« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.  (Read 204 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« on: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm »
Rolling Stone posted this on NY's day, no surprise with #1, they won the last poll they did years ago, (2008)

Beyonce so high up seems like a token gesture to put some one modern in the list.

So do you agree with it, who should be higher and who should and doesn't deserve to be on the list?

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/best-singers-all-time-1234642307/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,817
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm »
Bob Dylan next to Freddy Mercury.?

Bonkers
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,216
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm »
Mariah Carey 5th.

Whitney Houston 2nd.

Who the fuck votes on these jokes of a poll?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,728
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
Don't even get me started.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Mariah Carey 5th.

Whitney Houston 2nd.

Who the fuck votes on these jokes of a poll?
Rolling Stone Journalists do. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Mariah Carey 5th.

Whitney Houston 2nd.

Who the fuck votes on these jokes of a poll?

They're great singers. I don't like them, but they're great singers. Someone like Bob Dylan is not a great singer. Nor was John Lennon (Paul was the best of the four).

Morten Harket should be in the list. And I know the list is western-centric, but Minako Honda might be the best pop/rock singer I've ever heard, albeit after she left that and turned classical. 4-5 octaves and could hold a note for 30+ seconds. Mariah Carey claims 5 octaves, but I've never heard her do it, whereas I have heard Honda do the above.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:45:06 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
They're great singers. I don't like them, but they're great singers. Someone like Bob Dylan is not a great singer. Nor was John Lennon (Paul was the best of the four).

Morten Harket should be in the list. And I know the list is western-centric, but Minako Honda might be the best pop/rock singer I've ever heard, albeit after she left that and turned classical. 4-5 octaves and could hold a note for 30+ seconds. Mariah Carey claims 5 octaves, but I've never heard her do it, whereas I have heard Honda do the above.

You don't think John Lennon is a great singer  :o someone has never listened to Plastic Ono Band.
Joke of a list from Rolling Stone as per usual designed to generate outrage and clicks for a dying brand
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:17:24 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 12:45:06 am
Joke of a list from Rolling Stone as per usual designed to generate outrage and clicks for a dying brand

Not sure they actually designed it in a way to generate outrage and clicks. The simple fact that they've made a list will do that no matter what the actual list looks like. Stuff like that will always work to get people talking. You just need to look at how worked up football fans get when it's about "Who's the best ever?". It's the same with a list about the best singers ever. Everyone has their own ideas what makes a great singer and you'll never find a way to make everybody happy.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,983
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:42:27 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Mariah Carey 5th.

Whitney Houston 2nd.

Who the fuck votes on these jokes of a poll?


Maria Carey is to blame for all that fucking warbling you hear all the time these days, sounds like a fucking cat being squeezed through a mangle. Bob Dylan cannot sing, despite his obvious song writing talents. Marianne Faithful, help me god.
Many in there because they sold records or are current flavour. As for actual vocalists missing

Ella Fitzgerland, Lhasa De Sala, Carl Wilson, Art Garfunkel, Tim Buckley, Joni Mitchell, Terry Reid, Gil Scott-Heron, Ann Peebles, David Sylvain.......there's loads better than some of the tosh in there.


If I hear Mariah Carey singing next time I am shopping, I'll take my meagre trade elsewhere
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,619
Re: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers of all time.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:59:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:42:27 am

Maria Carey is to blame for all that fucking warbling you hear all the time these days, sounds like a fucking cat being squeezed through a mangle. Bob Dylan cannot sing, despite his obvious song writing talents. Marianne Faithful, help me god.
Many in there because they sold records or are current flavour. As for actual vocalists missing

Ella Fitzgerland, Lhasa De Sala, Carl Wilson, Art Garfunkel, Tim Buckley, Joni Mitchell, Terry Reid, Gil Scott-Heron, Ann Peebles, David Sylvain.......there's loads better than some of the tosh in there.


If I hear Mariah Carey singing next time I am shopping, I'll take my meagre trade elsewhere

Ella Fitzgerald and Joni Mitchell are there at 45 and 50.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 