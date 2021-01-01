Youve missed my point



Point was that how can STH who are essentially members with 19+ home games in the same pool as members with no history at all. Id rather they just left it for only STH. If you have STH then you pool them together with members on 19+ as those are essentially the same thing. It shouldnt go straight to all members



With all due respect, I couldn't disagree more on this bold bit: Season ticket holders can give up all their tickets for a season to mates or to the ticket exchange and they will still keep their season ticket for life (even beyond as it was the case till recently), whereas members only get the credit, if they attend! Therefore, it's nowhere near "the same thing"The rules should be simpler: If the home league credits don't count as criteria for away games, they don't count. If a supporter with 2 away credits gets an advantage against a supporter with 1 away credit (regardless of how many homes each of them has got), then it should be the same rule between for supporters with 0 aways.The only point I agree on is: the possibility for a completely new member, who until yesterday didn't even have a membership to get lucky in an members sale for league away, because such sales happen once in a blue moon. You can easily prevent it buy adding another criteria like: to participate in all members away game sales, you need to have had a membership for X number of years. But even without such a rule: opening the door several brand new members jumping on an away ladder is a much smaller issue than discriminating thousands of members who have, 1-18 home game credits for 10 years back, every season by having a sale for only STH and 19+ Members.