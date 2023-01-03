« previous next »
Author Topic: Wolves away selling details  (Read 617 times)

Offline carl123uk

Wolves away selling details
« on: January 3, 2023, 08:35:28 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday February 4.

Location: Molineux Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm GMT

Allocation: 3,008

Disabled allocation: 14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices                             

Adult: £30
Over 65: £29
Young Adult (Under 21): £29
Juniors (Under 17): £17
Under 12s: £15
​​​​​Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed. Children aged 14 or under must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or over.

Tickets sales notes: The sales criteria takes into account an increase in the number of qualifying supporters who have renewed their Membership for season 2022-23.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale | 11 or more games: from 8.15am on Monday January 16 until 10.45am on Wednesday January 18.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale | 10 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday January 18.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale | Nine or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday January 18.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale | Eight or more games: from 3pm on Wednesday January 18.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:39 am »
Our website is under maintenance?????

what!
Online SingFongFC

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:42 am »
Ticket site under maintenance even though sale was supposed to be starting now?  :butt
Offline Tommypig

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:17:55 am »
anyone else just getting maintenance screen
Online PJJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:40 am »
Have tickets in my basket but it takes me to under maintenance when I try and pay. Complete shambles again.
Offline MKB

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:24 am »
Got the same.  But I got a payment confirmation email.  When I try to go back into my account, says payment is being processed. Complete SNAFU from the Ticket Office yet again.  Do they ever test anything properly?
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:26:14 am »
Absolute Clown shoes of a purchase
Every step forward was met with site under maintenance
Back button on browser each time helped - although moved my tickets 4 times

Fuck knows what i'll end up with

Ridiculous
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:28:15 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 08:17:55 am
anyone else just getting maintenance screen

Yeah site under maintenance
Online ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:25 am »
What a shit show  :no

Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:39:04 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:37:25 am
What a shit show  :no


Vey polite that mate  :butt :butt :butt :butt :no :no :no :no
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:48:55 am »
20 mins to checkout a ticket
shambles
Online ABJ

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:53:13 am »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Today at 08:39:04 am
Vey polite that mate  :butt :butt :butt :butt :no :no :no :no
No doubt they'll blame user error, definitely not the system, no chance.
Offline fintanmar

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:10:05 am »
Finally bought!
Offline Alf

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
I forgot, took me mate 10 minutes today normally takes less than 2.
Offline Tommypig

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:45:25 am »
You would think the club would make some sort of announcement that there is an issue as it is still showing down for maintenance
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:02:53 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:53:13 am
No doubt they'll blame user error, definitely not the system, no chance.
As we both know the ticketing system is just not fit for purpose  :butt

Really miss the phone system much easier than this sh*tshow
Online ewok-red-97

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:05:52 am »
What a joke. Took me 30 minutes to buy a ticket.

The site was under maintenance yesterday, I couldn't forward a ticket on. They really should have sorted it out before today's sale.
Offline MKB

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:32:01 am »
How do you even let the Club know when there's an issue?  If anyone tries to tell them, they just dismiss you as an idiot user.

I see that the site is now down until 11:00 re-routing to Queue-It.  I don't know if that's for another sale or if they are working on the issue.

My purchase seems to have gone through, despite the error messages.  After clearing cookies, I was able to get back in a few times, but generally couldn't proceed more than a couple of screens.  I was able to see that most seats had now gone, so that suggests most people did manage to purchase, which is worrying.  Based on experience, the Ticket Office have absolutely no interest in fixing issues if they only affect small numbers of members.
Offline JACKO_LFC

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Does anyone have any recommendations on good spots to park near the ground?

Cheers,
Offline King Kenny Play

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 10:05:52 am
What a joke. Took me 30 minutes to buy a ticket.

The site was under maintenance yesterday, I couldn't forward a ticket on. They really should have sorted it out before today's sale.
I was on bang on at 8.15 and checked out at 8.52, not as of any of us have work to do  ::)
Online Dan The Man 28373

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:25:47 am »
Forgot about this going on sale this morning, but took me 52mins to checkout, after logging in at 1030.

Very limited availability in most of the central areas of the away end.

How far is Molineux from train station?  Seem to remember it was walkable, got to plan my trains.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Wolves away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
Not far, 15 min walk.
