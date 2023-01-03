« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United away selling details  (Read 1931 times)

Newcastle United away selling details
« on: January 3, 2023, 08:36:27 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday February 18.

Location: St. James Park

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT

Allocation: 3,209

Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Full Time Students*: £27
Juniors (Under 18): £22
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

*Students must be in Full Time Education and have valid Student ID.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | Six or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 30 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 1.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | Five or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday February 1.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | Four or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday February 1.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | Three or more games: from 3pm Wednesday February 1.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #1 on: January 31, 2023, 11:43:17 am »
Got ticket yesterday morning not much left now


Need to get a hotel within easy trsv on train from Newcastle. Hotels on Newcastle City Centre are at a premium

 Looking at likes of Durham, York or even Leefs but
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #2 on: January 31, 2023, 11:58:07 am »
They just haven't put all blocks on sale.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2023, 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on January 31, 2023, 11:43:17 am
Got ticket yesterday morning not much left now


Need to get a hotel within easy trsv on train from Newcastle. Hotels on Newcastle City Centre are at a premium

 Looking at likes of Durham, York or even Leefs but
Carlisle??
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2023, 03:19:10 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on January 31, 2023, 11:58:07 am
They just haven't put all blocks on sale.
They were all on sale at the start of yesterdays guaranteed sale.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2023, 03:35:30 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 31, 2023, 03:19:10 pm
They were all on sale at the start of yesterdays guaranteed sale.

When I got ours in the afternoon there were just 4 blocks available so that's why I thought they haven't put all. My fault then.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #6 on: February 1, 2023, 05:04:14 pm »
Anyone know if there is many left ?
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #7 on: February 1, 2023, 05:15:07 pm »
47 atm
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #8 on: February 1, 2023, 05:44:39 pm »
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #9 on: February 1, 2023, 06:04:43 pm »
Tickets already here from first sale, the TO are doing well getting tickets sent out early of late.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #10 on: February 1, 2023, 06:25:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February  1, 2023, 06:04:43 pm
Tickets already here from first sale, the TO are doing well getting tickets sent out early of late.
Whilst thats true, it shows how bad it normally is as they are literally just doing the job that they are employed to do!
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #11 on: February 1, 2023, 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February  1, 2023, 06:25:33 pm
Whilst thats true, it shows how bad it normally is as they are literally just doing the job that they are employed to do!

That is also true, it doesn't take much for the TO to impress us these days ;D
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #12 on: February 7, 2023, 01:03:33 pm »
Anyone had their Postal tickets from the 3PM Three Credits sale yet?
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #13 on: February 8, 2023, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on February  7, 2023, 01:03:33 pm
Anyone had their Postal tickets from the 3PM Three Credits sale yet?
Tickets from 3 Sale arrived yesterday.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Any sniff of this going to all STH / Members?
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:08:14 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 11:54:07 am
Any sniff of this going to all STH / Members?
The basket hogging c*nts were clearly out in force yesterday as it was showing sold out pretty much straight after the 1+ sale had started...yet sure enough, there was 7 available last night, so clearly they were trying to force an all seasies sale although if it really is just 7 left, no way will the club hold a sale for those, they'll just be distributed to those they feel should have them.

EDIT - 21 left atm.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
Cheers ABJ.

I know you're a driving force in collating this information about the clubs tickets sales, especially for away games. Thanks I appreciate the insight.

Shame really. Quite dispiriting when you take the time to think it.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 12:46:57 pm
Cheers ABJ.

I know you're a driving force in collating this information about the clubs tickets sales, especially for away games. Thanks I appreciate the insight.

Shame really. Quite dispiriting when you take the time to think it.
No problem.

Oh its so demoralising, if they were open and transparent about it then it wouldn't be an issue, but sadly they are not and they never will be.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:38:31 pm »
One of my friends once described them as a "melting pot of corruption".

Hard to argue with.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:08:14 pm
The basket hogging c*nts were clearly out in force yesterday as it was showing sold out pretty much straight after the 1+ sale had started...yet sure enough, there was 7 available last night, so clearly they were trying to force an all seasies sale although if it really is just 7 left, no way will the club hold a sale for those, they'll just be distributed to those they feel should have them.

EDIT - 21 left atm.

IS there a reason why these tickets go on Sale to all STH and Members and not a STH and Members with 19+ games? Has this ever been brought up to the club?
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 01:45:59 pm
IS there a reason why these tickets go on Sale to all STH and Members and not a STH and Members with 19+ games? Has this ever been brought up to the club?

So, so true.

Its ridiculous that members on 19 are in the same pot as bangwagon jumpers with 0 on the very, very rare occasions it drops that far
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm »
All ST and members tomorrow at 1pm if there are any left
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:00:29 pm »
Quote from: dorgo37 on Today at 02:53:26 pm
All ST and members tomorrow at 1pm if there are any left

Collection from Anfield only
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
Wow. Who'd have thought a PL away game would ever drop to all STH + Members again.
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:36:48 pm »
How many tickets are left i suppose only about 50 will drop in the sale?
Re: Newcastle United away selling details
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:16:48 pm »
Surely its a mistake that its going to all members as well ? Was there not up roar when that happened last year and it turned out to be a typo
