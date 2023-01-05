« previous next »
Liverpool FC - Musically speaking

Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 5, 2023, 01:26:26 pm
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.

.
To this starting eleven currently:
.
.


............................. Val Doonican
Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como
Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys
................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard
.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 5, 2023, 11:51:35 pm
We were more like:
                                         Calexico

Leonard Cohen       Pink Floyd         The Stones         Simple Minds
         
            Tom Waits          Bob Dylan          Bowie

          Deep Purple         Alabama 3          Jimi Hendrix

Subs: Johnny Cash, Chopin, Frank Turner
« Last Edit: January 5, 2023, 11:54:01 pm by Barrow Shaun »
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 12:17:42 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on January  5, 2023, 01:26:26 pm
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.
They aren't exactly the bands I would use as examples of the best bands of all time...
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 01:57:39 am
Quote from: Perham on January  6, 2023, 12:17:42 am
They aren't exactly the bands I would use


WHOOSH !
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 08:53:56 am
Quote from: Perham on January  6, 2023, 12:17:42 am
They aren't exactly the bands I would use as examples of the best bands of all time...


Heavy Metal Football.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 08:58:46 am
Long as we don't turn britpop
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 10:13:06 am
Quote from: ToneLa on January  6, 2023, 08:58:46 am
Long as we don't turn britpop

The midfield is a bit Menswear at the moment though.
January 6, 2023, 10:39:20 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on January  6, 2023, 01:57:39 am

WHOOSH !


;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i97OkCXwotE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i97OkCXwotE</a>

I'd have thrown Slipknot in the mix though

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPUZwriSX4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPUZwriSX4M</a>
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 01:46:49 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January  6, 2023, 08:58:46 am
Long as we don't turn britpop

We're Yacht Rock at the moment.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 02:14:10 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  3, 2023, 04:42:31 pm
We have gone from this starting eleven..

                                                          Cannibal Corpse

                                    Slayer                                              Meshuggah

                        Pantera           Cattle Decapitation      Judas Priest              Black Sabbath

                                    Megadeth    Motorhead     Deep Purple   Iron Maiden

Subs  ..  Grim Reaper   Hawkwind    UFO    Tygers of Pan Tang   Blitzkreig


To this starting eleven..

                                                                   Allison

                                       Bucks Fizz                                        Daniel O'Donnell
             
                   The New Seekers          Perry Como           Guys 'n' Dolls                   Andy Williams

                        Barry Manilow                The Dooleys           Our Kid                   Cliff Richard

Subs   Gilbert O'Sullivan   Steps     Sweet   Brotherhood of Man  Kylie

We have gone from Motorhead up front with Megadeth on the wing to Our Kid and Barry Manilow with only Allison keeping his place.

Oh my, double plagiarism?!
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 05:24:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January  6, 2023, 02:14:10 pm
Oh my, double plagiarism?!
But at least eAyeAddio gave Val Doonican a start. Loses some credibility by not making room for the Nolan Sisters though.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 06:28:06 pm
Heavy Metal then now we're more....
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 06:32:34 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  6, 2023, 06:28:06 pm
Heavy Metal then now we're more....

Is that the new Dortmund kit?
January 6, 2023, 07:05:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  6, 2023, 05:24:45 pm
But at least eAyeAddio gave Val Doonican a start. Loses some credibility by not making room for the Nolan Sisters though.

With their antics Motley Crue are more appropriate to Abu Dhabi FC  (read The Dirt if you wanna see what dirty bastards they were)
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 08:17:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on January  6, 2023, 02:14:10 pm
Oh my, double plagiarism?!

Guilty as charged ! :-)
January 6, 2023, 08:36:35 pm
eAyeAddio

My lawyer's will be in touch 8)

El Lobo, The Nolan Sisters are rumoured to be coming in January along with Donny Osmond.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 6, 2023, 10:35:08 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  6, 2023, 08:36:35 pm
eAyeAddio

My lawyer's will be in touch 8)

El Lobo, The Nolan Sisters are rumoured to be coming in January along with Donny Osmond.
You've redeemed yourself now.  ;D
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 7, 2023, 08:33:27 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on January  5, 2023, 01:26:26 pm
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.

.
To this starting eleven currently:
.
.


............................. Val Doonican
Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como
Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys
................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard
.

