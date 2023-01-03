« previous next »
carl123uk

Newcastle United away selling details
January 3, 2023, 08:36:27 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday February 18.

Location: St. James Park

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT

Allocation: 3,209

Disabled allocation: 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £27
Full Time Students*: £27
Juniors (Under 18): £22
Price Notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

*Students must be in Full Time Education and have valid Student ID.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | Six or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 30 until 10.45am on Wednesday February 1.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | Five or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Wednesday February 1.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | Four or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Wednesday February 1.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | Three or more games: from 3pm Wednesday February 1.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 am
Got ticket yesterday morning not much left now


Need to get a hotel within easy trsv on train from Newcastle. Hotels on Newcastle City Centre are at a premium

 Looking at likes of Durham, York or even Leefs but
tasmichkata

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:58:07 am
They just haven't put all blocks on sale.
WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:35:56 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Yesterday at 11:43:17 am
Got ticket yesterday morning not much left now


Need to get a hotel within easy trsv on train from Newcastle. Hotels on Newcastle City Centre are at a premium

 Looking at likes of Durham, York or even Leefs but
Carlisle??
ABJ

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:19:10 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 11:58:07 am
They just haven't put all blocks on sale.
They were all on sale at the start of yesterdays guaranteed sale.
tasmichkata

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:35:30 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:19:10 pm
They were all on sale at the start of yesterdays guaranteed sale.

When I got ours in the afternoon there were just 4 blocks available so that's why I thought they haven't put all. My fault then.
NQ00

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
Anyone know if there is many left ?
tasmichkata

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:15:07 pm
47 atm
NQ00

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm
redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #9 on: Today at 06:04:43 pm
Tickets already here from first sale, the TO are doing well getting tickets sent out early of late.
ABJ

Re: Newcastle United away selling details
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:25:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:04:43 pm
Tickets already here from first sale, the TO are doing well getting tickets sent out early of late.
Whilst thats true, it shows how bad it normally is as they are literally just doing the job that they are employed to do!
