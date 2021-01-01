« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool FC - Musically speaking  (Read 9 times)

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Liverpool FC - Musically speaking
« on: Today at 01:26:26 pm »
In musical terms 2 years ago Liverpool FC looked like this:


............................Motley Crue
Slayer...... Meshuggah....... Pantera........Cattle Decapitation
Judas Priest..... Black Sabbath..... Megadeth.... Motorhead
............. Deep Purple.............. Iron Maiden

Subs: Grim Reaper, Hawkwind, UFO, Tygers of Pan Tang, Blitzkreig
.

.
To this starting eleven currently:
.
.


............................. Val Doonican
Bucks Fizz.... Daniel O'Donnell.... The New Seekers.... Perry Como
Guys 'n' Dolls.... Andy Williams.... Barry Manilow.... The Dooleys
................... Tiny Tim ............ Cliff Richard
.
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 