and Waterlooville written all over it.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:14:41 pm
I'd honestly rather play a lower PL side right now than some League 2 mid-table team with some big grock up front, it'd have Havant and Waterlooville written all over it.

Come to think of it, when was the last time we hammered a lower league team in the cup?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,356
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:17:25 pm
Come to think of it, when was the last time we hammered a lower league team in the cup?

Shrewsbury last year?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:19:13 pm
Shrewsbury last year?

It was 4-1, but it didn't seem like a hammering.  I'm on about a 6 or 7 nil game, going by our past results, we beat Oldham 5-1 and Brighton 6-1 in 2012.

Going further back, we beat Birmingham 7-0 away in 2006 and before that Rochdale 7-0 at home in 1996.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:44 pm by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,255
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:20:50 pm
It was 4-1, but it didn't seem like a hammering.  I'm on about a 6 or 7 nil game, going by our past results, we beat Oldham 5-1 and Brighton 6-1 in 2012.

Going further back, we beat Birmingham 7-0 away in 2006 and before that Rochdale 7-0 at home in 1996.

Birmingham were in the Premier League at the time!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,840
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Yeah Shrewsbury was a battering in hindsight but wasn't much fun for a lot of that game (we scored two pretty late as I recall)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:20:50 pm
It was 4-1, but it didn't seem like a hammering.  I'm on about a 6 or 7 nil game, going by our past results, we beat Oldham 5-1 and Brighton 6-1 in 2012.

Going further back, we beat Birmingham 7-0 away in 2006 and before that Rochdale 7-0 at home in 1996.

This has always been something i've found with us and the FA Cup. All our games against lower division teams going back a while:

Last season: Shrewsbury - went 1-0 down and was 2-1 until late on. Cardiff 0-0 at half time and we were struggling until the 2nd goal at least. Forest - tough game we nicked 1-0

19/20 - beat Shrewsbury 1-0
16/17 - Plymouth - needed a replay and won 1-0
15/16 - Exeter - needed a replay and won 3-0. 1-0 until late on
14/15 - AFC Wimbledon - won 2-1, Bolton - won 2-1 and needed a replay. Blackburn - won 1-0 and needed a replay
13/14 - 2-0 Oldham and 2-0 Bournemouth
12/13 - Mansfield 2-1 and lost to Oldham
11/12 - Oldham 5-1 (2 injury time goals flattering the score and we were 1-0 down). Brighton 6-1. Stoke 2-1.

So it's 2012. I remember us thrashing Luton under Rafa at Anfield but needed a replay first.





Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Go strong, best chance of a trophy this season.

Would give Kelleher a game and would like to see Gakpo come on for his debut at Anfield and given a 30min run out.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:41:28 pm »
Klopp has said he'll go strong given we played Monday and don't play midweek.

Henderson available.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,416
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:51:18 pm »
Good to see we've been pushed out to ITV4 and the horrendous compressed 160x100 pixel low-def video! Guess its ok for those who have sky.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,356
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:51:18 pm
Good to see we've been pushed out to ITV4 and the horrendous compressed 160x100 pixel low-def video! Guess its ok for those who have sky.

I think it might be HD quality if you stream it on that new ITV app?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »


Apparently Naby has a concussion from facepalming every time Darwin missed.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,416
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:57:26 pm
I think it might be HD quality if you stream it on that new ITV app?
That app got deleted from my phone the moment the world cup finished, don't want to pollute my TV to that. Looks like I'll watch it by my normal means :)
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm »
ITV4 so will be a big crowd watching, especially as the BBC only has small time Newcastle vs Sheffield Wednesday. I hope they are as cautious with their squad as us, so we can batter them, which might mean there's still a tin pot available this season. Excited to see the shiny new signing.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 