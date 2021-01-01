« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84  (Read 18870 times)

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Again, last time...

It's the fucking midfield.

Let's not spend 3-6 years pretending it isn't, like United did.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
He could've signed one instead of Gakpo, for a start.

With Bobby out of contract and injuries we currently we need Gakpo, it shouldn't be either or. 
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
We need a couple of midfield players, we're not that far off. Just can't allow it to get any worse.
We need more than that. Another CB/RB, another right winger, a replacement for Bobby, 3/4 midfielders. Apart from midfield, the other areas may not be pressing but they will be if we are not proactive in the short/medium term. I wonder where the money will come from given our inability to move players on and our sell-to-buy policy.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.

We didnt win the league because we were porous in midfield (until Keita started playing most games) while we got a piss easy CL run. 2018-20 we were clinical. Last year we rode a wave but couldnt make it count.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
That performance tonight was pathetic, what an opportunity to make up some lost ground completely wasted.
Were not qualifying for champions league this season via the league, well have to win it.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
That performance tonight was pathetic, what an opportunity to make up some lost ground completely wasted.
Were not qualifying for champions league this season via a the league, well have to win it.

The way we are playing at., I think the only way we beat Real is if the first 11 for Real get banned for doping
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
We didnt win the league because we were porous in midfield (until Keita started playing most games) while we got a piss easy CL run. 2018-20 we were clinical. Last year we rode a wave but couldnt make it count.
I think that Real rode the wave in the final, not us. And if Stevie hasn't taken Coutinho off, we could have celebrated the quadruple.

I think that while we may not have been a more solid team without Gini, we improved.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Always great to come in here and see how real, true, die-hard 'back the team to the hilt', 12th men, tried and true look like.

Have to admit that there are a few of those among the rest, so well done for that.

Disappointed with the performance. Credit to Brentford - they had a plan and they worked it to perfection. Their first goal probably should have been ruled out. Their third goal probably should have been ruled out.

The referee was what you expect from every single referee that refs us and they have visibly got worse since Howard Webb was mentioned. He's always fucked us over and always let the Mancs get away with murder.

I expect the refereeing will escalate from the fucking shambles it is now and every week people will be saying "IS it fixed? How could THAT not be this? How could THIS not be that"

As soon as you saw the ref today then you'd be thinking "Ah fucking hell. Not this fucking clown again" and you'd be right.

Lost one. Give Brentford some credit for fucks sake and we had a poor night all round.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
He could've signed one instead of Gakpo, for a start.

True. My guess is we wanted a player like Gakpo and when he became available we acted. I quite like that. The long term thinking is there. We signed a good quality player both for now and for the future. Just like we did when we signed Mane, Salah and Firmino etc. The foundation of our success. This is the kind of signings we haven't made in CM for a while. If things go well we have the basis for a front three for the next 5+ years. While it may not have been our first priority signing, it makes sense.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Why do they want to make money? To buy and pay players, to win stuff, to wash their reputations, for the glory.

Football isn't really big money. One set of owners, the Glazers, have been taking profits out of one the top five richest clubs in the world. They've taken, according to a quick google, £154m in 10 years. £15.4m a year. About the wages of Casemiro. Banks and energy companies count profits in the billions, setting aside hundreds of millions in management bonuses.

Yes, football has become dominated by money and the chasing of more money. But the vast majority of it goes to players. If you wanted to make money from football, you'd go for a Southampton model (a few years ago, at least) of good scouting, buying the unproven bargains the big clubs can't give game time to, then selling on the successful ones. Settle for mid table, splash the cash to avoid relegation once in a while. You wouldn't bother with the best players, on late-career contracts, chasing the top four. Too much cost, for too little financial reward, none of it guaranteed. But actually if you had enough money to buy a football club and wanted to make real money, you'd just invest in every tech startup going and get lucky on just one of them.

Do I have a point? Not really. Except I can't feel particularly sorry for the players. I wince every time we lose a game - with our at-the-time world record keeper and centre back, with £30m/£40m/£50m+ players dotted around the pitch and on the bench, earning millions a year, plus endorsements - and read about how we underinvest and need to buy another three or four or five £50m+ players. We must do. We can't not compete. We can't question the coaching staff or the manager. We can't sell our best players. So we must spend ever larger sums on ever better paid players. That's football, apparently.

I despair at the money in football too. Although for me, I dont necessarily think our problems can only be solved by throwing hundreds of millions of pounds in a transfer window.