Ha ha  ;D

Nice one ee-aye
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
January 9, 2023, 12:01:28 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on January  6, 2023, 08:36:35 pm
eAyeAddio

My lawyer's will be in touch   


Is it Sue, Grabbitt & Runn by any chance ? :-)
Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm
In 1979 I had an idea, we all have our favourite songs so I thought it would be good if someone could make a Cassette  professionally of someone's say twelve favourite songs. I wrote to Richard Branson and I suggested that someone could come into his Virgin shops and it would be like Argos were there would be catalogues and you picked out your favourite twelve songs and put them on a slip and probably call back in a few days or the next week and pick it up.

It would be titled THE BEST OF, or THE GREATEST HITS OF CORMACK SNR etc, a few weeks went by and I received a phone call from a lady who said she worked for Richard Branson and that they were interested and I would hear from them as soon as they looked into it more.

Before I sent my first letter I looked into patents and copyright in the library and my girlfriend who is now my wife typed out the letters where she worked and she made copies and I sent the same letter I sent to Virgin to myself as well. I know now it didn't actually copyright my idea but it gave me some proof that I had given them the idea at the time.

A few more months went by and I got a phone call asking had I talked to a solicitor about all this and I said I had, even though I hadn't, I told him about sending the idea to myself and he said "That's interesting"
He then said if and when they needed to talk to me could I come to London along with a solicitor.

I then thought my ship was coming in and they would offer me an awful lot of money for a product that probably nearly every person would want even if it was for someone's birthday or Christmas and some people would want multiple cassettes.
This was way before computers so people couldn't do it themselves and even the walkman hadn't come out yet.

I didn't hear again for months, so I phoned them up and spoke to the first lady who said she was about to phone me to tell me it was put on hold because of the cost of copyright on individual songs and they were still looking into it and they would be in touch if they got closer to doing it.

Ahh well, I wasn't going to be rich. Over ten years went by and one Sunday morning my Dad phoned me and said " Have you seen today's Sunday Mirror". On one of the pages it was reported that Virgin were going to make now CD's through their shops in the same way I had suggested all those years before.

I was now living in Kirkby so popped into the solicitors and they made me an appointment to speak to their solicitor who turned out to be one of Liverpool's most colourful lawyers who later went on to represent footballers and quite famous drug barons. I went back in to see him and he said he was very interested and I had a very good case considering I still had the original letters and after reading a copy of my letter said "We are going to make money out of this.

There was another twist when someone phoned from the solicitors asking me to come in and pick up my copy of the letter but didn't say why but said I will find out why in a week or so. It turned out he was raided by the police and later struck off following an investigation into his financial affairs. He died a few years later at the age of sixty one.

Anyway the outcome of my long story is they couldn't do it at a competitive price because of copyright laws and people can now do it themselves. I have noticed someone is selling them on Etsy for nearly forty pounds including delivery which most people wouldn't be interested in.

Here are my THE VERY BEST OF CORMACK SNR, does anyone fancy one themselves.. 


1 Take Me I'm Yours                         Squeeze
2 Changes                                       David Bowie
3 Pump it up                                    Elvis Costello
4 Clock of the Heart                          Culture Club
5 Gangsters                                     The Specials
6 Don't let the sun catch you crying   Gerry and the Pacemakers
7 I should of Known Better                The Beatles
8 Up The Junction                             Squeeze
9 John, I'm only Dancing                   David Bowie
10 Love of my Life                             Queen
11 Hand in Hand                               Elvis Costello
12 This Boy                                      The Beatles
13 Who was it                                  Gilbert O'Sullivan
14 The Boys are Back in Town            Thin Lizzy
15 Trade Winds                                 Rod Stewart
16 Sylvia's Mother                             Dr Hook
17 Somebody to Love                        Queen
18 Digging your Scene                       Blow Monkeys
19 Love plus One                               Haircut 100
20 You'll never Walk Alone                 Gerry and the Pacemakers





Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm
In 1979 I had an idea ..................

Back in 1979 I was making my own compilation albums on TDK MA90 metal cassettes on a Nakamichi deck and playback in my car was exceptional due to the quality of the sound system I had fitted (Rockford Fosgate power amps and audiophile speakers.)   

As long ago as 1965 I had a record player fitted in my car which played singles (you had to pop the centres out, like juke-box records) through a single speaker and this is the earliest form of in-car entertainment I am aware of where you could select your own choice of music.

It's a pity you weren't able to capitalize on your idea though.... :-)
Yesterday at 08:12:03 pm
Good one eAyeAddio, your car must of been The Gear..
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
Today at 01:01:04 am
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:12:03 pm
Good one eAyeAddio, your car must of been The Gear..
This is the Austin Westminster owned by Cream which was used for UK tours in 1967.

