Hugely disappointed, and not for the first time this season.
It was chaotic all game (disallowed goals, runners from the midfield, panic from corners, which is extremely unusual)
We had no control all game. Thiago did it v Leicester buying a few free kicks, but it's something that has been lacking all season, from the very first match v Fulham.
The big problem however is how can you control a game when you are regularly conceding the first goal? We are generally chasing the game, rather than controlling it.
The conceding first is no coincidence either.
We cannot cope with runners. Brentford got their 1st and third goals yesterday from our attacks! I actually think VVD cuts that 1st goal out 10 times out of ten, but he didn't look right in his run back (I think it's where he felt his muscle issue - maybe too many games in a quick turnaround (how the hell are City not playing until Thursday?)
To leave with an unpopular comment.
Thiago can't run (I have always said that), and nor can Elliott. I'm not blaming Elliott. He's a young lad, but he can't run. He's too slow, and neither him nor Thiago have any recovery pace. We just cannot play the 2 if them together in midfield. We're killing our defence, leaving them horribly exposed.