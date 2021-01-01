« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84  (Read 22627 times)

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Always great to come in here and see how real, true, die-hard 'back the team to the hilt', 12th men, tried and true look like.

Have to admit that there are a few of those among the rest, so well done for that.

Disappointed with the performance. Credit to Brentford - they had a plan and they worked it to perfection. Their first goal probably should have been ruled out. Their third goal probably should have been ruled out.

The referee was what you expect from every single referee that refs us and they have visibly got worse since Howard Webb was mentioned. He's always fucked us over and always let the Mancs get away with murder.

I expect the refereeing will escalate from the fucking shambles it is now and every week people will be saying "IS it fixed? How could THAT not be this? How could THIS not be that"

As soon as you saw the ref today then you'd be thinking "Ah fucking hell. Not this fucking clown again" and you'd be right.

Lost one. Give Brentford some credit for fucks sake and we had a poor night all round.


Andy, I applaud your attitude and loyalty to all things Liverpool Football Club but you know deep down even though you won't admit it that last nights display and other results has nothing to do with referee's. I have a mate like you that I met on the first day at school at New Heys Comp at the end of the sixties and I have never heard him mutter any criticism of our beloved Club in all of those fifty odd years and it is brilliant.

It doesn't mean either of us Love this Wonderful club more or less it's just that we are different people and that's the way of the world. Anyone my age has had a fantastic life supporting The Reds with success throughout our lives and we are very lucky and actually don't know we are born.

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
One of the commentators mentioned we'd gone from high intensity pressing to pushing. That lack of shut down allows teams to expose the space we leave when we move towards them while allowing them the extra room to make the pass.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Totally with you there Andy . Disappointment is one thing laying in with such venom  to the same fellas that gave us such happy days a couple of years ago is bad form. It takes something away from our own brilliant performances as the best supporters in the land. I've said it before, look at what the Kop did when Leeds won the League at our place all those years ago. That was our heritage.1960s class.

We all know what Shankly would have said and he did. If you can't support the team when we lose, don't support them when we win. Probably need the bus welcomes now more than at any other time in Klopp's reign.

 We all know we need a couple of class midfield players. Maybe Klopp didn't realise it. But FFS, show some class and get over the disappointment .
And what if? What if we end up in the semis and then the final of old Big Ears? What if? I'm sure we'll be able to count on the undying support of our loyal supporters.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We were shit players and gaffer on how we started the game.  We started very lethargic.   Brentford deserved the win and won the game in the first half.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We were shit players and gaffer on how we started the game.  We started very lethargic.   Brentford deserved the win and won the game in the first half.
I thought we started very bright and on it, we had that great chance from Nunez which was cleared off the line.

Unfortunately we're a ticking time bomb though and we all know the opposition only need one or two passes to come off and they're bearing down on our goal.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
What makes it more annoying is the first 90 seconds, we created a situation in which we managed to get one of their CBs booked and it should have been him on tender hooks for the rest of the game. Instead after 10 mins and only 1 good chance, we ended up being far too slow when on the ball that we basically ran out of energy. Yeah it looked like when we were on the ball we had no energy. We made it easy for Brentford to sit back and watch as we laboured passes from side to side in hope that they might fall asleep.

Another thing I have come to realise first half was how little interaction or lack of knowing between AOC and Kostas and in particular Kostas, whom was absolutely dreadful up at left wing. He wasnt bombing forward much when we were in possession and as such blunted our attacking options. It was similar to the right hand side in some respect but it was more telling on the left and hence the introduction of Robertson made a telling difference.

Im also slightly confused about the stick for Harvey Elliott as well. Hes a 19 yr old lad, hes going to make mistakes but hes got bags of talent and will come good. Yesterday was a rubbish day in the office for him but hes definitely not alone.

Other than that just want to put the game away now but deep down I know there are serious problems in the side and there is a need for investment asap but that point has been laboured many times already.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
You don't want to criticise the lads too much as they are still trying their best, just maybe the body is no longer able to give that 110% that is required in an all out Jurgen template.

I just wondering what Sir Bob would have done in the early 80s when some of his 70s stalwarts were starting to creak a little. He didn't hesitate did he which allowed us to have a new foundation which led to the most successful decade ever for the club.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
You don't want to criticise the lads too much as they are still trying their best, just maybe the body is no longer able to give that 110% that is required in an all out Jurgen template.

