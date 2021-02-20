« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84  (Read 17020 times)

Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:01:05 pm
Inform the player he can go is easy - actually getting them elsewhere is not in the clubs hands though. Also look at the players were ostensibly on about: Ox and Keita. Who would take them with their injury record? Think Lallana as an example: Contract had to run down before he went as no-one would take a punt. Sturridge another.

This is what I feel is massively under appreciated - contracts are heavily weighted in the players favour. There also comes a time where to outwardly show a player the door could well end up destabilising things and cause more issues. Said elsewhere about terminating contracts - its not cheap and also not a great attractor.
They don't necessarily have to be sold. They can go on loan and we loaned Sturridge to West Brom. It's possible to get their wages off the books.

Different rules seems to apply to us though. It was the same thing last summer when other clubs were investing but not us.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:12:09 pm
And yet Klopp, Linders and the players have all at some point said this has no bearing on our form this season.

It's a myth that our fanbase has created to make them justify why we've turned to shit.

It is not a myth a number of people of people have said we are playing too many games, Milner being one of them. Playing this many games helps only one set of people and that's the organisations "running" the game. They would have football twelve months a year if they could.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Not quite true, we replaced him with Thiago. What we've failed to do is findbackup/sucessor to Fabhino so we end up having ThIago/Hendo covering and all 3 fading as the workload is too great.

Putting all your eggs into a Jude-shaped basket is all good but that only replaces Hendo (or Thiago), doesn't give us quite enough protection.

Thiago came a year later and is a totally different profile of player. If that was an example of "succession planning" it's a pretty poor one.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We are too open. What the fuck are we trying to achieve with this system? We tightened up after the Weat Ham loss last season. This season we havent even tried to. Its like we though  you know that system last season in the first third of the system, lets go to that.

Fucking madness.

To play like this, you need to be almost perfect for 90 minutes, it's just not possible at the moment.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It is not a myth a number of people of people have said we are playing too many games, Milner being one of them. Playing this many games helps only one set of people and that's the organisations "running" the game. They would have football twelve months a year if they could.

I don't think it's a coincidence that Arsenal have flourished this season when they had no Europe last year and were out the cups early, whereas we played every possible game last season and have been well off it physically. Similar has happened to West Ham and even City who reached European semi finals and had a lot of games last season (even Rangers in Scotland who reached Europa final). There was less of a break as well.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It is not a myth a number of people of people have said we are playing too many games, Milner being one of them. Playing this many games helps only one set of people and that's the organisations "running" the game. They would have football twelve months a year if they could.

If that was the case, then they should have signed more players. They decided the players they had were fine, physically and mentally.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I don't think it's a coincidence that Arsenal have flourished this season when they had no Europe last year and were out the cups early, whereas we played every possible game last season and have been well off it physically. Similar has happened to West Ham and even City who reached European semi finals and had a lot of games last season. There was less of a break as well.

Exactly. It's not even a hard thing to grasp.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It is not a myth a number of people of people have said we are playing too many games, Milner being one of them. Playing this many games helps only one set of people and that's the organisations "running" the game. They would have football twelve months a year if they could.

Milner is 37 years old in 2 days. Thirty fucking seven. And he still starts PL games for us!

If we had 6 CM's midfielders between the ages of 23-27 years old, I can assure you, none of them would be complaining about having too many games.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
If that was the case, then they should have signed more players. They decided the players they had were fine, physically and mentally.

Thats not how we run.

Sell to buy.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
If that was the case, then they should have signed more players. They decided the players they had were fine, physically and mentally.

Spot on. It's fine for players to be tired/drained/whatever. That's why you keep things fresh, and keep them on their toes.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
If that was the case, then they should have signed more players. They decided the players they had were fine, physically and mentally.

They should have refreshed it. A 63 game season was always going to take its toll. Particularly with how the league season finished and the CL final mentally (and a short break). They were already running on fumes in the last month of the season.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Milner is 37 years old in 2 days mate. Thirty fucking seven. And he still starts PL games for us!

If we had 6 CM's midfielders between the ages of 23-27 years old, I can assure you, none of them would be complaining about having too many games.

It doesn't prove anything. Playing more games in a sport which is faster and more physical is completely stupid. Also players who have clashed heads will tell you they are completely okay to continue playing until they drop to the floor. Try reading Milner's Ask a Footballer a Question and he can quite clearly says there are too many games now.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Milner is 37 years old in 2 days. Thirty fucking seven. And he still starts PL games for us!

If we had 6 CM's midfielders between the ages of 23-27 years old, I can assure you, none of them would be complaining about having too many games.
Do you say the same when he aces the lactic acid test every preseason? It's not his age alone that is the problem. Yes, I agree, he shouldn't be starting as many games if we had options, but when the man is physically fit, his age should not be held against him.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Yes, we miss a younger Wijnaldum. A lot. For the player he was and for his ability to play so many games.

Oh not this Wijnaldum shit again,

He left for the money.
We improved a lot and went on to get to 3 finals and 15 mins from winning the league.

Get over it.


Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Oh not this Wijnaldum shit again,

He left for the money.
We improved a lot and went on to get to 3 finals and 15 mins from winning the league.

Get over it.




We won a league and CL with him in the side. We havent won either without him.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Do you say the same when he aces the lactic acid test every preseason? It's not his age alone that is the problem. Yes, I agree, he shouldn't be starting as many games if we had options, but when the man is physically fit, his age should not be held against him.

That tests stamina. Not really what you need in a PL midfield. Milner can run at a moderate pace for ever but he can no longer cover the ground quickly enough.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Why can you not understand it? Weve just had a season where we had to be near perfect, and were in every competition, and lost out on the big two very late on. Its got to be stupendously difficult to get them back up after that. For me the positive is that we did go again after 20/21, but it doesnt bode well for the rest of this season unfortunately

Im not sure if I agree, but lets say youre right. If you could see that happening then I would have expected the management team to see the same and bring in some new faces over the summer and move a few on to freshen things up if players were feeling a bit sorry for themselves after last season.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I would expect that these types of result will continue the rest of the season.

We may win a few more with Gakpo and when Diaz and Jota come back - but we have nothing in the middle of park and we play a ponderous and slow game.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We won a league and CL with him in the side. We havent won either without him.

Oh I forgot last season was shite without him, I get ya...

Move on.
 
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Oh I forgot last season was shite without him, I get ya...

Move on.
 

Lets not say we have improved. Because we havent.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
It doesn't prove anything. Playing more games in a sport which is faster and more physical is completely stupid. Also players who have clashed heads will tell you they are completely okay to continue playing until they drop to the floor. Try reading Milner's Ask a Footballer a Question and he can quite clearly says there are too many games now.

I don't doubt what he's said, but every top european club is in the same boat. If we're in a situation where all of the players are that burnt out because of an additional 5-8 games last season or because of the incredible run we've had over the past few years, it further highlights how completely incompetent our transfer committee have been or how naive Klopp has been to allow it to happen. How have we not continuously re-developed the squad in the midfield areas where the main 'engine' is? One midfield signing in 4.5 years and we then make the excuse that we're burnt out and cant run. Who's fault is that Jill?
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Lets not say we have improved. Because we havent.

Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Why can you not understand it? Weve just had a season where we had to be near perfect, and were in every competition, and lost out on the big two very late on. Its got to be stupendously difficult to get them back up after that.

Whilst I accept elements of this are true it needs to be said that in 2012 man united lost the league with the final kick of a ball, around 30 seconds after they thought they'd won it. They dusted themselves off and won the league the next season. It's a harsh comparison in many ways but that's football. It doesn't stop to care about your feelings. You either get up for it or fuck off.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
This way too simplistic.

I reckon you could put any of these midfielders into the team Wijnaldum played in and results wouldnt be too different. You could also put Wijnaldum into this team and results wouldnt be too different.

Were asking our central midfielders to cover a lot more ground now, push high, get ahead of the ball, pull wide etc etc.

They simply cannot that amount of ground. The first goal today comes from us losing the ball on the edge of Brentford penalty area and a few seconds later they have a one on one with Alisson.

Were far too open and exposed when in possession.

I agree we are too open. Why is difficult for me to say. Possibly because we can't grind down opponents with our counterpress. Tactically, I can't say what needs to be done. Others will have to do that.

But I can see that the structure, the mix of players in our CM is not for for purpose anymore. AOC and Keita can't play enough games at the required level. Milner and Henderson can make themselves available, but they used to be elite runners and havent been able to adjust their game accordingly. We have room for maybe one of these four, not more.

We saw the need to sell Mane last summer in order to build a new attack for the future. It was painful but necessary. We now need to do the same in CM. A young version of Wijnaldum would be a most welcome addition in that transition.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.

Id rather win a league or CL. Which we havent done post Wijnaldum.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
And yet Klopp, Linders and the players have all at some point said this has no bearing on our form this season.

It's a myth that our fanbase has created to make them justify why we've turned to shit.
Jurgen's not stupid enough to come out and outright admit to that is he?! It would have been open season on us.

Also it's not a justification or the whole reason why things have gone the way they have, but is part of it.

FFS, we as fans are still in a daze about last year. We're gutted - I know I am - about the way it finished, but we ourselves are also still not totally appreciative of exactly what we achieved last season... Now put yourself in the players boots: If you are them, honestly, hand on heart tell me that getting so close to utter perfection and coming up agonisingly short after all that was achieved to get there has NOT left an indelible mark on you?? Impossible.

Like Jill said, they're not robots, yet they are also expected to get on with it as if nothing had happened. Also, going back to Jurgen, it;s his job to try and get them to believe that they do, but then do that without any break of any description allowed to assimilate things? Couple that with most of them playing for World Cup places at the same time? Add the cherry on top which is the sheer weight of expectation that was on their shoulders for this year and you tell me there is no way at all that it didn't affect them.

There are so many other factors at play here alll of which are contributing to what is happening... But I also refer back to what I said in the original piece: despite all the shite, we're not the only ones struggling and we're still in a position to get a decent return on the season.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.
There were signs last season. Teams created very good chances against us but Alisson kept on pulling off incredible saves (mainly 1v1). It didn't go to shit overnight and as Al said, we had that aura which has now gone. We should have made a statement in the transfer market last summer by improving on our weaknesses but it's too late now because we'll be rebuilding from a position of weakness.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We might as well copy and paste all these reactions after every defeat or poor performance.

FSG receiving fans anger from both Liverpool fans and the Red Sox ;D

Wont be long till frustrations is aired in the ground.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Id rather win a league or CL. Which we havent done post Wijnaldum.

I would too mate, but we so nearly did (neither have we without Origi either btw, so I'm guessing he's in the same bracket  ;)).

Oh shit I've kicked it all off now haven't I  :lmao
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Id say 3 x finals and 15 mins from an unprecedented quadruple is an improvement personally.

How can an FA cup & League cup win be better than a PL and CL win?  ???

We were close to an unreal result last season, but the record books will show the same as they did in 2018...we lost.

The result of that 'effort' last season is that we now have an entire season of being 'tired', 'mentally scared' and 'physically shattered'.

That's not improvement. It's a monumental effort.

But anyone thinking our squad is anywhere near the quality it was back in 2018-2020 is seriously deluded.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Thats not how we run.

Sell to buy.
Given our recent success I'm not sure that we should have still been stuck in the position where we need to sell in order to buy. We were the best team on Earth and won every honour available to us. We are one of the biggest box office clubs on the planet and have pretty much equalled the revenue the Mancs rake in.

Basically, we were in the best position we could ever be in in our entire history to maintain and also refresh where necessary. Doing so then would also have worked out an awful lot cheaper than waiting for the roof to fall in later on before reacting.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Exactly. It's not even a hard thing to grasp.

And yet our coaching and executive team failed to grasp it this summer
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
Awful. Difficult to know where to start as almost everyone looked lethargic, slow and listless, though we noticeably picked up when Keita and Robbo came on. For all the talk of Elliott apparently being bulled, I thought Tsimikas was targeted right from the off and largely successfully. Couldn't even hit a 75% pass completion rate and looked hugely off it the entire first half. Yet more headed goals being scored on Trent's side, and the defence seemed to fall apart every time a corner came in - are we even practising defending those anymore?

Moving up the pitch, Salah looked the standout again. Ox had some bright spots but never really looked dangerous apart from the header. As for Nunez, he has the most missed big chances in the league and more offsides than anyone who's played his number of games. Hopefully, he gets in the groove soon and we aren't sitting here in three months still talking about how he's just about to start scoring loads. But have we given up on Carvalho? Not sure what he's done to prevent him from being subbed on when we're chasing a game.

Lastly, midfield where we still suffer from a lack of dynamism. Fabinho looked extremely vulnerable again and if we don't buy in January I reckon it can't be long before Bajcetic is at holding midfield. I think we have to come to terms with the fact bringing Thiago in and moving to a more possession-based style hasn't worked in the long run, and it's interesting to me that even though this issue started when he arrived no one ever points to that being a cause. Jones looked way off the pace when he came on - ideally we'd be looking at a loan from January to see what he can really do, but with the ongoing injury issues that doesn't appear to be an option. Maybe we'll see Ox filling in there once Bobby and Gakpo are in the front three.

