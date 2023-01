What can you say except it's a pathetic effort so far. Opposition sit back and we pass sideways with little penetration. They rely on counters and set pieces and score 2 with another 2 chalked off for offside.



Elliot is nowhere near ready to start in midfield and I can't understand what Klopp is doing unless he's trying to send a message to FSG. He's provided almost nothing and stepping over that ball towards the end led to the turnover and the eventual goal.



Ox is offering nothing for the 3rd straight game. Carvalho/Elliot would be better up that and then push Keita into the midfield.



Allison has had to make 58 saves this year...4th highest in the league shows how poor we've been compared to previous years and how great Allison has been.