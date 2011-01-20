Joke of a list from Rolling Stone as per usual designed to generate outrage and clicks for a dying brand



Not sure they actually designed it in a way to generate outrage and clicks. The simple fact that they've made a list will do that no matter what the actual list looks like. Stuff like that will always work to get people talking. You just need to look at how worked up football fans get when it's about "Who's the best ever?". It's the same with a list about the best singers ever. Everyone has their own ideas what makes a great singer and you'll never find a way to make everybody happy.