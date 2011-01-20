« previous next »
Author Topic: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.  (Read 1069 times)

Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1fzZ4l2H5-w</a> 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fzZ4l2H5-w
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Brilliant. My mum's favourite singer. Sublime voice.
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
The Louis and Ella records are among my favourite. They bring me instant joy. Two amazing, unique voices that compliment each other perfectly.
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
A genuinely hilarious list that, they pretty much all are and don't mean loads but Rolling Stone have done some really mad ones like best songs/albums etc.

Not sure which one I'm choosing to be angriest at though. Layne Staley not being on there is certainly something. Beyonce the 8th greatest singer of all time though  :lmao :lmao
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
I think if we tried to be objective (which we can't really), we'd end up in a discussion about voice, style, performance etc.


In truth I tend to think of it in terms of voice and control and many of the people I recognise as the best singers are not necessarily the people I would choose to listen to and yet I can accept they are the best. I suspect it would move away from modern day warblers towards the likes of Mario Lanza and Matt Munro etc. You know, proper tunes with proper words and proper singers. Not my cup of tea but people used to choose singers because of their sound, these days you can be classed as a top singer because you can get your kit off.


There, that's 9,999 posts, I'm heading off to the Deirdre Barlow thread at some point
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
These would be my criteria:

Pleasant to listen to.
Good melodic range (low to high notes).
Good tonal range (can do different styles, different intensities).
Good technique (vibrato and other techniques).
Good control of voice (highly repeatable performances).
Clear enunciation (no slurring please).
Good at expressing emotion (can tell a story with music).
Genuine feeling (play to feelings as appropriate, underplay when appropriate, no cascading through scales in lieu of genuine feeling a la Mariah Carey).
To make things accessible, should be pop singers singing pop music (thus no opera singers or their like).

When there are popular singers who fit every one of these criteria to a high level, I find it hard to particularly rate singers who are spectacularly lacking in multiple criteria. Just because someone is great and a singer, doesn't make them a great singer.
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Janis Joplin at 78? fuck off :lmao

No way is Axl Rose or Kurt Cobain a better singer than Chris Cornell. Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has a vocal range of 5 and a half Octaves, Mike Patton (Faith No More) has a range of 6 Octaves, neither makes the list and both are better singers than Rose
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Really? I've heard someone demonstrate 4-5 octaves, and the high notes are barely human.
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
That's what I've read about both singers on various rock and metal sites over the past 8/10 years or so.

Couple of Vocal coaches talking about Mike Patton

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8aa6Bb-SFQ&amp;t=74s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8aa6Bb-SFQ&amp;t=74s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wOEkzpYxwm4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wOEkzpYxwm4</a>
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
I take rock gossip with huge amounts of salt. When I say demonstrate 4-5 octaves, I don't mean shrieking, but actually singing the same song (Amazing Grace) at progressively higher octaves. I can't find that clip from her appearance on Takeshi Kitano's programme, but here she shows off in a live concert. She's not dragging out notes a la Mariah Carey, but she's warbling for the fun of it.

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm26488225

In her last televised appearance, she performed "Marilyn of the year 1986" (pop, albeit rearranged for orchestra), followed by "I'd Give My Life For You" (musical, from Miss Saigon), followed by Nessun Dorma. That's quite some tonal range.
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
Imagine thinking mediocre club singer Mariah Carey and that whiny little berk Thom Yorke are better singers than Ella Fitzgerald!! How she isn't in the top five is beyond me.

Somebody's taking the piss here. Of course, if it was a sensible list nobody would be paying attention and the attention seekers that Rolling Stone are would miss out.
