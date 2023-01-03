Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday February 18.
Location: St. James Park
Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT
Allocation: 3,209
Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices
Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Full Time Students*: £27
Juniors (Under 18): £22
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
*Students must be in Full Time Education and have valid Student ID.
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.
First sale | Six or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 30 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 1.
First sale status: Guaranteed one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale | Five or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday February 1.
Second sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Third sale | Four or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday February 1.
Third sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Fourth sale | Three or more games: from 3pm Wednesday February 1.
Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking