Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:47:44 am
Absolutely incredible that 20+ people have suddenly realised overnight that they were on 1 credit so have logged on this morning and purchased.

The ticket office are fucking rotten to the core  :no
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Hahahahha this is absolutely ridiculous, what a farce
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 01:45:59 pm
IS there a reason why these tickets go on Sale to all STH and Members and not a STH and Members with 19+ games? Has this ever been brought up to the club?
Yes, the reason is, that League home and away credits aren'tt and shouldn't be mixed (at least the Club think so and maybe the majority of objective supporters). Obviously, as a supporter from the South, for example, is much closer for you to travel to most away grounds, than to Anfield. And yes, you would go to Anfield often, but 19 times...I don't think anyone would be doing that.
Also, you do realize that people with 2-3 aways, are not required to have 19 homes. Therefore, if what you are suggesting was to be implemented, someone would argue: why John who is with 2 aways and 0 homes, is higher up the ladder than me, who has 19 homes.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: Lfcameron7 on Today at 11:32:38 am
Hahahahha this is absolutely ridiculous, what a farce
why's it a farce? people who have had the credits have utilised that
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 12:00:12 pm
why's it a farce? people who have had the credits have utilised that
we have all the right to suspect that is Not the case, because the sale for 1+ was 2 days ago, and it was never sold out. Club staff have taken them probably, but we'll never know for sure
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 12:00:12 pm
why's it a farce? people who have had the credits have utilised that
The game has been on sale for those on 1 credit for just under 48 hours but you reckon that 40 odd people have suddenly realised that they qualified so have logged on overnight and purchased them?  ::)
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:17:17 pm
The game has been on sale for those on 1 credit for just under 48 hours but you reckon that 40 odd people have suddenly realised that they qualified so have logged on overnight and purchased them?  ::)

Yeah nothing will be done. Im not eligible but thats sickening for those who were. Arguably the most important game of the season now.

I dont think these tickets wouldve been passed on to staff but 99% theyve given extra to players, board members etc.

It will always be our club, they move on. They dont care about the fans, weve seen that since for years now
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
We know whats gone on here. The quicker Blackburn and Wigan are back in the prem the better. I was too young/skint to go when their aways used to go down.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:38:18 pm
Yeah nothing will be done. Im not eligible but thats sickening for those who were. Arguably the most important game of the season now.

I dont think these tickets wouldve been passed on to staff but 99% theyve given extra to players, board members etc.

It will always be our club, they move on. They dont care about the fans, weve seen that since for years now

Wouldnt be so sure. I know for a fact many of the full time hospitality staff were taken to Athens and Cardiff with tickets. People who didnt really care about the match. If theyre getting stuff for that a few left for a tea time Saturday in Newcastle could have gone to anybody.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 11:54:29 am
Yes, the reason is, that League home and away credits aren'tt and shouldn't be mixed (at least the Club think so and maybe the majority of objective supporters). Obviously, as a supporter from the South, for example, is much closer for you to travel to most away grounds, than to Anfield. And yes, you would go to Anfield often, but 19 times...I don't think anyone would be doing that.
Also, you do realize that people with 2-3 aways, are not required to have 19 homes. Therefore, if what you are suggesting was to be implemented, someone would argue: why John who is with 2 aways and 0 homes, is higher up the ladder than me, who has 19 homes.

Youve missed my point

Point was that how can STH who are essentially members with 19+ home games in the same pool as members with no history at all. Id rather they just left it for only STH. If you have STH then you pool them together with members on 19+ as those are essentially the same thing. It shouldnt go straight to all members
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 12:55:15 pm
Youve missed my point

Point was that how can STH who are essentially members with 19+ home games in the same pool as members with no history at all. Id rather they just left it for only STH. If you have STH then you pool them together with members on 19+ as those are essentially the same thing. It shouldnt go straight to all members

With all due respect, I couldn't disagree more on this bold bit: Season ticket holders can give up all their tickets for a season to mates or to the ticket exchange and they will still keep their season ticket for life (even beyond as it was the case till recently), whereas members only get the credit, if they attend! Therefore, it's nowhere near "the same thing"

The rules should be simpler: If the home league credits don't count as criteria for away games, they don't count. If a supporter with 2 away credits gets an advantage against a supporter with 1 away credit (regardless of how many homes each of them has got), then it should be the same rule between for supporters with 0 aways. 

The only point I agree on is: the possibility for a completely new member, who until yesterday didn't even have a membership to get lucky in an members sale for league away, because such sales happen once in a blue moon. You can easily prevent it buy adding another criteria like: to participate in all members away game sales, you need to have had a membership for X number of years. But even without such a rule: opening the door several brand new members jumping on an away ladder is a much smaller issue than discriminating thousands of members who have, 1-18 home game credits for 10 years back, every season by having a sale for only STH and 19+ Members.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:17:17 pm
The game has been on sale for those on 1 credit for just under 48 hours but you reckon that 40 odd people have suddenly realised that they qualified so have logged on overnight and purchased them?  ::)
yeah
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 01:42:08 pm
yeah
Do you work at the ticket office?
