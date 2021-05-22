« previous next »
Author Topic: HT 2-0 Brentford  (Read 3146 times)

Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Get Keita and Jones on

Go compact and hope we score the next goal
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
We're not very good at football.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Think there is enough evidence that Elliot should not be in midfield now. At this point he looks like his age, not ready and put of his depth. The blame for that lies with Jurgen and the staff, you are just sending out the same players with the same unsuccesful tactics and hoping something has changed.

Plenty can be thrown under the bus today, zero leadership out there. Unacceptable miss by Nunez and Tsimikas, those two chances have to be goals.

In general we look weak, arrogant and afraid. Its a really shitty combination. We have regressed so far you have to wonder what the hell is going on.

I expect at the very minimum some fight. I know that this is a transition and that in time it will hopefully just be a bad memory, but stop giving away everything so damn easy in the mean time.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
We lack so much intensity why the fuck did Pep Ljinders have to go and write a book about it (yes I know it's not the books fault) just adding salt into the wound though.

I can't believe people are still going on about this ruddy book.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Basically, three goals conceded from corners and a fourth from a cross. The comms team were saying we've given away more big chances than anyone in the league? It makes you wonder how long the defence is going to escape serious scrutiny. It's just an absolute shambles.
Nunez and Salah have also missed 27 big chances , both in the top 2.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Keita, bajcetic, carvalho for elliot ox thiago ASAP
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
The issue is Ox and Keita should have been moved on years ago

Elliott, Jones and Carvalho arent ready yet

Henderson and Milner are past it

So that leaves Thiago and Fabinho in midfield

Christ anyone got the phone numbers of Gini and Emre?

You can predict most shouts but I tell you what.I wasnt expecting a shout for Emre Can today. What a time to be alive.
Nunez needs to score from the chances he gets. He will come good etc, but we cant afford to have him miss 10-15 great chances. In particular not when the team is performing like we are now. Hes here to score. He needs to put the ball in the back of the net.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Poor from Ali for the first
Fuck me were starting on Alisson now.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Feels like the bad old times when the likes of Stoke,WBA bullied and humped us at times,wake the f*ck up lads.
Painfully true.
Would like to see Klopp make 5 changes at halftime.  Really, we have nothing to lose at this point
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Nunez needs to score from the chances he gets. He will come good etc, but we cant afford to have him miss 10-15 great chances. In particular not when the team is performing like we are now. Hes here to score. He needs to put the ball in the back of the net.
It was cleared off the line ffs.
Its pretty much this ..

Not sure why weve stopped doing it, but we have. Really odd.
We've not played Klopp football for a long time now, really have to wonder if Linders is influencing things.
Nunez needs to score from the chances he gets. He will come good etc, but we cant afford to have him miss 10-15 great chances. In particular not when the team is performing like we are now. Hes here to score. He needs to put the ball in the back of the net.

Didnt miss it was an excellent goal line clearance from Mee.
This game is crying out for Arthur Melo..

How much are we paying him?

Juventus are laughing

Rabiot availability?
We'll continue being easy to score against as long as Jurgen persists with the high line tactic. We simply don't have enough pace at the back for it any more.
Or the players ahead of it to pressure the ball
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Pathetic again. Absolutely pathetic. Most of them not even playing for pride in the shirt. Keep Ali and sack the rest off for all I care, get players in with a bit of pride in the Bird.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Fuck me were starting on Alisson now.

Where am I starting on him?

Stating a fact.
This cant be the same konate that played in a world cup final
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
Too long our football has been sanitised by Pep "I'm a genius" Linjders. It worked fine in the first year or two by refining heavy metal football/gegenpressing, but now all the old intensity habits taught by Buvac have been lost slowly over the years.

Bring back heavy metal football. Start again with that coaching model, and build it from the ground up again.

This passive bollocks is awful.

