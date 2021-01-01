Couldnt watch, I assume the midfield was the issue again? No pressure on the ball and a high line? Pressure on the ball but not cutting off lanes?
Is that what happened?
Well, it was worse than that. We simply couldn't keep up with Brentford's players, rarely were anywhere near competing to put pressure on the ball; Elliot was invisible, Virgil looked slow (hopefully just a minor injury); we had no attacking flair or energy for most of the game, Trent looked utterly fed up, Mo barely influenced the game; Thiago and Fabinho huffed and puffed a bit but there was no sense that we actually had a midfield at any point; Ox tried as hard as he always does and scored a goal but was mostly just not good enough, Jurgen looked utterly bemused, and Brentford could hardly believe it as we quite visibly panicked every time they came at us, as if a Messi-Maradona-Pele trident was bearing down on us.
We looked, as we so often do, shit and old and tired and stale and lacking any belief or drive until Roberston and Keita came on and injected a bit of passion and bravery at least. And it still was nowhere near enough. I never thought we were going to win that, hardly really thought we'd get a draw once behind.
Apart from that, it was pretty good and there's nothing to worry about.