I just wondering what Sir Bob would have done in the early 80s when some of his 70s stalwarts were starting to creak a little. He didn't hesitate did he which allowed us to have a new foundation which led to the most successful decade ever for the club.

Bob had the knack of moving on players, he probably learned from Shanks who kept players on the books too long. It was different times so maybe Revie, Busby and the likes done the same.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
You don't want to criticise the lads too much as they are still trying their best, just maybe the body is no longer able to give that 110% that is required in an all out Jurgen template.

I just wondering what Sir Bob would have done in the early 80s when some of his 70s stalwarts were starting to creak a little. He didn't hesitate did he which allowed us to have a new foundation which led to the most successful decade ever for the club.
Rebuilding still means a short term drop in performance though, and the competition now is much more fierce.
I think we have been trying to rejuvenate the midfield, but none of the recent signings have worked out and none of the kids have exploded in the way Trent did. We've also been half-assing the midfield too much
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Majority of the team is genuinely casual from day one of this season and unfortunately Klopp is still unable to change it.

Do we need to change this group of players or the coaching needs major tweaking, fuck me if I know.

I think this is a major part of the problem. We start games so slowly. For the past few seasons every team would pretty much sit back from the start so we would have time to play the ball around and pick our moments. Now teams are having a go and we seem to act like we don't know whats hit us. Our big issue was unlocking a defence in a "park the bus" team. But now those teams are attacking and getting physical with us and we seem to be like a rabbit caught in the headlights.
This core of players have been together for a good while now and have won pretty much everything. As fans we loved the team spirit amongst this group of players. But the attitude in some of them is now not what it should be. Why do we have more intensity when we are 2-0 down in the 2nd half compared to the first half. Rarely we start games with any intensity and that breeds confidence in the opposition to get at us. Either they believe teams are going to sit back and let us play our game or they are just too casual. In a lot of games Elliot has been the only midfielder to show some energy or desire and he is not suited to our midfield currently. Why are senior players not doing that?

I think Klopp needs to be more ruthless. Hugging players and creating a wonderful team spirit is all good when things are going great but when things go to shit you have to know when to change things. When to let players go. That becomes a much more difficult thing to do when you may become too close to certain players.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
You don't want to criticise the lads too much as they are still trying their best, just maybe the body is no longer able to give that 110% that is required in an all out Jurgen template.

I just wondering what Sir Bob would have done in the early 80s when some of his 70s stalwarts were starting to creak a little. He didn't hesitate did he which allowed us to have a new foundation which led to the most successful decade ever for the club.

The question is when should Klopp have moved players on? We decided to go again in the summer of 2019 because the league title was the priority, and that worked in our favour but I wonder if COVID scuppered us somewhat?

We signed Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota in the summer of 2020, which none of us complained about at the time, but perhaps Thiago was the wrong profile in the sense of his age.

We didnt sign a midfielder in 2021 perhaps because we thought that Jones would kick on after a decent season and Elliott was coming back from a productive loan spell.

Where I think we have definitely got it wrong is not signing anyone for the midfield in the summer - Ive always been willing to go with the manager and his coaching staff know best, but the murmurs from the club in the summer seemed to be that as soon as the injury prone midfielders got injured then we were suddenly keen on bringing in a midfielder. It looked like poor planning to me.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I think the 2 corners, one after the other, when they had the ball in the back of the net, really knocked the stuffing out of us. Even though one of them was chalked off, it really seemed to destroy our confidence.
Before that, we were looking the livelier, likelier to score, Darwin chance off the line etc.
After that, every time we attacked, we were petrified of losing the ball. Which made our play slower and more methodical, taking less risks on the ball. Which just played into their hands.
As we were neither dangerous in attack, nor effective in defence.

Brentford executed their game plan to a T. Well done to them.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I think the 2 corners, one after the other, when they had the ball in the back of the net, really knocked the stuffing out of us. Even though one of them was chalked off, it really seemed to destroy our confidence.
Before that, we were looking the livelier, likelier to score, Darwin chance off the line etc.
After that, every time we attacked, we were petrified of losing the ball. Which made our play slower and more methodical, taking less risks on the ball. Which just played into their hands.
As we were neither dangerous in attack, nor effective in defence.

Brentford executed their game plan to a T. Well done to them.