Lastly, Harvey. I love him as a player - he always looks to pass forward first, his crosses aren't far off Trent's, he moves the ball quickly and he barely ever seems to over or underhit his passes. But I think it's become clear he doesn't work in this lineup with this personnel, and Keita needs to start against Brighton if he's fit. Harvey fits in better in Salah's position at right forward, probably at the side of a front four, and all things being equal he'd be coming on for 20 or 30 minutes at the end of games to give Mo a rest and then starting in the cups. Having said that, people claiming he isn't up to the Premier League are insane. He's going to be running games at the top level once he adjusts to the pace.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
We are going to get obliterated by Real Madrid in the CL. It's going to be scary.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
How can an FA cup & League cup win be better than a PL and CL win?  ???

We were close to an unreal result last season, but the record books will show the same as they did in 2018...we lost.

The result of that 'effort' last season is that we now have an entire season of being 'tired', 'mentally scared' and 'physically shattered'.

That's not improvement. It's a monumental effort.

But anyone thinking our squad is anywhere near the quality it was back in 2018-2020 is seriously deluded.

Score line journalism summed up in one post.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
How can an FA cup & League cup win be better than a PL and CL win?  ???

We were close to an unreal result last season, but the record books will show the same as they did in 2018...we lost.

The result of that 'effort' last season is that we now have an entire season of being 'tired', 'mentally scared' and 'physically shattered'.

That's not improvement. It's a monumental effort.

But anyone thinking our squad is anywhere near the quality it was back in 2018-2020 is seriously deluded.

We won 2 trophies,learn to count.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
There were signs last season. Teams created very good chances against us but Alisson kept on pulling off incredible saves (mainly 1v1). It didn't go to shit overnight and as Al said, we had that aura which has now gone. We should have made a statement in the transfer market last summer by improving on our weaknesses but it's too late now because we'll be rebuilding from a position of weakness.
We need a couple of midfield players, we're not that far off. Just can't allow it to get any worse.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
I would expect that these types of result will continue the rest of the season.

We may win a few more with Gakpo and when Diaz and Jota come back - but we have nothing in the middle of park and we play a ponderous and slow game.

Yes, unfortunately.

They will continue until we start eliminating individual errors from our defenders. The 3rd goal today is inexcusable. We wont be going anywhere until we eradicate defensive mistakes from our game. Midfielders arent going to fix that.
Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
So many people inside of the game itself have gone on about the issues of the number of games now being played, but football is run by organisations who have one god and that is making money. The worst of it is even fans are starting to dismiss this suggestions because everyone has become used to playing this often but those inside the game know this is not a good direction for football to take. It will lead in the end to players having more serious injuries at earlier times in their careers and shortening their playing time as a result. It's so frustrating.
Why do they want to make money? To buy and pay players, to win stuff, to wash their reputations, for the glory.

Football isn't really big money. One set of owners, the Glazers, have been taking profits out of one the top five richest clubs in the world. They've taken, according to a quick google, £154m in 10 years. £15.4m a year. About the wages of Casemiro. Banks and energy companies count profits in the billions, setting aside hundreds of millions in management bonuses.

Yes, football has become dominated by money and the chasing of more money. But the vast majority of it goes to players. If you wanted to make money from football, you'd go for a Southampton model (a few years ago, at least) of good scouting, buying the unproven bargains the big clubs can't give game time to, then selling on the successful ones. Settle for mid table, splash the cash to avoid relegation once in a while. You wouldn't bother with the best players, on late-career contracts, chasing the top four. Too much cost, for too little financial reward, none of it guaranteed. But actually if you had enough money to buy a football club and wanted to make real money, you'd just invest in every tech startup going and get lucky on just one of them.

Do I have a point? Not really. Except I can't feel particularly sorry for the players. I wince every time we lose a game - with our at-the-time world record keeper and centre back, with £30m/£40m/£50m+ players dotted around the pitch and on the bench, earning millions a year, plus endorsements - and read about how we underinvest and need to buy another three or four or five £50m+ players. We must do. We can't not compete. We can't question the coaching staff or the manager. We can't sell our best players. So we must spend ever larger sums on ever better paid players. That's football, apparently.


Re: PL: Brentford 3 vs 1 Liverpool Konate og 19 Wissa 41 Chamberlain 50 Mbeumo 84
A shameful performance. Midfield is where the rot is seriously setting in.

Feels like theres nobody indispensable in midfield. Id keep Hendo for leadership and his bounce back ability from poor form. Poor Keita probably wont get his chance but at the moment, hes better than the abject Thiago and Fabinho.

So much for intensity. Coaching team and recruitment have got to be having a laugh. Seriously worrying times.
