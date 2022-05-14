« previous next »
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm »
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:00, Saturday 7th January
Anfield, Liverpool
FA Cup Third Round
Referee: Andrew Madley


Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening in what is becoming a somewhat familiar January FA Cup match-up. Jürgen Klopps side have struggled for form all season long, whilst Julen Lopetegui has recently taken charge of a Wolves side enduring an extremely poor season so far. Neither the home team or their West Midlands visitors have demonstrated any real form or conviction in the short spell since domestic football returned following the break for the World Cup, and so the cup tie may offer the appeal of a slight pressure-release following a trio of Premier League matches apiece over the festive season.


Wolves should of course already have visited Anfield this season, but Septembers fixture was postponed. The previous meeting therefore was when Liverpool hosted Wolves on the final day of last season, still in with an outside chance of claiming a league title and an unprecedented (in English football) quadruple  the Reds of course came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory with two late goals. Whilst there was much nervous tension in Liverpool, the key drama played out in Wolves native West Midlands, where Manchester City themselves came from behind and score three goals in 5 minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and beat Liverpool to the title by 1 point.
 
Jürgen Klopps side have faced Wolves twice in the FA Cup in recent seasons  losing 2-1 at Molyneux in 2019s Third Round, and dropping out by 2-1 in the Fourth two years earlier. Remarkably, Wolves and Liverpool had not been draw together for almost seventy years prior to that  meeting in 1952, 49, 39, 23, and in 1896. Wolves recent FA Cup history has been unremarkable, but for their reaching an agonising Semi Final in 2019 (Wolves led Watford 2-0 with little over ten minutes left, only to concede a 104th minute equaliser and an injury-time winner); Liverpool have themselves been patchy in the competition for a long time, but enter this seasons Third Round as holders of the trophy  Klopps side beat Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Norwich, Forest, and Manchester City on their way to their 6-5 penalty victory over Chelsea last season.


Wolves recent history can be traced back to their takeover by Fosun International in the summer of 2016, with the Chinese company having close links with agent Jorge Mendez. The acquisition of manager Nuno Espírito Santo and the signings of Diogo Jota & Rúben Neves signalled a new era for the club, who dominated the 2017-18 Football League Championship to secure a return to the top flight after a six-year absence. The good times continued in the Premier League, with Espírito Santo managing Wolves to consecutive 7th placed finishes  their best since 1980  and that FA Cup Semi Final in 2019. Wolves then appeared to stagnate during 2020-21, with Raúl Jiménezs absence due to a fractured skull likely a significant factor.

Espírito Santo departed for a short stint at Spurs during the summer of 2021, after an underwhelming 13th-place finish. His successor, Bruno Lage returned Wolves to the top half last season, but was dismissed in October 2022 following a start to the season that left them languishing in the relegation zone after eight games. It took some time for Wolves to secure a replacement, and their poor form continued prior to the World Cup  caretaker Steve Davis seeing his side pick up just 4 points from seven league matches, spending the festive season at the foot of the table. Former Logroñés and Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Julen Lopetegui was eventually appointed as the new Wolves manager in mid-November.

Lopetegui is probably best-known for his ill-fated appointment as Real Madrid manager in the summer of 2018  the move was announced on the eve of the World Cup and without the prior knowledge of the RFEF, leading to his immediate dismissal from his role as manager of the Spanish National Team (having cruised to World Cup qualification during two years in charge). His spell at the Bernabéu lasted little over two months, and he was dismissed following a 5-1 away defeat to Barcelona that left Los Blancos 9th in La Liga after ten matches. Prior to this period, Lopetegui spent time leading the Spanish youth sides prior to an unremarkable season & a half with Porto. His later spell at Sevilla was much better  taking the helm in the summer of 2019, he guided them to a 2019 Europa League win and three consecutive 4th-place La Liga finishes, before being dismissed for a dismal start to 2022-23 (Sevilla remain in the relegation zone three months on).


Though Wolves have shown signs of life in the early days of Lopeteguis reign  taking 4 points from three games (beating Everton with a 94th minute winner, losing 1-0 to Manchester United, and drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa)  its far too early to take any accurate measure of the impact the Spaniard may have or may well make at Molyneux. From the outside, there is a sense that the good times have been really good for Wolves recently; their bad times, on the other hand, not really so bad  its perhaps fair to assume that Lopetegui will need to go some to impress Wolves supporters, then, with only comfortable top-flight survival likely to be seen as any sort of success for the remainder of the campaign. How the domestic cups (Wolves face Forest in the League Cup Quarter Final next week) affect the course of the season and Lopeteguis reputation is a story as-yet unwritten.