In my opinion, going forward, we haven't got any real attacking identity. That ball from Mo to Darwin was reminiscent of our old attacking play. Unless a team is high up the pitch we get about 30 yards out then go side to side and cross and whilst it works at times - it seems to be the only method nowadays. I thought Keita offered something different to it when he came on as he tried to run through the middle with 1-2s. 
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
In my opinion, going forward, we haven't got any real attacking identity. That ball from Mo to Darwin was reminiscent of our old attacking play. Unless a team is high up the pitch we get about 30 yards out then go side to side and cross and whilst it works at times - it seems to be the only option nowadays. I thought Keita offered something different to it when he came on as he tried to run through the middle with 1-2s. 

yeah, the no "attacking identity" bit is because Darwin is a very different player to Firmino.  And obviously we have no Mane on the left.
I also get that against parked buses, the best attacks may look blunted or even have an off day. Heck, Everton contained Man City a few hours earlier...

So on the attack, I am not overly concerned. 
But if we are a leaky sieve at the back..
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
The question is when should Klopp have moved players on? We decided to go again in the summer of 2019 because the league title was the priority, and that worked in our favour but I wonder if COVID scuppered us somewhat?

We signed Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota in the summer of 2020, which none of us complained about at the time, but perhaps Thiago was the wrong profile in the sense of his age.

We didnt sign a midfielder in 2021 perhaps because we thought that Jones would kick on after a decent season and Elliott was coming back from a productive loan spell.

Where I think we have definitely got it wrong is not signing anyone for the midfield in the summer - Ive always been willing to go with the manager and his coaching staff know best, but the murmurs from the club in the summer seemed to be that as soon as the injury prone midfielders got injured then we were suddenly keen on bringing in a midfielder. It looked like poor planning to me.

Jurgen has being formulating what works best in his template for nearly two decades. He knows what is required, how much effort is expended, the miles that need to be run to get the best out of his system. He knows what positions creak first in the all out football we see from his team... Could be the full backs, midfield im guessing and im sure he has calculated the ideal ingredients required to get the best out of his team. Once certain areas fall off those required levels and its all easier to track these days is the time to start replacing surely.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Jurgen has being formulating what works best in his template for nearly two decades. He knows what is required, how much effort is expended, the miles that need to be run to get the best out of his system. He knows what positions creak first in the all out football we see from his team... Could be the full backs, midfield im guessing and im sure he has calculated the ideal ingredients required to get the best out of his team. Once certain areas fall off those required levels and its all easier to track these days is the time to start replacing surely.

If the idea at the beginning of this summer was to switch it to something resembling more of a 4-2-3-1 then our transfer business would have made a fair bit of sense.

In the 4-3-3 in its pomp, we had Firmino playing in that central attacking role and the idea was for him to drop in between the lines and try to move about the opposition defence to the benefit of our wide forwards. This doesnt suit Núñez, so a 4-2-3-1 where Núñez (or Jota) can focus on leading the line safe in the knowledge that someone is already in that Firmino space (someone like Elliott or Carvalho or even Firmino himself) would have helped the team.

Couple that with now only having two central midfield spots to fill rather than three, and it meaning Henderson can play as someone who sits rather than someone who needs legs to cover a load of spots on that right-hand side, and Oxlade-Chamberlain (who was available for all of last season) and Keïta (who finished the season fairly strongly), I think 4-2-3-1 could have been the way to go. But its just been more of the same.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
The first half we looked like a boxer unable to keep their hands up

The start of the second half was so refreshing which is sad because there wasn't anything particularly extraordinary happening, just us playing at a quick tempo, going for the game. The sad difference is that used to be from minute 1 and now it seems we require some adversity to unlock it

We need to step it up and simply not being good enough is one thing but it's the lack of willing that feels like a kick in the face.

This team isn't done and even looking at our squad we have better options than most sides, but I think now more than ever everyone needs help.

The side needs fresh blood, recruitment from the management and owners, Klopp needs proper drive and determination from the lads and good ideas and innovation from the other coaches, the players need inspiration from one another, very few seem to be screaming and gesturing like we used to, i've even seen it drop from Alisson which I NEVER thought i'd see. Ffs its 'You'll Never Walk Alone', we would do well to read the words and fucking use it
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I think the 2 corners, one after the other, when they had the ball in the back of the net, really knocked the stuffing out of us. Even though one of them was chalked off, it really seemed to destroy our confidence.
Before that, we were looking the livelier, likelier to score, Darwin chance off the line etc.
After that, every time we attacked, we were petrified of losing the ball. Which made our play slower and more methodical, taking less risks on the ball. Which just played into their hands.
As we were neither dangerous in attack, nor effective in defence.

