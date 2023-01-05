In 1979 I had an idea, we all have our favourite songs so I thought it would be good if someone could make a Cassette professionally of someone's say twelve favourite songs. I wrote to Richard Branson and I suggested that someone could come into his Virgin shops and it would be like Argos were there would be catalogues and you picked out your favourite twelve songs and put them on a slip and probably call back in a few days or the next week and pick it up.



It would be titled THE BEST OF, or THE GREATEST HITS OF CORMACK SNR etc, a few weeks went by and I received a phone call from a lady who said she worked for Richard Branson and that they were interested and I would hear from them as soon as they looked into it more.



Before I sent my first letter I looked into patents and copyright in the library and my girlfriend who is now my wife typed out the letters where she worked and she made copies and I sent the same letter I sent to Virgin to myself as well. I know now it didn't actually copyright my idea but it gave me some proof that I had given them the idea at the time.



A few more months went by and I got a phone call asking had I talked to a solicitor about all this and I said I had, even though I hadn't, I told him about sending the idea to myself and he said "That's interesting"

He then said if and when they needed to talk to me could I come to London along with a solicitor.



I then thought my ship was coming in and they would offer me an awful lot of money for a product that probably nearly every person would want even if it was for someone's birthday or Christmas and some people would want multiple cassettes.

This was way before computers so people couldn't do it themselves and even the walkman hadn't come out yet.



I didn't hear again for months, so I phoned them up and spoke to the first lady who said she was about to phone me to tell me it was put on hold because of the cost of copyright on individual songs and they were still looking into it and they would be in touch if they got closer to doing it.



Ahh well, I wasn't going to be rich. Over ten years went by and one Sunday morning my Dad phoned me and said " Have you seen today's Sunday Mirror". On one of the pages it was reported that Virgin were going to make now CD's through their shops in the same way I had suggested all those years before.



I was now living in Kirkby so popped into the solicitors and they made me an appointment to speak to their solicitor who turned out to be one of Liverpool's most colourful lawyers who later went on to represent footballers and quite famous drug barons. I went back in to see him and he said he was very interested and I had a very good case considering I still had the original letters and after reading a copy of my letter said "We are going to make money out of this.



There was another twist when someone phoned from the solicitors asking me to come in and pick up my copy of the letter but didn't say why but said I will find out why in a week or so. It turned out he was raided by the police and later struck off following an investigation into his financial affairs. He died a few years later at the age of sixty one.



Anyway the outcome of my long story is they couldn't do it at a competitive price because of copyright laws and people can now do it themselves. I have noticed someone is selling them on Etsy for nearly forty pounds including delivery which most people wouldn't be interested in.



Here are my THE VERY BEST OF CORMACK SNR, does anyone fancy one themselves..





1 Take Me I'm Yours Squeeze

2 Changes David Bowie

3 Pump it up Elvis Costello

4 Clock of the Heart Culture Club

5 Gangsters The Specials

6 Don't let the sun catch you crying Gerry and the Pacemakers

7 I should of Known Better The Beatles

8 Up The Junction Squeeze

9 John, I'm only Dancing David Bowie

10 Love of my Life Queen

11 Hand in Hand Elvis Costello

12 This Boy The Beatles

13 Who was it Gilbert O'Sullivan

14 The Boys are Back in Town Thin Lizzy

15 Trade Winds Rod Stewart

16 Sylvia's Mother Dr Hook

17 Somebody to Love Queen

18 Digging your Scene Blow Monkeys

19 Love plus One Haircut 100

20 You'll never Walk Alone Gerry and the Pacemakers