I was Cream's Tour Manager at the time.
Today at 12:40:23 pm
Brilliant, think I have seen those cars in The Sweeney, not sure if was The Cops or The Robbers though..
Today at 12:49:48 pm
  eAyeAddio love the thread mate!     Love your car!!

In musical terms: How about some our managers over the years?

Shanks   -    Sinatra            Sinatra is Sinatra
Bob                Perry Como             Velvet voice who gave us so many magic moments. Ill  never forget.....
Kenny           Cool as you like and universally loved     Bryan Ferry

Souness   The Skids              Grit and thunder
Hodgson  Clive Dunn.                   Luckiest man  to have ever got on Top of the Pops
Brendan: David Soul- Dont give up on us but we did. Nice smile though
Rafa     Paco de Lucia-   technically perfect . Should have had more success but appreciated by connoisseurs.


Jurgen's the hardest one.       Jagger? Iggy Pop?           Axel Rose?     
Today at 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 12:49:48 pm
  eAyeAddio love the thread mate!     Love your car!!

In musical terms: How about some our managers over the years?

Shanks   -    Sinatra            Sinatra is Sinatra
Bob                Perry Como             Velvet voice who gave us so many magic moments. Ill  never forget.....
Kenny           Cool as you like and universally loved     Bryan Ferry

Souness   The Skids              Grit and thunder
Hodgson  Clive Dunn.                   Luckiest man  to have ever got on Top of the Pops
Brendan: David Soul- Dont give up on us but we did. Nice smile though
Rafa     Paco de Lucia-   technically perfect . Should have had more success but appreciated by connoisseurs.


Jurgen's the hardest one.       Jagger? Iggy Pop?           Axel Rose?     


Rammstein obviously

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sU_wwaxfalE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sU_wwaxfalE</a>
Today at 02:23:50 pm
@Cormack Snr
and
eAyeAddio

amazing stories, I stil use a tapedeck (a nakamichi too), your idea is brilliant to be honest Cormack, could see how the copyright would be an issue all the same.. pity it didnt work out!


aAyeAddio

"I was Cream's Tour Manager at the time."- You're messing? Thats bloody brilliant, are you Bob Addock??
I got a great laugh from this thread, I love metal, but I love classic 60's and 70's rock as well.. one of the greatest 3 pieces of all cream...

Didnt expect to hear something like this today! :)

Today at 02:33:15 pm
Yes Absolutely brilliant that story Cormack.. Years ahead of the game.
Today at 02:58:10 pm
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 02:33:15 pm
Yes Absolutely brilliant that story Cormack.. Years ahead of the game.

When I was waiting to go in to see the solicitor, an ex Liverpool player was coming out of his office, the solicitor was a real character and you can read all about him on-line. I always found it funny I was called in to collect my letter a few days before he was raided.
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
Today at 03:18:24 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 12:40:23 pm
Brilliant, think I have seen those cars in The Sweeney, not sure if was The Cops or The Robbers though..
I believe the villains always drove Mark II Jags

Which leads me to believe that Inspector Morse was a poacher turned game keeper. Shaat it!
Today at 04:12:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:18:24 pm
I believe the villains always drove Mark II Jags

Which leads me to believe that Inspector Morse was a poacher turned game keeper. Shaat it!

Those and Transits where Bank Robbers favourites.

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 02:58:10 pm
When I was waiting to go in to see the solicitor, an ex Liverpool player was coming out of his office, the solicitor was a real character and you can read all about him on-line. I always found it funny I was called in to collect my letter a few days before he was raided.

Rex?

Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
Today at 04:18:55 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 02:23:50 pm

aAyeAddio:
 
"I was Cream's Tour Manager at the time."

You're messing?   -  Thats bloody brilliant, are you Bob Addock??

Yeah, that's me, but the name is spelt Bob Adcock !  :-)

Today at 04:35:00 pm
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 04:18:55 pm
Yeah, that's me, but the name is spelt Bob Adcock !  :-)

 ;D that's mad!, must have some great memories from your time Bob, and met some seriously interesting folk.. never mind the awesome motor with the stereo! made my day that.. you never know who you will bump into !
Today at 04:56:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:12:06 pm
Those and Transits where Bank Robbers favourites.

Rex?



No Robb, my one was based in Kirkby, represented The drug Barron who has just been released.
Today at 04:57:34 pm
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 04:18:55 pm
Yeah, that's me, but the name is spelt Bob Adcock !  :-)



Bloody hell Bob, great times for you.
Today at 05:13:18 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 04:57:34 pm
Bloody hell Bob, great times for you.

Yeah, no complaints Cormack.

If being in the right place at the right time had been an Olympic sport I would have won Gold ! :-)
