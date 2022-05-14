« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January  (Read 508 times)

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

20:00, Saturday 7th January
Anfield, Liverpool
FA Cup Third Round
Referee: Andrew Madley


Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening in what is becoming a somewhat familiar January FA Cup match-up. Jürgen Klopps side have struggled for form all season long, whilst Julen Lopetegui has recently taken charge of a Wolves side enduring an extremely poor season so far. Neither the home team or their West Midlands visitors have demonstrated any real form or conviction in the short spell since domestic football returned following the break for the World Cup, and so the cup tie may offer the appeal of a slight pressure-release following a trio of Premier League matches apiece over the festive season.


Wolves should of course already have visited Anfield this season, but Septembers fixture was postponed. The previous meeting therefore was when Liverpool hosted Wolves on the final day of last season, still in with an outside chance of claiming a league title and an unprecedented (in English football) quadruple  the Reds of course came from behind to claim a 3-1 victory with two late goals. Whilst there was much nervous tension in Liverpool, the key drama played out in Wolves native West Midlands, where Manchester City themselves came from behind and score three goals in 5 minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and beat Liverpool to the title by 1 point.
 
Jürgen Klopps side have faced Wolves twice in the FA Cup in recent seasons  losing 2-1 at Molyneux in 2019s Third Round, and dropping out by 2-1 in the Fourth two years earlier. Remarkably, Wolves and Liverpool had not been draw together for almost seventy years prior to that  meeting in 1952, 49, 39, 23, and in 1896. Wolves recent FA Cup history has been unremarkable, but for their reaching an agonising Semi Final in 2019 (Wolves led Watford 2-0 with little over ten minutes left, only to concede a 104th minute equaliser and an injury-time winner); Liverpool have themselves been patchy in the competition for a long time, but enter this seasons Third Round as holders of the trophy  Klopps side beat Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Norwich, Forest, and Manchester City on their way to their 6-5 penalty victory over Chelsea last season.


Wolves recent history can be traced back to their takeover by Fosun International in the summer of 2016, with the Chinese company having close links with agent Jorge Mendez. The acquisition of manager Nuno Espírito Santo and the signings of Diogo Jota & Rúben Neves signalled a new era for the club, who dominated the 2017-18 Football League Championship to secure a return to the top flight after a six-year absence. The good times continued in the Premier League, with Espírito Santo managing Wolves to consecutive 7th placed finishes  their best since 1980  and that FA Cup Semi Final in 2019. Wolves then appeared to stagnate during 2020-21, with Raúl Jiménezs absence due to a fractured skull likely a significant factor.

Espírito Santo departed for a short stint at Spurs during the summer of 2021, after an underwhelming 13th-place finish. His successor, Bruno Lage returned Wolves to the top half last season, but was dismissed in October 2022 following a start to the season that left them languishing in the relegation zone after eight games. It took some time for Wolves to secure a replacement, and their poor form continued prior to the World Cup  caretaker Steve Davis seeing his side pick up just 4 points from seven league matches, spending the festive season at the foot of the table. Former Logroñés and Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Julen Lopetegui was eventually appointed as the new Wolves manager in mid-November.

Lopetegui is probably best-known for his ill-fated appointment as Real Madrid manager in the summer of 2018  the move was announced on the eve of the World Cup and without the prior knowledge of the RFEF, leading to his immediate dismissal from his role as manager of the Spanish National Team (having cruised to World Cup qualification during two years in charge). His spell at the Bernabéu lasted little over two months, and he was dismissed following a 5-1 away defeat to Barcelona that left Los Blancos 9th in La Liga after ten matches. Prior to this period, Lopetegui spent time leading the Spanish youth sides prior to an unremarkable season & a half with Porto. His later spell at Sevilla was much better  taking the helm in the summer of 2019, he guided them to a 2019 Europa League win and three consecutive 4th-place La Liga finishes, before being dismissed for a dismal start to 2022-23 (Sevilla remain in the relegation zone three months on).


