So any talk of reset due to having the least amount of players at the WC and using the time in Dubai to get the levels back to where they need to be is certainly dead and buried at this point. We are what we are and thats a borderline top 4 team that is seemingly a soft touch, good at times going forward but almost consistently suspect at the back.



We gave up 2 xG to a Brentford team that had all of one shot in the 2nd half and if it was a one off sure but we are consistent now in giving up chances. Top 1-3 in attack depending on the source you reference but midtable or worse in defense. Were basically back to Klopp pre-VvD or Rodgers football. And even Klopp pre-VvD it was mainly a personnel issue in that Lovren and Sakho just werent consistently good.



Ive said multiple times that its understandable after last season that maybe we couldnt be title challengers. I dont think thats what the Klopp, the club or us expected but its a transition in some aspects and fair enough. But to go from that high to mediocre? Theres very few clubs in recent memory where that has happened and none of them are examples of anything good.



Really not sure what to expect out of us anymore as we knew what Brentford would do and we were seemingly completely unprepared. The talk of the ref and set piece stuff, has the staff watched a single Brentford game? Thats their MO, they played almost the same way last year. There was one point on a cross from the left they sent 3 players at Trent who somehow was all alone. Seriously what is going on?