In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this: ............................Motley Crue Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead ............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig . . To this starting eleven currently: . . ............................. Val Doonican Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys ................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard .

They laugh at me because I'm different.

I laugh at them because they are all the same.....