The problem is just complete negligence in the midfield department. Weve not even bothered with any moneyball/bargain signings from players in lower sides that we used to do. Forget about talk of Bellinghams or Fernandez, it doesnt even look like theres a prospect of finding a Wijnaldum from teams lower than us.

Thats how shoddy our squad building and recruitment is. How it has been allowed to get to this stage is anybodys guess.

Fair play to Brentford, they certainly dont rest on their laurels.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Yesterday at 11:07:43 pm
We didnt win the league because we were porous in midfield (until Keita started playing most games) while we got a piss easy CL run. 2018-20 we were clinical. Last year we rode a wave but couldnt make it count.

You sound like you were happy with losing out on the PL run... Bizarre.

We could win the Boat Race, The Derby, The Grand National, yet there's no pleasing some people.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 11:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
We won 2 trophies,learn to count.

But we haven't improved which is what my point was. No need to try and be a smart arse.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm
Again, last time...

It's the fucking midfield.

Let's not spend 3-6 years pretending it isn't, like United did.

Sadly I think its more than the midfield, its the players attitude and desire. Three corners without as much as a challenge going in, we are too passive and dont show enough desire to compete which is truly heartbreaking. This team is done, they have won it all and dont seem to have the desire to go again. Teams with more hunger than us are picking us off now, we badly need fresh blood all over the pitch.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:25:01 pm
Sadly I think its more than the midfield, its the players attitude and desire. Three corners without as much as a challenge going in, we are too passive and dont show enough desire to compete which is truly heartbreaking. This team is done, they have won it all and dont seem to have the desire to go again. Teams with more hunger than us are picking us off now, we badly need fresh blood all over the pitch.

This. And is exactly why there should be no sentiment in football. There are so many players in our squad who are legends of our club now for what they have done in the past 4-6 years. But they have also passed their sell by date and need to be moved on.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
Feel like thats probably the league gone now
Sorry, I have no a single reason at all but I am chuckling at this right now. Hihi!!  ;D

Made my day, after shits hitting my Playstation.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Have to laugh at people loading gini as some sort of zidane figure. The problem isnt just one missing piece. Gini wasnt the reason why we were so good, no one player was.

The problem is the majority of our players are getting on. And we sat on our arses for the past 3 years not being ruthless and replacing them.

Henderson, ox, Milner are all well past it. VVD isnt playing at his best, Fabinho has been crap for a good while now. Salah is great but clearly on the decline. Basically half of the squad is good but on the downward trajectory and more importantly, is on the physical decline.

Klopp football requires physical beasts, and I just dont think some of these players have the required physical ability any more.

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:45:46 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm
Sorry, I have no a single reason at all but I am chuckling at this right now. Hihi!!  ;D

Made my day, after shits hitting my Playstation.

That's disgusting. Whose shit was it? And why was it near the PlayStation??
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #697 on: Today at 12:02:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
Always great to come in here and see how real, true, die-hard 'back the team to the hilt', 12th men, tried and true look like.

Have to admit that there are a few of those among the rest, so well done for that.

Disappointed with the performance. Credit to Brentford - they had a plan and they worked it to perfection. Their first goal probably should have been ruled out. Their third goal probably should have been ruled out.

The referee was what you expect from every single referee that refs us and they have visibly got worse since Howard Webb was mentioned. He's always fucked us over and always let the Mancs get away with murder.

I expect the refereeing will escalate from the fucking shambles it is now and every week people will be saying "IS it fixed? How could THAT not be this? How could THIS not be that"

As soon as you saw the ref today then you'd be thinking "Ah fucking hell. Not this fucking clown again" and you'd be right.

Lost one. Give Brentford some credit for fucks sake and we had a poor night all round.
Weve had too many poor nights this season though? Cant blame anybody for pointing out the obvious and even call certain players out. It would be delusional to turn a blind eye to it
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #698 on: Today at 12:27:56 am »
Well, we got our loss out of the way for the rest of the season.

Gave some teams a little false hope.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #699 on: Today at 12:37:32 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
Thiago came a year later and is a totally different profile of player. If that was an example of "succession planning" it's a pretty poor one.
Thiago joined in 2020, Gini left in 21 so there was a transitional period just that Thiago got smashed by Richarlison and was out for 3months.. Our run of form from the end of that season and 21/22 was with him and Fabhino together in midfield.

