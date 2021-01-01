

Majority of the team is genuinely casual from day one of this season and unfortunately Klopp is still unable to change it.



Do we need to change this group of players or the coaching needs major tweaking, fuck me if I know.



I think this is a major part of the problem. We start games so slowly. For the past few seasons every team would pretty much sit back from the start so we would have time to play the ball around and pick our moments. Now teams are having a go and we seem to act like we don't know whats hit us. Our big issue was unlocking a defence in a "park the bus" team. But now those teams are attacking and getting physical with us and we seem to be like a rabbit caught in the headlights.This core of players have been together for a good while now and have won pretty much everything. As fans we loved the team spirit amongst this group of players. But the attitude in some of them is now not what it should be. Why do we have more intensity when we are 2-0 down in the 2nd half compared to the first half. Rarely we start games with any intensity and that breeds confidence in the opposition to get at us. Either they believe teams are going to sit back and let us play our game or they are just too casual. In a lot of games Elliot has been the only midfielder to show some energy or desire and he is not suited to our midfield currently. Why are senior players not doing that?I think Klopp needs to be more ruthless. Hugging players and creating a wonderful team spirit is all good when things are going great but when things go to shit you have to know when to change things. When to let players go. That becomes a much more difficult thing to do when you may become too close to certain players.