Supporters of both Liverpool and Wolves have had to temper expectations due to their poor form through autumn, and its difficult to judge whether this FA Cup tie represents welcome relief from Premier League pressures or a distraction from genuine priorities  both will likely rest some key personnel and offer game-time to fringe players & promising youngster. Jürgen Klopp remains without key forwards Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota, and Virgil Van Dijk joins them on the injury list having been withdrawn at half time against Brentford - Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic will both be hopeful of midfield starts, whilst the home support will be keen to see Dutchman Cody Gakpo make his Liverpool debut. Whilst still getting to know his players, Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Daniel Podence passes a late fitness test  the Portuguese winger has scored a couple since his new managers arrival, and his absence would be a significant loss alongside that of long-term absent compatriot Pedro Neto.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm »
Full Ref squad.

Referee Andrew Madley
Assistant Referees Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton
Fourth Official David Coote
VAR Michael Dean
AVAR Simon Bennett
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:51:38 pm »
LOL, this was totally wrong. Not sure how I missed the game on the 14th!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm »
Liverpool are at Brighton on 14 Jan.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm »
Need to avoid a replay more than anything. We've already got to fit Wolves and Chelsea games in the calendar somewhere.

I think we'll see a reaction though. The players and staff have been slaughtered from all quarters since Monday night, they will want to prove a point. The fans won't stand for another performance like the last 2 and Gakpo debut should give us a lift.

Our best chance of a trophy though, short of another Istanbul miracle.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
Hopefully these concentrate on the carabao and West Ham league game otherwise we might struggle. Would be nice to see some sort of control in the game and Gakpo should be straight in even if he can only give us 55mins or something.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
Need to avoid a replay more than anything. We've already got to fit Wolves and Chelsea games in the calendar somewhere.

I think we'll see a reaction though. The players and staff have been slaughtered from all quarters since Monday night, they will want to prove a point. The fans won't stand for another performance like the last 2 and Gakpo debut should give us a lift.

Our best chance of a trophy though, short of another Istanbul miracle.

Good lord, are they still doing replays?
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:51:04 pm »
A no messing around domination please.  :thumbup
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm »
Coming over from Dublin for my first home game this season with my 12 year old lad for his first ever trip to Anfield.
Never seen a child wish Xmas to be over quickly so he could go to this match.
3-0 the reds.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
Good lord, are they still doing replays?

Only up to the 4th round.

With a week between games, we need to go full strength and get some fucking confidence back.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm »
Already out of the League Cup, no chance of winning the title and another European Cup success looks unlikely for the time being, and with a week before the next game I'd expect a strong team. We need some confidence back as Rob says, and while I'm not at this point yet it'd be nice if going to the match this season doesn't descend into being a chore. Might be already for some people like, but as long as we have a chance of winning a trophy it's something.

Alisson
Trent   Joe   Matip   Robbo
Bajcetic   Hendo   Jones
Doak   Nunez   Gakpo

No idea what the team is going to look like but I'd like to see most of those involved. Minutes for Ramsay would be nice if he was fit. Midfield is a guess but I imagine Thiago won't be 'risked' - A start for Ben Doak perhaps, or Oxlade Chamberlain on the right? Gakpo's debut too which should create some buzz around the ground. Outside of that go in with a strong bench if it's not mostly a full XI, have to win here.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:33:46 pm »
Play the kids.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Play kids, wrap everyone else in cotton wool and then bubble wrap for good measure but not so that they cant breath as that would also be bad

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:44:33 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Play kids, wrap everyone else in cotton wool and then bubble wrap for good measure but not so that they cant breath as that would also be bad
We've played quite a few games in a short space of time. No point risking injuries.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm
Coming over from Dublin for my first home game this season with my 12 year old lad for his first ever trip to Anfield.
Never seen a child wish Xmas to be over quickly so he could go to this match.
3-0 the reds.