Brentford executed their game plan to a T. Well done to them.

Pretty fair. Thought we started well and that one on one for Mbuemo that Alisson saved came pretty much out of nowhere (wasnt for the last time). Normally we clear the corner and thank our lucky stars for our keeper but they scored very fortuitously from the corner. Forgetting the order now but the other disallowed goals were lucky from our point of view too. The one that hit Mee, Wissa somehow chested it down , let it bounce and volleyed it when we had about 8 in the box. Granted it wouldnt have gone in without the deflection but that was poor.

Also got a bit lucky with the mad scramble because they had a couple of d ex ent chances to score it and it would have stood before Wissa eventually put it in.

That said, when Nunez scored I briefly thought wed come back and win 3-2. Even when that was disallowed we played well for 10 minutes or so and when Chamberlain scored I half expected at least a point. They and the ref killed the game quite well and we lost some momentum but I never really thought they were going to score a thirduntil they did where once again we were just far too easy to play through.

The half time changes improved us but the damage was done with that shocking last half hour of the first half.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Everyone has read Pep Lijnders book except us.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
But its just been more of the same.

Think this is the most frustrating part of this, we've had 6 weeks to try and resolve some of the issues whilst knowing that both Fabinho and Hendo would not get the benefit of rest and a mini preseason. We've gone and sorted out a great deal for Gakpo but the bigger need has not been dealt with as yet. It is clear that training time will not be enough to mitigate the weaknesses so either we make a wholesale change or we get someone in that can help this month, if we are serious about the remaining targets this season.

By not quite facing upto the issues and dealing with it head on, we risk further injury and loss of confidence in the rest of the squad.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
To be fair, the fact that Gakpo was signed without selling anyone is strong indication that we dont actually operate on a sell to buy policy as some assumed, and the money was actually there in the summer as keyop (and others) have said.

Assuming that there was a midfielder who the club wanted who was available for that money, who wanted to come here.

before Gakpo our most refcent signing was a MF and before that we approached tchouameni.

The mental gymnastics some 'fans' go through to have a go at the football people in order to excuse FSG,  saddens me. So much for Shanks' holy trinity


Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I just wondering what Sir Bob would have done in the early 80s when some of his 70s stalwarts were starting to creak a little. He didn't hesitate did he which allowed us to have a new foundation which led to the most successful decade ever for the club.
Paisley wouldn't have permitted a squad with this age profile to occur in the first place. I get bored of quoting it, but he wanted two thirds of the side to be in their physical peak, i.e. around 26 - plus a couple of youngsters and a couple of older players.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Paisley wouldn't have permitted a squad with this age profile to occur in the first place. I get bored of quoting it, but he wanted two thirds of the side to be in their physical peak, i.e. around 26 - plus a couple of youngsters and a couple of older players.

It's a different world now. I loved Bob as a manager but you can't just slip him into how he did it back then and assume he could do the same thing as he did back then. Players have more power now to stay especially when on big contracts.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It's a different world now. I loved Bob as a manager but you can't just slip him into how he did it back then and assume he could do the same thing as he did back then. Players have more power now to stay especially when on big contracts.
Some principles remain. He wouldn't have bought a 29 year old Thiago when our other midfielders were all approaching, or past, 30; or granted so many contract renewals as they reached those ages. The point is, we didn't arrive by accident in a situation where we have six senior midfielders, mostly declining, mostly with regular injuries, with an average age of 30+ on annual combined wages of £50m; in an age when football is played quicker than ever. No wonder we struggle on transitions. And some wonder why we don't still play 'heavy metal football', as we supplement the lineup of Status Quo with an occasional jazz soloist.

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We can't expect Heavy Metal from Val Doonican.  ;)
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It's a different world now. I loved Bob as a manager but you can't just slip him into how he did it back then and assume he could do the same thing as he did back then. Players have more power now to stay especially when on big contracts.

Then why sign Thiago? Why extend the contract of Henderson and Milner?
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Some principles remain. He wouldn't have bought a 29 year old Thiago when our other midfielders were all approaching, or past, 30; or granted so many contract renewals as they reached those ages. The point is, we didn't arrive by accident in a situation where we have six senior midfielders, mostly declining, mostly with regular injuries, with an average age of 30+ on annual combined wages of £50m; in an age when football is played quicker than ever. No wonder we struggle on transitions. And some wonder why we don't still play 'heavy metal football', as we supplement the lineup of Status Quo with an occasional jazz soloist.

