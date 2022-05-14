Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



20:00, Saturday 7th January

Anfield, Liverpool

FA Cup Third Round

Referee: Andrew Madley

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening in what is becoming a somewhat familiar January FA Cup match-up. Jürgen Klopps side have struggled for form all season long, whilst Julen Lopetegui has recently taken charge of a Wolves side enduring an extremely poor season so far. Neither the home team or their West Midlands visitors have demonstrated any real form or conviction in the short spell since domestic football returned following the break for the World Cup, and so the cup tie may offer the appeal of a slight pressure-release following a trio of Premier League matches apiece over the festive season.Wolves should of course already have visited Anfield this season, but Septembers fixture was postponed. The previous meeting therefore was when Liverpool hosted Wolves on the final day of last season, still in with an outside chance of claiming a league title and an unprecedented (in English football) quadruple  the Reds of course came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory with two late goals. Whilst there was much nervous tension in Liverpool, the key drama played out in Wolves native West Midlands, where Manchester City themselves came from behind and score three goals in 5 minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and beat Liverpool to the title by 1 point.Jürgen Klopps side have faced Wolves twice in the FA Cup in recent seasons  losing 2-1 at Molyneux in 2019s Third Round, and dropping out by 2-1 in the Fourth two years earlier. Remarkably, Wolves and Liverpool had not been draw together for almost seventy years prior to that  meeting in 1952, 49, 39, 23, and in 1896. Wolves recent FA Cup history has been unremarkable, but for their reaching an agonising Semi Final in 2019 (Wolves led Watford 2-0 with little over ten minutes left, only to concede a 104th minute equaliser and an injury-time winner); Liverpool have themselves been patchy in the competition for a long time, but enter this seasons Third Round as holders of the trophy  Klopps side beat Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Norwich, Forest, and Manchester City on their way to their 6-5 penalty victory over Chelsea last season.Wolves recent history can be traced back to their takeover by Fosun International in the summer of 2016, with the Chinese company having close links with agent Jorge Mendez. The acquisition of manager Nuno Espírito Santo and the signings of Diogo Jota & Rúben Neves signalled a new era for the club, who dominated the 2017-18 Football League Championship to secure a return to the top flight after a six-year absence. The good times continued in the Premier League, with Espírito Santo managing Wolves to consecutive 7th placed finishes  their best since 1980  and that FA Cup Semi Final in 2019. Wolves then appeared to stagnate during 2020-21, with Raúl Jiménezs absence due to a fractured skull likely a significant factor.Espírito Santo departed for a short stint at Spurs during the summer of 2021, after an underwhelming 13th-place finish. His successor, Bruno Lage returned Wolves to the top half last season, but was dismissed in October 2022 following a start to the season that left them languishing in the relegation zone after eight games. It took some time for Wolves to secure a replacement, and their poor form continued prior to the World Cup  caretaker Steve Davis seeing his side pick up just 4 points from seven league matches, spending the festive season at the foot of the table. Former Logroñés and Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Julen Lopetegui was eventually appointed as the new Wolves manager in mid-November.Lopetegui is probably best-known for his ill-fated appointment as Real Madrid manager in the summer of 2018  the move was announced on the eve of the World Cup and without the prior knowledge of the RFEF, leading to his immediate dismissal from his role as manager of the Spanish National Team (having cruised to World Cup qualification during two years in charge). His spell at the Bernabéu lasted little over two months, and he was dismissed following a 5-1 away defeat to Barcelona that left Los Blancos 9th in La Liga after ten matches. Prior to this period, Lopetegui spent time leading the Spanish youth sides prior to an unremarkable season & a half with Porto. His later spell at Sevilla was much better  taking the helm in the summer of 2019, he guided them to a 2019 Europa League win and three consecutive 4th-place La Liga finishes, before being dismissed for a dismal start to 2022-23 (Sevilla remain in the relegation zone three months on).Though Wolves have shown signs of life in the early days of Lopeteguis reign  taking 4 points from three games (beating Everton with a 94th minute winner, losing 1-0 to Manchester United, and drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa)  its far too early to take any accurate measure of the impact the Spaniard may have or may well make at Molyneux. From the outside, there is a sense that the good times have been really good for Wolves recently; their bad times, on the other hand, not really so bad  its perhaps fair to assume that Lopetegui will need to go some to impress Wolves supporters, then, with only comfortable top-flight survival likely to be seen as any sort of success for the remainder of the campaign. How the domestic cups (Wolves face Forest in the League Cup Quarter Final next week) affect the course of the season and Lopeteguis reputation is a story as-yet unwritten.Supporters of both Liverpool and Wolves have had to temper expectations due to their poor form through autumn, and its difficult to judge whether this FA Cup tie represents welcome relief from Premier League pressures or a distraction from genuine priorities  both will likely rest some key personnel and offer game-time to fringe players & promising youngster. Jürgen Klopp remains without key forwards Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota, and Virgil Van Dijk joins them on the injury list having been withdrawn at half time against Brentford - Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic will both be hopeful of midfield starts, whilst the home support will be keen to see Dutchman Cody Gakpo make his Liverpool debut. Whilst still getting to know his players, Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Daniel Podence passes a late fitness test  the Portuguese winger has scored a couple since his new managers arrival, and his absence would be a significant loss alongside that of long-term absent compatriot Pedro Neto.