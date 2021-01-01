In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:
............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden
Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
To this starting eleven currently:
............................. Val Doonican
Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como
Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys
................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard
