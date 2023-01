The huge problem we have had since the start of this season is losing wayyy too many duels in every area of the pitch. That is not solely the fault of midfield but that repart seems particularly unbalanced and disjointed.

Contrary to the opinions of most, I still think we have one of (if not) the best squads in the league but unfortunately haven't found our level so far for many many reasons, some of which we may even not know of.

I trust Klopp will make it right .