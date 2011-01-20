I think if we tried to be objective (which we can't really), we'd end up in a discussion about voice, style, performance etc.
In truth I tend to think of it in terms of voice and control and many of the people I recognise as the best singers are not necessarily the people I would choose to listen to and yet I can accept they are the best. I suspect it would move away from modern day warblers towards the likes of Mario Lanza and Matt Munro etc. You know, proper tunes with proper words and proper singers. Not my cup of tea but people used to choose singers because of their sound, these days you can be classed as a top singer because you can get your kit off.
These would be my criteria:
Pleasant to listen to.
Good melodic range (low to high notes).
Good tonal range (can do different styles, different intensities).
Good technique (vibrato and other techniques).
Good control of voice (highly repeatable performances).
Clear enunciation (no slurring please).
Good at expressing emotion (can tell a story with music).
Genuine feeling (play to feelings as appropriate, underplay when appropriate, no cascading through scales in lieu of genuine feeling a la Mariah Carey).
To make things accessible, should be pop singers singing pop music (thus no opera singers or their like).
When there are popular singers who fit every one of these criteria to a high level, I find it hard to particularly rate singers who are spectacularly lacking in multiple criteria. Just because someone is great and a singer, doesn't make them a great singer.