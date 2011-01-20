« previous next »
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #40 on: January 5, 2023, 02:17:15 pm
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w</a> 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fzZ4l2H5-w
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Alan_X

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #41 on: January 5, 2023, 02:44:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  5, 2023, 02:17:15 pm
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w</a> 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fzZ4l2H5-w

Brilliant. My mum's favourite singer. Sublime voice.
thejbs

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #42 on: January 5, 2023, 02:54:39 pm
The Louis and Ella records are among my favourite. They bring me instant joy. Two amazing, unique voices that compliment each other perfectly.
disgraced cake

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #43 on: January 5, 2023, 03:28:39 pm
A genuinely hilarious list that, they pretty much all are and don't mean loads but Rolling Stone have done some really mad ones like best songs/albums etc.

Not sure which one I'm choosing to be angriest at though. Layne Staley not being on there is certainly something. Beyonce the 8th greatest singer of all time though  :lmao :lmao
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #44 on: January 5, 2023, 03:50:27 pm
I think if we tried to be objective (which we can't really), we'd end up in a discussion about voice, style, performance etc.


In truth I tend to think of it in terms of voice and control and many of the people I recognise as the best singers are not necessarily the people I would choose to listen to and yet I can accept they are the best. I suspect it would move away from modern day warblers towards the likes of Mario Lanza and Matt Munro etc. You know, proper tunes with proper words and proper singers. Not my cup of tea but people used to choose singers because of their sound, these days you can be classed as a top singer because you can get your kit off.


There, that's 9,999 posts, I'm heading off to the Deirdre Barlow thread at some point
Sangria

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #45 on: January 5, 2023, 05:20:12 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  5, 2023, 03:50:27 pm
I think if we tried to be objective (which we can't really), we'd end up in a discussion about voice, style, performance etc.


In truth I tend to think of it in terms of voice and control and many of the people I recognise as the best singers are not necessarily the people I would choose to listen to and yet I can accept they are the best. I suspect it would move away from modern day warblers towards the likes of Mario Lanza and Matt Munro etc. You know, proper tunes with proper words and proper singers. Not my cup of tea but people used to choose singers because of their sound, these days you can be classed as a top singer because you can get your kit off.


There, that's 9,999 posts, I'm heading off to the Deirdre Barlow thread at some point

These would be my criteria:

Pleasant to listen to.
Good melodic range (low to high notes).
Good tonal range (can do different styles, different intensities).
Good technique (vibrato and other techniques).
Good control of voice (highly repeatable performances).
Clear enunciation (no slurring please).
Good at expressing emotion (can tell a story with music).
Genuine feeling (play to feelings as appropriate, underplay when appropriate, no cascading through scales in lieu of genuine feeling a la Mariah Carey).
To make things accessible, should be pop singers singing pop music (thus no opera singers or their like).

When there are popular singers who fit every one of these criteria to a high level, I find it hard to particularly rate singers who are spectacularly lacking in multiple criteria. Just because someone is great and a singer, doesn't make them a great singer.
rob1966

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #46 on: January 5, 2023, 06:58:33 pm
Janis Joplin at 78? fuck off :lmao

No way is Axl Rose or Kurt Cobain a better singer than Chris Cornell. Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has a vocal range of 5 and a half Octaves, Mike Patton (Faith No More) has a range of 6 Octaves, neither makes the list and both are better singers than Rose
Sangria

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #47 on: January 5, 2023, 08:33:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2023, 06:58:33 pm
Janis Joplin at 78? fuck off :lmao

No way is Axl Rose or Kurt Cobain a better singer than Chris Cornell. Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has a vocal range of 5 and a half Octaves, Mike Patton (Faith No More) has a range of 6 Octaves, neither makes the list and both are better singers than Rose

Really? I've heard someone demonstrate 4-5 octaves, and the high notes are barely human.
rob1966

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #48 on: January 5, 2023, 08:40:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on January  5, 2023, 08:33:43 pm
Really? I've heard someone demonstrate 4-5 octaves, and the high notes are barely human.

That's what I've read about both singers on various rock and metal sites over the past 8/10 years or so.

