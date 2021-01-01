« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking  (Read 341 times)

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« on: Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm »
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.

.
To this starting eleven currently:
.
.


............................. Val Doonican
Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como
Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys
................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard
.
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
We were more like:
                                         Calexico

Leonard Cohen       Pink Floyd         The Stones         Simple Minds
         
            Tom Waits          Bob Dylan          Bowie

          Deep Purple         Alabama 3          Jimi Hendrix

Subs: Johnny Cash, Chopin, Frank Turner
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm by Barrow Shaun »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • All is well
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:42 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.
They aren't exactly the bands I would use as examples of the best bands of all time...
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:57:39 am »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:17:42 am
They aren't exactly the bands I would use


WHOOSH !
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:56 am »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:17:42 am
They aren't exactly the bands I would use as examples of the best bands of all time...


Heavy Metal Football.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:58:46 am »
Long as we don't turn britpop
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,254
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:58:46 am
Long as we don't turn britpop

The midfield is a bit Menswear at the moment though.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,571
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 01:57:39 am

WHOOSH !


;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i97OkCXwotE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i97OkCXwotE</a>

I'd have thrown Slipknot in the mix though

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPUZwriSX4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZPUZwriSX4M</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:58:46 am
Long as we don't turn britpop

We're Yacht Rock at the moment.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 