Enjoy! Hope he gets to see us win.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
Already out of the League Cup, no chance of winning the title and another European Cup success looks unlikely for the time being, and with a week before the next game I'd expect a strong team. We need some confidence back as Rob says, and while I'm not at this point yet it'd be nice if going to the match this season doesn't descend into being a chore. Might be already for some people like, but as long as we have a chance of winning a trophy it's something.

Alisson
Trent   Joe   Matip   Robbo
Bajcetic   Hendo   Jones
Doak   Nunez   Gakpo

No idea what the team is going to look like but I'd like to see most of those involved. Minutes for Ramsay would be nice if he was fit. Midfield is a guess but I imagine Thiago won't be 'risked' - A start for Ben Doak perhaps, or Oxlade Chamberlain on the right? Gakpo's debut too which should create some buzz around the ground. Outside of that go in with a strong bench if it's not mostly a full XI, have to win here.
Give Oxlade a go in the no.8 role. Least he has a bit of energy about him and has a few efforts from outside the box unlike our other midfielders. Id play him along Hendo and Bajetic. Elliot RW (to see how he plays there from his Blackburn days), Nunez and Gakpo.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
Just win. Ta.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Can we play play our U21 midfield in the game? Has to be a bit better than performances we have been getting in league games...
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:28:26 am »
Quote from: Red_Potato on Yesterday at 08:52:31 pm
Coming over from Dublin for my first home game this season with my 12 year old lad for his first ever trip to Anfield.
Never seen a child wish Xmas to be over quickly so he could go to this match.
3-0 the reds.

Hope it's special for you and your lad. Enjoy mate.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:13:33 am »
Quote from: Kenrick_66 on Yesterday at 07:55:15 pm
Liverpool are at Brighton on 14 Jan.

It oddly didn't show on my ESPN app. I think the premise still applies though. Just one game a week, you'd then be going two weeks without a game in anger and most just had a big break already.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:12:21 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for an in depth op Davy. Am going to this and only found out it was 8pm reading this lol.
Finding injury rumours making this difficult tp predict.  At as well stick to Mo and Darwin with Gakpo up front.
Saturday night under the lights should give a good atmosphere but guess they have the whole Anny Rd end so it will be dismal from them no doubt! Need a good win to keep us lively.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:20:42 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:12:21 am
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for an in depth op Davy. Am going to this and only found out it was 8pm reading this lol.
Finding injury rumours making this difficult tp predict.  At as well stick to Mo and Darwin with Gakpo up front.
Saturday night under the lights should give a good atmosphere but guess they have the whole Anny Rd end so it will be dismal from them no doubt! Need a good win to keep us lively.

Like Leicester last season their end should fire the crowd up.

Fa Cup this season last time we give that whole lower end.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:24:21 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Play kids, wrap everyone else in cotton wool and then bubble wrap for good measure but not so that they cant breath as that would also be bad



We don't want to end the season potless. I still think we will do something in the CL, but I don't want to end up with nothing in the cabinet come May, so let's go for it with the FA Cup
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:43:09 am »
Mad to play the kids. We have a week until the next game and what exactly is more rest going to achieve with this side? They have had tonnes of it and its made very little difference thus far.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:58:11 am »
I'd definitely start Alisson, Robertson, Bajcetic, Gakpo, Nunez.

Alisson because he's Alisson, Robertson because he showed the right desire when he came on at half time last match. Bajcetic has impressed and seems to have a little steel about him, Gakpo because he needs to integrate with Robertson down that side and link up with Nunez. Nunez because he's looked busy if not clinical.

Everyone else you can argue in one way or another are not up to it, be it fitness, mobility, intensity, desire, injury proneness or just not good enough.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:58:47 am »
We'll play a strong team.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:09 am
Mad to play the kids. We have a week until the next game and what exactly is more rest going to achieve with this side? They have had tonnes of it and its made very little difference thus far.

Think people are more worried about our players getting injuries.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:07:50 am »
Why would you risk Alisson for this. Kelleher is more than good enough
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:12:55 am »
Think it'll be a mix of first teamers and 2 or 3 younger players thrown in.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Apart from Alisson,Elliott for Kelleher and Gakpo I would start the strongest team. Maybe throw Kostas and Joey G in there.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:17:00 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:14:07 am
Apart from Alisson,Elliott for Kelleher and Gakpo I would start the strongest team. Maybe throw Kostas and Joey G in there.

I'd start Bajcetic, he has been good in his short cameos since Christmas.
