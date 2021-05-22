Think there is enough evidence that Elliot should not be in midfield now. At this point he looks like his age, not ready and put of his depth. The blame for that lies with Jurgen and the staff, you are just sending out the same players with the same unsuccesful tactics and hoping something has changed.



Plenty can be thrown under the bus today, zero leadership out there. Unacceptable miss by Nunez and Tsimikas, those two chances have to be goals.



In general we look weak, arrogant and afraid. Its a really shitty combination. We have regressed so far you have to wonder what the hell is going on.



I expect at the very minimum some fight. I know that this is a transition and that in time it will hopefully just be a bad memory, but stop giving away everything so damn easy in the mean time.