To play with intensity you need a midfield that can run.
This is a Tony Pulis long throwing shit house team were being bullied by FFS

Klopp had  out for the past few years.seems we cant handle it anymore.all down with no control,in midfield.
Nunez needs to score from the chances he gets. He will come good etc, but we cant afford to have him miss 10-15 great chances. In particular not when the team is performing like we are now. Hes here to score. He needs to put the ball in the back of the net.

What more could he have done with that chance?  Poor post.
Any changes?
Cant fully blame injuries for this really. Also cant really blame out set up, we started off well. Tonight our issues have been because of individual errors, and some players who are clearly not ready/past it. Not sure how Klopp can prevent that second goal. Signing a midfielder so that Elliotts not starting is my only idea.
Re: HT 2-0 Brentford
You can predict most shouts but I tell you what.I wasnt expecting a shout for Emre Can today. What a time to be alive.
A man who has been moved on twice since he left on a free let us not forget!  :lmao
Off set pieces there is pretty much 20 players in our box- surely pushing Mo up forces them to drop 2 players back and create some space?
Please someone come on at half time.
Too long our football has been sanitised by Pep "I'm a genius" Linjders. It worked fine in the first year or two by refining heavy metal football/gegenpressing, but now all the old intensity habits taught by Buvac have been lost slowly over the years.

Bring back heavy metal football. Start again with that coaching model, and build it from the ground up again.

This passive bollocks is awful.


What are you on about at all?!!!


Oh, and we haven't got the legs in midfield to play 'heavy metal football'. Where have you been the past 5 months?
Get Keita on and ease the pressure on Thiago. Him going up for headers just screams another ear infection and 2-3 games out. Let someone else do the dirty work.

Thiago's the one that needs chucked off the pitch.

A lot of fuss over a player who does fancy things but provides fuck all to the team and defensively woeful off the ball that provides bags of space to the opposition. No control, no possession, no pressing, nothing from him - sums up his season.

The midfield needs a complete overhaul, starting with this guy.
To play with intensity you need a midfield that can run.
And centre backs who can run
What has Alisson done wrong? Seriously!!! He's the least of the problems.

Exactly. I think he saved a couple more too, otherwise would have been even worse.

Raya has been good as well.
But their midfield and defense is absolutely switched on and playing to a plan.
Ours, less so.
Beginning to wish I'd not found out this was 5.30 rather then 8pm
This game is crying out for Arthur Melo..
Long as he's not a Yelo Melo

Grab the fuckin game by the horns

Carry the ball. Our midfield is what? We look so shaky in defence

Some belief this

The game as ever with Liverpool is crying out for belief for meaning and reason in this new season

Klopp is more than entitled to a transition hear - thank fuck he's even here to give us such a thing - but this is ugly. Formless football

Shut my mouth - do it from the pitch
I'm dying for it
I live for it

We need inspiration.
Wish we could sell our 'fans' :)
Not often is Alisson our weakest link but wow is he having an off night.  Hasn't gotten a lot of help, but he could have done much better on all four of their goals. 

Again, we're back to Salah playing within a step of the touchline. 

Forget our defensive nightmares, we are desperately missing someone who can actually finish.  Jota or Bobby or Diaz.... Gakpo.... PLEASE... anyone who can put a ball on goal but not directly into the keeper's stomach. 

And, the slower more methodical we play, the less chance of scoring we have. 

Ugh.  Diabolical...   :(

Alisson makes about 3 point blank saves before they scored their first offside goal
Fuck me were starting on Alisson now.

Ali has been fine, not much he could do about any of the goals. Maybe come for crosses a bit more? But no fault on him for me.
Just so predictable.
Brentford have continued where Leicester left off - running through us as if we're traffic fuckin cones

As abysmal as that first 45 was, this could even get worse.

Yep that's what I'm afraid of. Be some turnaround after that half.
How have we managed to sign jota, nunez, Diaz and now gakpo before signing a starting midfielder (Thiago definitely wasnt brought in to be starting every game, its mental hes had to play 3 games in a week at this age)
Come on Redmen we need a big comeback.