Couple of Vocal coaches talking about Mike Patton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8aa6Bb-SFQ&amp;t=74s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8aa6Bb-SFQ&amp;t=74s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wOEkzpYxwm4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wOEkzpYxwm4</a>
Sangria

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #49 on: January 5, 2023, 08:58:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2023, 08:40:00 pm
That's what I've read about both singers on various rock and metal sites over the past 8/10 years or so.

I take rock gossip with huge amounts of salt. When I say demonstrate 4-5 octaves, I don't mean shrieking, but actually singing the same song (Amazing Grace) at progressively higher octaves. I can't find that clip from her appearance on Takeshi Kitano's programme, but here she shows off in a live concert. She's not dragging out notes a la Mariah Carey, but she's warbling for the fun of it.

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm26488225

In her last televised appearance, she performed "Marilyn of the year 1986" (pop, albeit rearranged for orchestra), followed by "I'd Give My Life For You" (musical, from Miss Saigon), followed by Nessun Dorma. That's quite some tonal range.
mattD

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:53:56 am
Imagine thinking mediocre club singer Mariah Carey and that whiny little berk Thom Yorke are better singers than Ella Fitzgerald!! How she isn't in the top five is beyond me.

Somebody's taking the piss here. Of course, if it was a sensible list nobody would be paying attention and the attention seekers that Rolling Stone are would miss out.
Perham

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 03:17:50 am
There are problems with lists like this in that it's impossible to rank such things as it all comes down to personal preference. I guess Mariah Carey is a technically good singer but I feel nothing listening to her music and isn't music all about how it makes us feel at the end of the day? My favourite singer of all time is Bob Dylan, a man who many people say can't sing at all. I would argue with those people for hours over this but ultimately that's their  preference as I have mine. There's no way to make an objective list which ranks best singers as everyone has different musical tastes.
Zeppelin

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:33:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2023, 06:58:33 pm
Janis Joplin at 78? fuck off :lmao

No way is Axl Rose or Kurt Cobain a better singer than Chris Cornell. Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has a vocal range of 5 and a half Octaves, Mike Patton (Faith No More) has a range of 6 Octaves, neither makes the list and both are better singers than Rose


Almost anyone is a better singer than Axl Rose - he's a personal hate of mine. I can't listen to Guns'n'roses at all because of his voice.
Scottish-Don

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 am
No Jim Morrison in the top 200, he should be to 50 easy.

Pile of Sh1te list.
kaesarsosei

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 am
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 03:17:50 am
There are problems with lists like this in that it's impossible to rank such things as it all comes down to personal preference. I guess Mariah Carey is a technically good singer but I feel nothing listening to her music and isn't music all about how it makes us feel at the end of the day? My favourite singer of all time is Bob Dylan, a man who many people say can't sing at all. I would argue with those people for hours over this but ultimately that's their  preference as I have mine. There's no way to make an objective list which ranks best singers as everyone has different musical tastes.

Agree with this. Music is incredibly subjective. I reckon I'm the only person on the planet who prefers Bob Dylan's version of Watchtower over Hendrix's.
Speedy Molby

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 09:55:28 am
Agree with this. Music is incredibly subjective. I reckon I'm the only person on the planet who prefers Bob Dylan's version of Watchtower over Hendrix's.
Theres at least two of us.
Crosby Nick

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 am
Presumably its collating voted from readers and/or contributors/journalists? Always going to be subjective.
kezzy

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:26:16 am
Ariana Grande almost a 100 places above Bono, fuck me who the fuck writes this shit.  Eddie Vedder and Johnny Cash should be shoe ins for the top ten and where the fuck is Matt Bellamy.  The man is a fuckin musical genius and how the fuck he can reach some of the notes he sings while playing guitar solos is amazing.   
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #58 on: Today at 10:51:31 am
One may wonder
Why real heads
Have abandoned
Music threads
Perhaps they simply all do choose
To avoid discourse
With fans of Muse
Logged
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Reply #59 on: Today at 11:02:19 am
I can't believe people care about this. You do all know they make it controversial on purpose so people talk about it more, right?
