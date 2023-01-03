Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday February 18.



Location: St. James Park



Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT



Allocation: 3,209



Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices



Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £27

Full Time Students*: £27

Juniors (Under 18): £22

Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



*Students must be in Full Time Education and have valid Student ID.



Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.



First sale | Six or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 30 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 1.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale | Five or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday February 1.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale | Four or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday February 1.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale | Three or more games: from 3pm Wednesday February 1.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking