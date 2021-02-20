Awful. Difficult to know where to start as almost everyone looked lethargic, slow and listless, though we noticeably picked up when Keita and Robbo came on. For all the talk of Elliott apparently being bulled, I thought Tsimikas was targeted right from the off and largely successfully. Couldn't even hit a 75% pass completion rate and looked hugely off it the entire first half. Yet more headed goals being scored on Trent's side, and the defence seemed to fall apart every time a corner came in - are we even practising defending those anymore?



Moving up the pitch, Salah looked the standout again. Ox had some bright spots but never really looked dangerous apart from the header. As for Nunez, he has the most missed big chances in the league and more offsides than anyone who's played his number of games. Hopefully, he gets in the groove soon and we aren't sitting here in three months still talking about how he's just about to start scoring loads. But have we given up on Carvalho? Not sure what he's done to prevent him from being subbed on when we're chasing a game.



Lastly, midfield where we still suffer from a lack of dynamism. Fabinho looked extremely vulnerable again and if we don't buy in January I reckon it can't be long before Bajcetic is at holding midfield. I think we have to come to terms with the fact bringing Thiago in and moving to a more possession-based style hasn't worked in the long run, and it's interesting to me that even though this issue started when he arrived no one ever points to that being a cause. Jones looked way off the pace when he came on - ideally we'd be looking at a loan from January to see what he can really do, but with the ongoing injury issues that doesn't appear to be an option. Maybe we'll see Ox filling in there once Bobby and Gakpo are in the front three.



Lastly, Harvey. I love him as a player - he always looks to pass forward first, his crosses aren't far off Trent's, he moves the ball quickly and he barely ever seems to over or underhit his passes. But I think it's become clear he doesn't work in this lineup with this personnel, and Keita needs to start against Brighton if he's fit. Harvey fits in better in Salah's position at right forward, probably at the side of a front four, and all things being equal he'd be coming on for 20 or 30 minutes at the end of games to give Mo a rest and then starting in the cups. Having said that, people claiming he isn't up to the Premier League are insane. He's going to be running games at the top level once he adjusts to the pace.