In Bob's time the game was not as fast as what it is now, football is a very different world. You can't compare the two, who knows how he'd have got on with the type of owners this club have had, ie Hicks/Gillette, FSG now, the whole thing is different, which is why you can't just say someone would have been better. I don't even think he'd have got any enjoyment out of football now when its all about money anyway.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Hugely disappointed, and not for the first time this season.
It was chaotic all game (disallowed goals, runners from the midfield, panic from corners, which is extremely unusual)
We had no control all game. Thiago did it v Leicester buying a few free kicks, but it's something that has been lacking all season, from the very first match v Fulham.
The big problem however is how can you control a game when you are regularly conceding the first goal? We are generally chasing the game, rather than controlling it.
The conceding first is no coincidence either.
We cannot cope with runners. Brentford got their 1st and third goals yesterday from our attacks! I actually think VVD cuts that 1st goal out 10 times out of ten, but he didn't look right in his run back (I think it's where he felt his muscle issue - maybe too many games in a quick turnaround (how the hell are City not playing until Thursday?)
To leave with an unpopular comment.
Thiago can't run (I have always said that), and nor can Elliott. I'm not blaming Elliott. He's a young lad, but he can't run. He's too slow, and neither him nor Thiago have any recovery pace. We just cannot play the 2 if them together in midfield. We're killing our defence, leaving them horribly exposed.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We always manage to look like the opposition have one more player than us.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
In isolation - a terrible result. I know our away record is poor but would have hoped to see better from us

Not so bad in terms of last 5 games - 1 loss 4 wins in league games since our loss to Leeds

Got a tough couple games coming up which we need to get back on track for. Some of the defending was poor last night, and also the finishing at times too - we give up goals far easier than we are able to score from our chances. Need to make opposition teams work harder for their goal and show more composure ourselves.

Got bullied by Brentford really after a good first 10-15 mins. and didn't see anything after we started the 2nd half brightly and scored.....in terms of chances.....
We just sort of fizzled out

We seem to fade very quickly, mentally and physically it seems sometimes too.

Put it right next time out...chance for some minutes/rest as appropriate in the cup. Less games per week until CL starts so we really need to take advantage and get some points on the board.

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
In Bob's time the game was not as fast as what it is now, football is a very different world.
Exactly - yet he put more focus on players in their physical peak even then, 40+ years ago, than our squad building has done in the last 5 years. There are plenty of powerful, younger midfielders around. We see them strolling past ours most weeks.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
The result and the performance were bad enough but Sky were an absolute disgrace last night

The commentary was the commentary, they were quite obviously backing Brentford. Fair enough, they were the underdog. But the sheer onesidedness of the coverage was something to behold. I think a Brentford fan channel would have been less biased.

And then the dancing at the end. Ask yourself have you ever seen all the pundits dancing away in celebration at the end of a league win. David Jones looked absolutely chuffed aswell. Brentford did the small club smalltime thing of celebrating a league win like it they had survived on the last day  or qualified for a cup final. But why did Sky as a national broadcaster act as if they represented Brentford.

I get the feeling that Liverpool's success in winning everything over the last few years has hurt a lot in the football media and last night was their first opportunity in a long time to really celebrate our demise. Yes, we had hiccups during the Covid period (due to injuries) but this time they are all so delighted as they genuinely believe it is the end of an era. They are probably right but it doesn't make their gloating and baiting any less pathetic and childish.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
The result and the performance were bad enough but Sky were an absolute disgrace last night

The commentary was the commentary, they were quite obviously backing Brentford. Fair enough, they were the underdog. But the sheer onesidedness of the coverage was something to behold. I think a Brentford fan channel would have been less biased.

And then the dancing at the end. Ask yourself have you ever seen all the pundits dancing away in celebration at the end of a league win. David Jones looked absolutely chuffed aswell. Brentford did the small club smalltime thing of celebrating a league win like it they had survived on the last day  or qualified for a cup final. But why did Sky as a national broadcaster act as if they represented Brentford.

I get the feeling that Liverpool's success in winning everything over the last few years has hurt a lot in the football media and last night was their first opportunity in a long time to really celebrate our demise. Yes, we had hiccups during the Covid period (due to injuries) but this time they are all so delighted as they genuinely believe it is the end of an era. They are probably right but it doesn't make their gloating and baiting any less pathetic and childish.

Even if you'd switched the sound off it wouldn't have got any better. We were shite therefore we got what we deserved on and off the pitch.