This season we tried to cover our midfield for injuries but didn't cover for loss of form/loss of legs. When the cover like Jones and Keita are injured we've had no alternatives.

Agreed that Thiago was not a long term succession plan, but a way to change how we play. We should've looked at least 1 player who could be a successor tho.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:37:32 am
Thiago joined in 2020, Gini left in 21 so there was a transitional period just that Thiago got smashed by Richarlison and was out for 3months.. Our run of form from the end of that season and 21/22 was with him and Fabhino together in midfield.

This season we tried to cover our midfield for injuries but didn't cover for loss of form/loss of legs. When the cover like Jones and Keita are injured we've had no alternatives.

Agreed that Thiago was not a long term succession plan, but a way to change how we play. We should've looked at least 1 player who could be a successor tho.
We did, but he chose Real. The lack of option B is what I can't wrap my head around. Like now with Bellingham.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:45:15 am »
What's your problem, we've only lost one game this year. Cheer up.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #702 on: Today at 12:51:17 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:45:15 am
What's your problem, we've only lost one game this year. Cheer up.
We lost all of our games this year!

;)
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #703 on: Today at 01:03:27 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.

You think that's an improvement on winning the league and champions league. This isnt about opinions, you're evidently wrong. 
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #704 on: Today at 01:04:18 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:51:17 am
We lost all of our games this year!

 ;)


It's all about how you look at the glass sometimes
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #705 on: Today at 01:21:29 am »
Couldnt watch, I assume the midfield was the issue again? No pressure on the ball and a high line? Pressure on the ball but not cutting off lanes?

Is that what happened?
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:32:30 am »
So any talk of reset due to having the least amount of players at the WC and using the time in Dubai to get the levels back to where they need to be is certainly dead and buried at this point. We are what we are and thats a borderline top 4 team that is seemingly a soft touch, good at times going forward but almost consistently suspect at the back.

We gave up 2 xG to a Brentford team that had all of one shot in the 2nd half and if it was a one off sure but we are consistent now in giving up chances. Top 1-3 in attack depending on the source you reference but midtable or worse in defense. Were basically back to Klopp pre-VvD or Rodgers football. And even Klopp pre-VvD it was mainly a personnel issue in that Lovren and Sakho just werent consistently good.

Ive said multiple times that its understandable after last season that maybe we couldnt be title challengers. I dont think thats what the Klopp, the club or us expected but its a transition in some aspects and fair enough. But to go from that high to mediocre? Theres very few clubs in recent memory where that has happened and none of them are examples of anything good.

Really not sure what to expect out of us anymore as we knew what Brentford would do and we were seemingly completely unprepared. The talk of the ref and set piece stuff, has the staff watched a single Brentford game? Thats their MO, they played almost the same way last year. There was one point on a cross from the left they sent 3 players at Trent who somehow was all alone. Seriously what is going on?
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #707 on: Today at 01:33:11 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:21:29 am
Couldnt watch, I assume the midfield was the issue again? No pressure on the ball and a high line? Pressure on the ball but not cutting off lanes?

Is that what happened?
It couldn't be all the midfield fault, they were non-existent the first half...  ;D

There was no intensity whatsoever, the midfield was bypassed with long balls, or dribbled around, or passed around straight down the middle.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
« Reply #708 on: Today at 01:52:05 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:21:29 am
Couldnt watch, I assume the midfield was the issue again? No pressure on the ball and a high line? Pressure on the ball but not cutting off lanes?

Is that what happened?

Well, it was worse than that. We simply couldn't keep up with Brentford's players, rarely were anywhere near competing to put pressure on the ball; Elliot was invisible, Virgil looked slow (hopefully just a minor injury); we had no attacking flair or energy for most of the game, Trent looked utterly fed up, Mo barely influenced the game; Thiago and Fabinho huffed and puffed a bit but there was no sense that we actually had a midfield at any point; Ox tried as hard as he always does and scored a goal but was mostly just not good enough, Jurgen looked utterly bemused, and Brentford could hardly believe it as we quite visibly panicked every time they came at us, as if a Messi-Maradona-Pele trident was bearing down on us.

We looked, as we so often do, shit and old and tired and stale and lacking any belief or drive until Roberston and Keita came on and injected a bit of passion and bravery at least. And it still was nowhere near enough. I never thought we were going to win that, hardly really thought we'd get a draw once behind.

Apart from that, it was pretty good and there's nothing to worry about.