Though Wolves have shown signs of life in the early days of Lopeteguis reign  taking 4 points from three games (beating Everton with a 94th minute winner, losing 1-0 to Manchester United, and drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa)  its far too early to take any accurate measure of the impact the Spaniard may have or may well make at Molyneux. From the outside, there is a sense that the good times have been really good for Wolves recently; their bad times, on the other hand, not really so bad  its perhaps fair to assume that Lopetegui will need to go some to impress Wolves supporters, then, with only comfortable top-flight survival likely to be seen as any sort of success for the remainder of the campaign. How the domestic cups (Wolves face Forest in the League Cup Quarter Final next week) affect the course of the season and Lopeteguis reputation is a story as-yet unwritten.


Supporters of both Liverpool and Wolves have had to temper expectations due to their poor form through autumn, and its difficult to judge whether this FA Cup tie represents welcome relief from Premier League pressures or a distraction from genuine priorities  both will likely rest some key personnel and offer game-time to fringe players & promising youngster. Jürgen Klopp remains without key forwards Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota, and Virgil Van Dijk joins them on the injury list having been withdrawn at half time against Brentford - Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic will both be hopeful of midfield starts, whilst the home support will be keen to see Dutchman Cody Gakpo make his Liverpool debut. Whilst still getting to know his players, Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that Daniel Podence passes a late fitness test  the Portuguese winger has scored a couple since his new managers arrival, and his absence would be a significant loss alongside that of long-term absent compatriot Pedro Neto.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Full Ref squad.

Referee Andrew Madley
Assistant Referees Harry Lennard & Nick Hopton
Fourth Official David Coote
VAR Michael Dean
AVAR Simon Bennett
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
We don't play again until the 21st. As much as it would be cool to see some kids play I think we kind of have to play a full first team just for the sake of not going almost 3 weeks without playing and then having to play Chelsea. Would like to see Bajcetic get some minutes regardless.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Liverpool are at Brighton on 14 Jan.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Need to avoid a replay more than anything. We've already got to fit Wolves and Chelsea games in the calendar somewhere.

I think we'll see a reaction though. The players and staff have been slaughtered from all quarters since Monday night, they will want to prove a point. The fans won't stand for another performance like the last 2 and Gakpo debut should give us a lift.

Our best chance of a trophy though, short of another Istanbul miracle.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Hopefully these concentrate on the carabao and West Ham league game otherwise we might struggle. Would be nice to see some sort of control in the game and Gakpo should be straight in even if he can only give us 55mins or something.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:58:50 pm
Need to avoid a replay more than anything. We've already got to fit Wolves and Chelsea games in the calendar somewhere.

I think we'll see a reaction though. The players and staff have been slaughtered from all quarters since Monday night, they will want to prove a point. The fans won't stand for another performance like the last 2 and Gakpo debut should give us a lift.

Our best chance of a trophy though, short of another Istanbul miracle.

Good lord, are they still doing replays?
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
A no messing around domination please.  :thumbup
"Winning is not a sometime thing" - Vince Lombardi

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Coming over from Dublin for my first home game this season with my 12 year old lad for his first ever trip to Anfield.
Never seen a child wish Xmas to be over quickly so he could go to this match.
3-0 the reds.
SOS member 7832

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:10:54 pm
Good lord, are they still doing replays?

Only up to the 4th round.

With a week between games, we need to go full strength and get some fucking confidence back.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Already out of the League Cup, no chance of winning the title and another European Cup success looks unlikely for the time being, and with a week before the next game I'd expect a strong team. We need some confidence back as Rob says, and while I'm not at this point yet it'd be nice if going to the match this season doesn't descend into being a chore. Might be already for some people like, but as long as we have a chance of winning a trophy it's something.

Alisson
Trent   Joe   Matip   Robbo
Bajcetic   Hendo   Jones
Doak   Nunez   Gakpo

No idea what the team is going to look like but I'd like to see most of those involved. Minutes for Ramsay would be nice if he was fit. Midfield is a guess but I imagine Thiago won't be 'risked' - A start for Ben Doak perhaps, or Oxlade Chamberlain on the right? Gakpo's debut too which should create some buzz around the ground. Outside of that go in with a strong bench if it's not mostly a full XI, have to win here.
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Play the kids.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (FA Cup 3rd Round) - 20:00, Sat 7th January
Play kids, wrap everyone else in cotton wool and then bubble wrap for good measure but not so that they cant breath as that would also be bad

